1873 Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We have been serving the community for 11 plus years. Come in and enjoy! Smoked pork, ribs, and variety of gourmet burgers, wraps, salads and paninis. 14 draft beers. Daily specials. Clean bright atmosphere.
301 DeWitt Street, Portage, WI 53901
