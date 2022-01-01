1885 imageView gallery

1885 Acworth, GA

4438 Cherokee Street

Acworth, GA 30101

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (8)
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
1885 Burger

Appetizers

3 Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard
Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Two Fried Pastries filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Calamari

$11.00

Chx Tender Basket

$9.00
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$12.00Out of stock

1/4lb jumbo lump crabcake with spicy remoulade.

Extra Tortilla Chips

$0.25
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Served with sriracha ranch dressing, house made chow-chow and our famous pimento cheese.

Fried Shrimp App (9)

$11.00
Green Chili Hummus

Green Chili Hummus

$9.00

Chef selection

Hollie Guacamole

$9.00

House Smoked Ribs

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Party Platter

$30.00

Pimento and Pita

$8.00
Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra

Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra

$11.00

House made pimento cheese and fried okra served with grilled pita.

Salmon & Artichoke Dip

$13.00
Scallops

Scallops

$14.00

Two "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed with orange liqueur.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Side Tortilla Chips

$0.25

Southern Nachos

$11.00

Weekly Wings- No Breading

$14.00
Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$14.00

Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Soups & Salads

Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$6.25+

Lump crab, kielbasa sausage, and okra topped with basmati rice and green onions.

Bisque

Bisque

$6.25+
House Salad

House Salad

$6.25+

Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.25+

Baby kale, pickled golden beets, red apples, Georgia pecans, and goat cheese tossed in maple vinaigrette.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.25+

Mixed greens, croutons, red onion, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$6.25+

Fresh baby spinach, carmelized onion, boiled egg, and bacon tossed in sweet tea vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.25+

Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

COASTAL COBB SALAD

$16.00

SMOKED SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

Hand Helds

1885 Burger

1885 Burger

$17.00

1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Depot Burger

Depot Burger

$15.00

1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.25

House roasted pork and ham, aged white cheddar, dill pickles and creolnaise. Served on a grilled Bluffview Bakery Cuban Bread. Please select one side.

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Flounder dressed with Southern slaw and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Niedlov's hoagie. Please select one side.

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

$12.25

Zucchini, Squash, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, roasted tomato, lettuce, pimento cheese, and tomato aioli. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

MotherClucker

$13.75

Sloppy Joe

$14.25

Chick Parm

$13.25

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.25

1885 Tacos

$18.25

Sloppy Dog

$15.75

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

From The Grill

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Chargrilled bone-in airline chicken breast. Please select two sides.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$33.00

7oz center cut tenderloin seasoned and topped with blue cheese compound butter. Please select two sides.

Blackened Trout Dinner

$19.00
Grilled Trout Dinner

Grilled Trout Dinner

$19.00

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$20.00

10oz French Cut Chop grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze. Please select two sides.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.

Sirloin Dinner

Sirloin Dinner

$25.50

8oz grilled and sliced coulotte. Served with garlic aioli. Please select one side.

Ribeye

$37.00

Briggs Thomas BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Prime NY Strip

$35.00

Half Rack Ribs

$17.25

Full Rack Ribs

$24.25

Snapper

$26.00

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Steamer Menu

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2lb)

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2lb)

$11.25

Half pound of split-shell large shrimp, steamed and topped with Old Bay seasoning.

Coastal Favorites

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Tender Plate (4 Piece)

$12.00
Fried Flounder Dinner

Fried Flounder Dinner

$17.00

Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.50

Six Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00
Mushroom & Grits

Mushroom & Grits

$13.25

Wild mushrooms, wilted baby kale, lemon butter pan sauce, roasted red peppers, fried capers, and fresh herbs. Served over your choice of Adluh stone ground grit cakes.

Scallops Entree

$30.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a creamy herb sauce. Served over Adluh stone ground grits.

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

$17.25

Jumbo shrimp and crawfish smothered in a spicy creole sauce. Served with basmati rice and crostinis. (Substitute grits for rice $1.50)

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.

1885 Signature Meatloaf

$22.00

Acworth Hot Chicken

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Linguini

$6.00
Kid Fried Shrimp

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Grilled Shrimp (3)

$6.00
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00
Kid Mac and Cheese

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid Veggie Plate

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sides

Apples

$2.00
BAKER

BAKER

$4.00
Buttered Parmesan Linguini

Buttered Parmesan Linguini

$4.50
CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.00
COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00
CORN

CORN

$3.50

FRIES

$4.00
GR VEG

GR VEG

$3.50
GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS

$3.50
GRIT CAKE (1)

GRIT CAKE (1)

$3.50
GRITS

GRITS

$3.50
HUSH PUPS

HUSH PUPS

$3.00
MAC & CHZ

MAC & CHZ

$4.50
MASH POT

MASH POT

$4.00
OKRA

OKRA

$3.50
RICE

RICE

$3.00
SLAW

SLAW

$2.50

SPROUTS

$5.00

Sweet Potato Salad

$4.00

Protein Add Ons

10 Oz Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add Black Trout

$11.00

Add Blackened Shrimp (4)

$7.00

Add Coulotte Steak (8oz)

$14.00

Add Fried Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Add Gr Trout

$11.00

Add Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$6.00

Add Grilled Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Add Salmon (6oz)

$11.00

Add Seared Scallop (1)

$7.00

Add Snapper

$19.00

Add Crabcake

$10.00

Desserts

1 Large Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Birthday Cookie Cake

Brownie

$7.50
Pecan Bread Pudding

Pecan Bread Pudding

$9.00

3 Large Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Apple Butter Cheescake With Gingersnap Crust

$8.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.00

Vegan Dessert

$8.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$8.50

Mississippi Mud Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler w/vanilla bean

$8.50Out of stock

SALADS

SMOKED SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

COASTAL COBB SALAD

$16.00

8oz Wagyu Burger

$22.00

HAND HELDS

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Prime Rib sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$15.50

Shirts

1885 Black Uniform

$10.00

Derailed Shirt

$10.00

1885 Bourbon Vanilla

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.

4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth, GA 30101

