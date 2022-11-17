  • Home
1891 Coffee House and Bistro 103 S. Broadway St., Tecumseh, OK., 74873

No reviews yet

103 South Broadway Street

Tecumseh, OK 74873

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Frappe

Espresso

Savage Shocker

$2.07

A Double Shot of Our Oklahoma Roasted Espresso Served with Sparkling Water

Americano

$2.29+

A Double Shot of Our Oklahoma Roasted Espresso Topped with Hot Water to Create a Wonderfully Strong Cup of Coffee

Black Eye

$2.53+

A stronger take on the classic Americano, served with coffee topping that espresso instead of hot water. This recipe came from our local OG+E guys and has made it's way to our menu!

Cappuccino + Latte

How do you want your espresso drink served? Choose a latte, iced coffee, or frappe! Then choose your flavor and size!

Cappuccino

$2.81+

Latte

$2.81+

Brew Coffee

Brew Coffee

$1.96

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.87+

Iced + Blended

How do you want your espresso drink served? Choose a latte, iced coffee, or frappe! Then choose your flavor and size!

Frappe

$3.07+

Iced Latte

$3.85+

Craft Energy Drinks

Berry Licious

$4.15+

Bruce Banner

$4.15+

A delicious and fun green energy drink.

Pretty In Pink

$4.15+

A wonderfully pink and fruity energy drink!

Purple Rain

$4.15+

With watermelon hints and a sweet purple color this energy drink will keep you fueled.

Red Line

$4.15+

Ditch those other guys and get the same great taste with a cleaner and healthier energy!

Rip Tide

$4.15+

This drink takes you straight to the beach and energizes you like you were there!

Tropical Mango

$4.15+

Craft Spritzers

Spritzer

$3.73+

Lemonade/Tea/Water

Combo Drink

$2.10

Black Tea Infusions

$3.70+

Craft Lemonade

$3.70+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.53

Purple Sun

$6.21

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$5.24

Chai Tea

Prefer a coffee free option? Choose one of these wonderful specialty drinks instead!

Chai Tea Latte

$3.61+

A Drink Burting with Warm and Spicy Flavors. Choose to Enjoy Your Chai Tea Iced or as a Latte!

Chai Tea Iced Latte

$4.05+

A Drink Burting with Warm and Spicy Flavors. Choose to Enjoy Your Chai Tea Iced or as a Latte!

Hot Drinks

Prefer a coffee free option? Choose one of these wonderful specialty drinks instead!

Steamer

$3.05+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavors.

Hot Tea

$2.70

Choose between the hot teas we have on hand.

Hot Chocolate (12 oz)

$3.70

Kids

Chocolate Milk

$3.70

Milk

$3.45

Served All Day!

Enjoy these delicious treats all day!

Bagel & Schmere

$2.35

Choose which of Our Fresh Bagels and House Made Cream Cheese Schmeres You Want to Enjoy!

Biscotti

$1.76

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.50

Mini Biscotti

$1.50

Season Fruit (whole)

Muffins

$1.85

Nona's Broccoli Salad Croissant

$3.50

A Family Recipe of a Delicious Broccoli Salad Served on Our Fluffy Croissant.

Extravagant Brownie

$1.99

Grab N' Gone

These menu items are served hot and ready for you to make it easy to grab something to eat and get off to start your day!

Loaded Burrito

$3.49Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.99Out of stock

Tiny Humans All Day Menu

Nutella Toast

$1.99

Simple Slice of White Bread Covered in Nutella.

PB&J

$2.10
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Home Town. Family Friendly. Christ Centered. 1891 Coffee House & Bistro is a locally owned small business that strives to serve Tecumseh with all the flavor and love needed to spruce up your day and fuel your life!

Location

103 South Broadway Street, Tecumseh, OK 74873

Directions

