Popular Items

Standard Burrito
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich

Breakfast Starters

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.00

Assorted fruit, sliced daily

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

12oz cup yogurt, granola & fresh berries

4" Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Danish

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Ham Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Fruit Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Catering

Cinannon Roll

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Bagels & Toast

Bagel

$2.50

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Croissant

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$5.75

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Ham And Swiss On A Croissant

$8.50

Breakfast Burritos

Standard Burrito

$8.50

Eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns in a flour tortilla

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.50

Eggs scrambled with zucchini, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, shredded mozzarella, diced tomato, mushroom and spinach in a flour tortilla

Chicken Sausage Burrito

$9.50

Eggs scrambled with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, hash browns and mushroom in a flour tortilla

A La Carte

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled Egg Whites

$4.50

Turkey Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00

Bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Bacon (4 slices)

$5.00

Sausage Links (4 links)

$4.00Out of stock

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

French Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Bread or Toast (2 slices)

$2.00

Hash Brown

$2.00Out of stock

Home Fries

$2.50Out of stock

Avocado Side

$1.25

Pico de Gallo

$2.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$2.50Out of stock

Lox And Tomatoes

$7.50

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Lemon

$1.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Latte & More

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$2.25+Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+Out of stock

Milk (12oz)

$1.25

Orange Juice (16oz)

$3.00

Orange Juice (24 Oz )

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Smoothies

Go Bananas

$9.50

Protein Strawberry

$9.50

Cocoa Loco

$9.50

Ice Blended Drinks

Ice Blended Latte

$4.50+

Ice Blended Mocha

$4.50+

Ice Blended White Mocha

$4.50+

Ice Blended Chai

$4.50+

Canned/Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water (Small)

$2.00

Bottled Water (Large)

$4.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino Can

$2.75

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.00

Izze Can

$2.75

Izze Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

La Croix

$2.00

Aloe Vera

$3.50

Bai Drink

$3.75

Fiji Water

$2.50Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.75

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Perrier

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

SNACKS, ETC.

Chobani Yogurt

$2.75Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Cookie (individual)

$2.50

Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Treat Bar

$3.75

Banana

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Directions

Gallery
1880 Cafe image

Map
