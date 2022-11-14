Restaurant header imageView gallery

1885 Grill - Ooltewah OOLTEWAH

No reviews yet

9469 Bradmore Lane

Suite 101

Ooltewah, TN 37363

Popular Items

Award Winning Wings (8)
Salmon Dinner
Steak Frites Dinner

Family Style Meals (Serves 4)

Family Style Caesar Salad

$40.00

Romaine Hearts, Croutons, and Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Tossed in a Caeser Dressing.

Family Style Caesar Salad (with grilled chicken)

$68.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. (With four six ounce sliced grilled chicken breasts).

Family Style Cajun Chicken Pasta (no sides)

$64.00

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.

Family Style Cajun Shrimp Pasta (no sides)

$72.00

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.

Family Style Fried Chicken (2 family sides)

$64.00

Family Style Grilled Chicken Dinner (2 family sides)

$60.00

Family Style House Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.

Family Style House Salad (with grilled chicken)

$68.00

Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette. (With four sliced six ounce grilled chicken breasts).

Family Style Pork Chop Dinner (2 family sides)

$80.00

Four 10oz French Cut Chops grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze.

Appetizers

Add Celery

$1.50

Add Cucumber

$1.50

Award Winning Wings (20)

$31.50

Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Award Winning Wings (8)

Award Winning Wings (8)

$12.50

Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$9.50

Two Fried Pastries. One filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef, the other filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$9.50

Two Fried Pastries filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Cheese Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$9.50

Two Fried Pastries filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Crabcake

$14.50

1/4 lb. jumbo lump crab cake with a spicy remoulade. $14

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.50

Served with sriracha ranch dressing, house made chow-chow and our famous pimento cheese.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$11.50

Six succulent fried oysters served with our spicy remoulade.

House Made Hummus

House Made Hummus

$8.00

Chef selection

Hushpuppies and Honey Butter(4pc)

$4.50

Hushpuppies and Honey Butter (8pc)

$7.50
Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra

Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra

$10.50

House made pimento cheese and fried okra served with grilled pita.

Salmon Dip

$10.50

Smoked salmon dip served with "LahVosh crackers".

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$16.50

Two "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed with orange liqueur.

Sub Cucumber For Pita

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$5.50+
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.50+

Baby kale, pickled golden beets, red apples, Georgia pecans, and goat cheese tossed in maple vinaigrette.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.50+

Mixed greens, croutons, red onion, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.50+

Fresh baby spinach, carmelized onion, boiled egg, and bacon tossed in sweet tea vinaigrette.

Traditional Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

From The Grill

Airline Chicken Dinner

Airline Chicken Dinner

$17.50

Chargrilled bone-in airline chicken breast. Please select two sides.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$17.50

Marinated legs and thighs slow roasted, grilled and topped with Carolina Gold. Please select two sides.

Blackened Trout Dinner

Blackened Trout Dinner

$19.50

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.

Filet Dinner

Filet Dinner

$29.50

7oz center cut tenderloin seasoned and topped with blue cheese compound butter. Please select two sides.

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.50

Chargrilled 6oz boneless chicken breast. Please select two sides.

Grilled Trout Dinner

Grilled Trout Dinner

$19.50

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$19.50

10oz French Cut Chop grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze. Please select two sides.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$31.50

12oz Ribeye seasoned and grilled served with a creamy horseradish sauce. Please select two sides.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$20.50

Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.

Steak Frites Dinner

Steak Frites Dinner

$19.50

8oz grilled and sliced coulotte. Served with garlic aioli. Please select one side.

Coastal Favorites

Blackened Shrimp Dinner

Blackened Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Six jumbo blackened shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Six Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Six jumbo grilled shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.50

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.50

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.

Fried Flounder Dinner

Fried Flounder Dinner

$16.50

Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Mushroom & Grits

Mushroom & Grits

$14.50

Wild mushrooms, wilted baby kale, lemon butter pan sauce, roasted red peppers, fried capers, and fresh herbs. Served over your choice of Adluh stone ground grit cakes.

Scallop Dinner

Scallop Dinner

$37.50

Four "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed in orange liqueur. Served with hushpuppies and cole slaw. Substitution of sides at additional cost.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.50

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a creamy herb sauce. Served over Adluh stone ground grits.

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

$17.50

Jumbo shrimp and crawfish smothered in a spicy creole sauce. Served with basmati rice and crostinis. (Substitute grits for rice $1.50)

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.50

Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.

Steamer Menu

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$18.50

Shrimp, seared kielbasa, red potatoes, corn on the cob in our Old Bay jus.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2lb)

Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2lb)

$11.50

Half pound of split-shell large shrimp, steamed and topped with Old Bay seasoning.

Sandwiches

1885 Burger

1885 Burger

$15.50

1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Impossible Avocado Burger

$14.50

Meatless plant-based patty, Avocado smash, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a Niedlov’s bun. $14 *Substitute pretzel roll (VF) $1.50

Chargrilled Burger

Chargrilled Burger

$11.50

1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.50

House roasted turkey and ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, white cheddar, and creolnaise. Served on grilled Bluffview Bakery Sourdough. Please select one side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.50

House roasted pork and ham, aged white cheddar, dill pickles and creolnaise. Served on a grilled Bluffview Bakery Cuban Bread. Please select one side.

F.G.B.L.T.

F.G.B.L.T.

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese and creolnaise. Served on Bluffview Bakery sourdough.

Filet CheeseSteak

Filet CheeseSteak

$16.50

Filet tenderloin, pimento cheese, bell peppers and onions. Served on a Niedlov’s hoagie. Please select one side.

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Flounder dressed with Southern slaw and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Niedlov's hoagie. Please select one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

6oz grilled chicken breast, creolnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

$11.50

Zucchini, Squash, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, roasted tomato, lettuce, pimento cheese, and tomato aioli. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Southern fried chicken, Texas Pete, creolnaise, and dill pickle. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Fried Oyster or Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Crabcake Sandwhich

$16.50

1/4 ib. jumbo lump crab cake, spicy remoulade and lettuce. Served on a Niedlov’s bun. $16

Lunch Menu

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.50

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.50

Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened shrimp.

Lunch Flounder Entree

Lunch Flounder Entree

$12.50

Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with Hushpuppies and cole slaw. Substitution of sides at an additional cost.

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$15.50

Chargrilled 6oz boneless chicken breast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

6oz grilled chicken breast, creolnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Niedlov's bun. All sandwiches served with chips, slaw, or hushpuppies. Substitution of side at an additional cost.

Lunch Blackened Trout

Lunch Blackened Trout

$14.50

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened.

Lunch Grilled Trout

Lunch Grilled Trout

$14.50

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.50

Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter.

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Donut Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Dessert

$5.00Out of stock
Pecan Bread Pudding

Pecan Bread Pudding

$7.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.50

Kid Buttered Parmesan Linguine

$6.50

Kid Fried Chicken

$7.50
Kid Fried Shrimp (4)

Kid Fried Shrimp (4)

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kid Grilled Shrimp (4)

$6.50
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.50
Kid Mac and Cheese

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kid Veggie Plate

$6.50

Sides

Adluh Stone Ground Grits

Adluh Stone Ground Grits

$4.50
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.50
Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$4.00
Buttered Parmesan Linguine

Buttered Parmesan Linguine

$5.50
Chips

Chips

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.50
Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$4.00
FRIES

FRIES

$4.50

Fries (NO ROSEMARY)

$4.50
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$4.50
Grit Cake (1)

Grit Cake (1)

$4.50
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Kid Apple

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50
Okra

Okra

$4.50
Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.50

Protein Add Ons

Add Blackened Chicken (6oz)

$6.50

Add Blackened Salmon (6oz)

$13.50

Add Blackened Shrimp (5)

$8.50

Add Coulotte Steak (8oz)

$15.50

Add Crabcake

$14.50

Add Fried Chicken (6oz)

$7.50

Add Fried Shrimp (5)

$8.50

Add Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$6.50

Add Grilled Salmon (6oz)

$13.50

Add Grilled Shrimp (5)

$8.50

Add Seared Scallop (1)

$8.50

16 ounce Options

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.

Location

9469 Bradmore Lane, Suite 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363

