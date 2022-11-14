1885 Grill - Ooltewah OOLTEWAH
9469 Bradmore Lane
Suite 101
Ooltewah, TN 37363
Family Style Meals (Serves 4)
Family Style Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Croutons, and Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Tossed in a Caeser Dressing.
Family Style Caesar Salad (with grilled chicken)
Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. (With four six ounce sliced grilled chicken breasts).
Family Style Cajun Chicken Pasta (no sides)
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.
Family Style Cajun Shrimp Pasta (no sides)
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.
Family Style Fried Chicken (2 family sides)
Family Style Grilled Chicken Dinner (2 family sides)
Family Style House Salad
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.
Family Style House Salad (with grilled chicken)
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette. (With four sliced six ounce grilled chicken breasts).
Family Style Pork Chop Dinner (2 family sides)
Four 10oz French Cut Chops grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze.
Appetizers
Award Winning Wings (20)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Award Winning Wings (8)
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Beef & Cheese Empanadas
Two Fried Pastries. One filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef, the other filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
Beef Empanadas
Two Fried Pastries filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
Cheese Empanadas
Two Fried Pastries filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
Crabcake
1/4 lb. jumbo lump crab cake with a spicy remoulade. $14
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with sriracha ranch dressing, house made chow-chow and our famous pimento cheese.
Fried Oysters
Six succulent fried oysters served with our spicy remoulade.
House Made Hummus
Chef selection
Hushpuppies and Honey Butter(4pc)
Hushpuppies and Honey Butter (8pc)
Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra
House made pimento cheese and fried okra served with grilled pita.
Salmon Dip
Smoked salmon dip served with "LahVosh crackers".
Seared Scallops
Two "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed with orange liqueur.
Soups & Salads
Crab Bisque
House Salad
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.
Kale Salad
Baby kale, pickled golden beets, red apples, Georgia pecans, and goat cheese tossed in maple vinaigrette.
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, croutons, red onion, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, carmelized onion, boiled egg, and bacon tossed in sweet tea vinaigrette.
Traditional Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
From The Grill
Airline Chicken Dinner
Chargrilled bone-in airline chicken breast. Please select two sides.
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Marinated legs and thighs slow roasted, grilled and topped with Carolina Gold. Please select two sides.
Blackened Trout Dinner
NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.
Filet Dinner
7oz center cut tenderloin seasoned and topped with blue cheese compound butter. Please select two sides.
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner
Chargrilled 6oz boneless chicken breast. Please select two sides.
Grilled Trout Dinner
NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.
Pork Chop Dinner
10oz French Cut Chop grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze. Please select two sides.
Ribeye
12oz Ribeye seasoned and grilled served with a creamy horseradish sauce. Please select two sides.
Salmon Dinner
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
Steak Frites Dinner
8oz grilled and sliced coulotte. Served with garlic aioli. Please select one side.
Coastal Favorites
Blackened Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo blackened shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Six Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo grilled shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.
Fried Flounder Dinner
Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.
Mushroom & Grits
Wild mushrooms, wilted baby kale, lemon butter pan sauce, roasted red peppers, fried capers, and fresh herbs. Served over your choice of Adluh stone ground grit cakes.
Scallop Dinner
Four "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed in orange liqueur. Served with hushpuppies and cole slaw. Substitution of sides at additional cost.
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a creamy herb sauce. Served over Adluh stone ground grits.
Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee
Jumbo shrimp and crawfish smothered in a spicy creole sauce. Served with basmati rice and crostinis. (Substitute grits for rice $1.50)
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
Steamer Menu
Sandwiches
1885 Burger
1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Impossible Avocado Burger
Meatless plant-based patty, Avocado smash, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a Niedlov’s bun. $14 *Substitute pretzel roll (VF) $1.50
Chargrilled Burger
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Club Sandwich
House roasted turkey and ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, white cheddar, and creolnaise. Served on grilled Bluffview Bakery Sourdough. Please select one side.
Cuban Sandwich
House roasted pork and ham, aged white cheddar, dill pickles and creolnaise. Served on a grilled Bluffview Bakery Cuban Bread. Please select one side.
F.G.B.L.T.
Applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese and creolnaise. Served on Bluffview Bakery sourdough.
Filet CheeseSteak
Filet tenderloin, pimento cheese, bell peppers and onions. Served on a Niedlov’s hoagie. Please select one side.
Flounder Sandwich
Fried Flounder dressed with Southern slaw and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Niedlov's hoagie. Please select one side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6oz grilled chicken breast, creolnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich
Zucchini, Squash, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, roasted tomato, lettuce, pimento cheese, and tomato aioli. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken, Texas Pete, creolnaise, and dill pickle. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Fried Oyster or Shrimp Po Boy
Crabcake Sandwhich
1/4 ib. jumbo lump crab cake, spicy remoulade and lettuce. Served on a Niedlov’s bun. $16
Lunch Menu
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.
Lunch Flounder Entree
Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with Hushpuppies and cole slaw. Substitution of sides at an additional cost.
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast
Chargrilled 6oz boneless chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6oz grilled chicken breast, creolnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Niedlov's bun. All sandwiches served with chips, slaw, or hushpuppies. Substitution of side at an additional cost.
Lunch Blackened Trout
NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened.
Lunch Grilled Trout
NC Rainbow Trout served grilled.
Salmon
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Sides
Adluh Stone Ground Grits
Baked Potato
Basmati Rice
Buttered Parmesan Linguine
Chips
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Creamed Corn
FRIES
Fries (NO ROSEMARY)
Grilled Vegetables
Grit Cake (1)
Hushpuppies
Kid Apple
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Okra
Sauteed Green Beans
Protein Add Ons
Add Blackened Chicken (6oz)
Add Blackened Salmon (6oz)
Add Blackened Shrimp (5)
Add Coulotte Steak (8oz)
Add Crabcake
Add Fried Chicken (6oz)
Add Fried Shrimp (5)
Add Grilled Chicken (6oz)
Add Grilled Salmon (6oz)
Add Grilled Shrimp (5)
Add Seared Scallop (1)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.
9469 Bradmore Lane, Suite 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363