American

1873 Grille

review star

No reviews yet

301 DeWitt Street

Portage, WI 53901

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Bacon Guacamole Wrap
12 Bone In Wings

Appetizers

12 Bone In Wings

$16.95

Jumbo Bone In Wings

Appetizer Appointment

$15.50

Pick Three combo of appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Cheese Curds

$10.95

White Cheddar fried cheese curds

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Chippers

$7.00

Fried potato chips

Crab Dip

$11.75

French Fries

$7.00

French Fries

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Fried Pickles

Nacho Supreme

$14.95

Nachos

Onion Rings

$9.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Rib Basket

$14.95

Smoked Ribs

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Fresh stuffed mushrooms

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Soup Cup

$3.95

Spinach Dip

$11.75

Spinach Dip

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Wonton Mozzarella Wraps

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$11.95+

Chuck Norris

$16.50

Code Blue Burger

$13.50+

Frisco Burger

$13.75+

Hangover Burger

$14.25+

Mac n Cheese Burger

$13.50+

Reuben Burger

$13.50+

Sticky Diagnosis Burger

$13.50+

Sunrise Burger

$13.50+

Marmalade Burger

$13.50+

Desserts

Dessert

$5.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Fries

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese Cup

$6.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese Meal

$7.50

Salads

Apple Harvest

$13.25

Chicken Pecan Salad

$13.25

Chopped Salad

$13.25

Fiesta Chopped Salad

$13.25

House Salad

$4.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Steak Salad

$14.95

Tuscan Salad

$13.25

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$13.50

Chicken Marmalade Panini

$13.50

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cordon Bleu

$12.65

Cubano Panini

$13.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

House Call

$15.95

Pesto Panini

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.50

Porker Panini

$13.50

Reuben Panini

$13.50

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.50

Wraps

Black Bean Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Cheese Burger Wrap

$12.75

Chicken Bacon Guacamole Wrap

$13.25

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$12.75

Smothered Tenderloin

Smothered Tenderloin

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have been serving the community for 11 plus years. Come in and enjoy! Smoked pork, ribs, and variety of gourmet burgers, wraps, salads and paninis. 14 draft beers. Daily specials. Clean bright atmosphere.

Location

301 DeWitt Street, Portage, WI 53901

Directions

Gallery
1873 Grille image
1873 Grille image
1873 Grille image

