1885 Grill St. Elmo imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

1885 Grill St. Elmo 3914 St Elmo Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3914 St Elmo Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Lavosh Crackers

$0.25
Award Winning Wings (8)

Award Winning Wings (8)

$14.00

Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$10.00

Two Fried Pastries. One filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef, the other filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

Two Fried Pastries filled with Spanish seasoned ground beef. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Cheese Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$10.00

Two Fried Pastries filled with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Served with sriracha ranch dressing, house made chow-chow and our famous pimento cheese.

House Made Hummus

House Made Hummus

$10.00

Chef selection

Pimento Cheese Fried Okra

Pimento Cheese Fried Okra

$10.00

House made pimento cheese and fried okra served with grilled pita.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Five jumbo shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.

Hushpuppies & Honey Butter

$4.00
Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$16.00Out of stock

Two "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed with orange liqueur.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$15.00

1/4lb jumbo lump crabcake with spicy remoulade.

Teacher Wings

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Crab and Sausage Gumbo

Crab and Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Lump crab, kielbasa sausage, and okra topped with basmati rice and green onions.

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$5.00+Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.00+

Baby kale, pickled golden beets, red apples, Georgia pecans, and goat cheese tossed in maple vinaigrette.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, croutons, red onion, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Fresh baby spinach, carmelized onion, boiled egg, and bacon tossed in sweet tea vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

Soup Special

$5.00+Out of stock

Sandwiches

1885 Burger

1885 Burger

$15.00

1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Chargrilled Burger

Chargrilled Burger

$12.00

1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted turkey and ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, white cheddar, and creolnaise. Served on grilled Bluffview Bakery Sourdough. Please select one side.

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Flounder dressed with Southern slaw and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Niedlov's hoagie. Please select one side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted pork and ham, aged white cheddar, dill pickles and creolnaise. Served on a grilled Bluffview Bakery Cuban Bread. Please select one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

6oz grilled chicken breast, creolnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Stack Sandwich

$12.00

Zucchini, Squash, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, roasted tomato, lettuce, pimento cheese, and tomato aioli. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

1/4lb jumbo lump crab cake, spicy remoulade and lettuce. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.

From The Grill

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$22.00

8oz grilled and sliced coulotte. Served with garlic aioli. Please select one side.

Airline Chicken

Airline Chicken

$18.00

Chargrilled bone-in airline chicken breast. Please select two sides.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Marinated legs and thighs slow roasted, grilled and topped with Carolina Gold. Please select two sides.

Filet

Filet

$35.00

7oz center cut tenderloin seasoned and topped with blue cheese compound butter. Please select two sides.

Blackened Trout

Blackened Trout

$20.00

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$22.00

10oz French Cut Chop grilled and topped with our Red Delicious apple glaze. Please select two sides.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$32.00

12oz Ribeye seasoned and grilled served with a creamy horseradish sauce. Please select two sides.

Salmon

Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.

Grilled Trout

Grilled Trout

$20.00

NC Rainbow Trout served grilled or blackened. Please select two sides.

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$14.00

Chargrilled 6oz boneless chicken breast. Please select two sides.

Coastal Favorites

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Six Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$17.00

Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Mushroom & Grits

Mushroom & Grits

$16.00

Wild mushrooms, wilted baby kale, lemon butter pan sauce, roasted red peppers, fried capers, and fresh herbs. Served over your choice of Adluh stone ground grit cakes.

Scallop Dinner (4)

Scallop Dinner (4)

$38.00Out of stock

Four "perfect ten" sea scallops, pan seared and deglazed in orange liqueur. Served with hushpuppies and cole slaw. Substitution of sides at additional cost.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a creamy herb sauce. Served over Adluh stone ground grits.

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp and crawfish smothered in a spicy creole sauce. Served with basmati rice and crostinis. (Substitute grits for rice $1.50)

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$17.00

Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Six jumbo blackened shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Six jumbo grilled shrimp served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Fried Chicken

$8.00
Kid Fried Shrimp (3)

Kid Fried Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Kid Gorilla Cheese

$6.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Grilled Shrimp (3)

$6.00
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00
Kid Mac and Cheese

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid Veggie Plate

$6.00

Sides

Chips*

Chips*

$3.00
Pups*

Pups*

$3.00
Slaw

Slaw

$3.00
FRIES*

FRIES*

$4.00
MAC & CHEESE*

MAC & CHEESE*

$4.50
Baked Potato*

Baked Potato*

$4.00
Collards*

Collards*

$4.00
Corn

Corn

$4.00
Creamy Grits*

Creamy Grits*

$4.00
Grilled Veg*

Grilled Veg*

$4.00
Grit Cake (1)*

Grit Cake (1)*

$3.50
Mash*

Mash*

$4.00
Okra*

Okra*

$3.50
Green Beans*

Green Beans*

$3.50
Rice

Rice

$3.00

Apples*

$3.50

1/2 pound (8oz.) Pimento Cheese

$6.50

1 pound (16oz.) Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Protein Add Ons

Add Blackened Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Add Grilled Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Add Fried Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Add Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$6.00

Add Salmon (6oz)

$11.00

Add Hanger Steak (8oz)

$14.00

Blackened Flounder

$9.00

Add Crabcake

$15.00Out of stock

Add Seared Scallop (1)

$8.00Out of stock

Add Seared Scallop (2)

$16.00Out of stock

Burger Patty

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.00

Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

$8.00

Xtra Ice Cream

$2.50

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Basil Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Brunch Menu

N.C. Rainbow Trout Hash

$16.00

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$14.00

Belgian Waffle Bananas Foster

$12.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Filet and Eggs

$35.00

Ribeye and Eggs

$32.00

Hanger and Eggs

$22.00

Brunch a La Carte

Buttermilk Waffle

$5.00

Egg

$1.25

Bluffview Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Adluh Stoneground Grits

$4.00

Country Hash

$3.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$2.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Banana Fosters Side (Caramel & Bananas)

$7.00

Xtra Crispy

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy!

Location

3914 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Directions

Gallery
1885 Grill St. Elmo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Castle Café
orange starNo Reviews
1720 S Scenic Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
orange starNo Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pickle Barrel
orange star4.6 • 890
1012 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Slick's
orange star4.0 • 319
309 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Main Street Meats
orange star4.8 • 773
217 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Chattanooga
orange star4.7 • 350
405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston