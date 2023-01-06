188 South 188 S Castell Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
188 offers farm to table recipes with an Italian flair. The menu offers bold recipes prepared in traditional ways using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. By growing our own herbs and sourcing directly with farmers and ranchers, we know we are serving you only the best. It is easy to taste the difference.
188 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
