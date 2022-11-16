Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

18bin

326 Reviews

$$

107 E Charleston Blvd

Ste 150

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS
Bin Burger
STEAK SALAD

By the Glass

A TO Z - PINOT GRIS

$10.00

A TO Z - SPARK ROSE

$10.00

BAR DOG - CAB SAUV

$6.00

BAR DOG - CHARD

$6.00

BAR DOG - PINO GRIGIO

$6.00

BAR DOG - PIONT NOIR

$6.00

WHISPERING ANGEL - FLAT ROSE

$10.00

Wined Up 5 Ticket Package

$20.00

HOUSE CHAMP

$9.00

Glass HOUSE MIMOSA

$9.00

HOUSE CHAMP

$9.00

"SB" SAUV BLANC

$11.00

DONNA PAOLA MALBEC

$11.00

Red & White Bottles

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Riesling Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Flat Rose Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Pino Grigio

$40.00

Hampton Water Flat Rose 1/2 BTL

$16.00

Sparkling Bottles

BTL - Chandon Brut 750ml

$85.00

DC Tiny Brut

$19.00Out of stock

DC Tiny Rose

$19.00Out of stock

Dom P Brut 750ml

$600.00

House Champ Btl

$36.00

Imperial Brut 750ml

$129.00

Imperial Nectar 750ml

$145.00

Veuve Brut Rose 750ml

$195.00

Veuve Yellow 750ml

$155.00

MIMOSAS

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$25.00

Glass HOUSE MIMOSA

$9.00

MIMOSA REFILL

FLAVORED BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$30.00

UP-CHARGE For FLAVORS (already purchased regular)

$5.00

Carafe Mimosa Flavored

$35.00

Carafe Mimosa

$30.00

Bottles & Cans

O'Douls

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budwieser BTL

$5.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Modelo Esp BTL

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Vintage 805

$3.00

SELTZERS

Bud Light Cherry

$6.00

Bud Light Mango

$6.00

Bud Light Pineapple

$6.00

BUD LIGHT COLA

$7.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

NFL BUCKETS

Bucket Bud Light (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Budweiser (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Mich-Ultra (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Bud Seltzer (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Shock Top (5)

$20.00

Bucket Of White Claw (5)

$30.00

Draft

Bad Beat IPA

$7.50

Bud Light Tap

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust

$7.50

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$7.50

Grizzly Hard Cider

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

HUDL 18 Blonde

$5.00

HUDL Cream

$5.00

Kona Long

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

MOOSE DROOL BROWN ALE

$5.00

Revision Hazy IPA

$7.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Sublime Mex Lager

$5.00

Water

Bottle Sparkling Water

$5.00

Bottled Still Water

$5.00

Soda

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

GUN - Coke

$4.00

GUN - Diet Coke

$4.00

GUN - Ginger Ale

$4.00

GUN - Grape Fanta

$4.00

GUN - Iced Tea

$4.00

GUN - Lemonade

$4.00

GUN - Soda Water

$2.00

GUN - Sprite

$4.00

GUN - Tonic Water

$4.00

Refill - Coke

Refill - Diet Coke

Refill - Grape Fanta

Refill - Iced Tea

Refill - Lemonade

Refill - Sprite

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

House Made Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Passion Fizz

$5.00

Sprite & Passionfruit

Specialty Mocktail

$6.00

Juices & Milk

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Straw Lemonade

$5.00

Brewed

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

KANU Esspresso

$4.00

Employee

Employee Soda

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Water

STARTERS

Roasted Flower

$6.00

Spinach+ Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Buff Chx. Nachos

$8.00

Danny's Bin Boi Fries

$9.00

Vegan Bin Boi Fries

$9.00

Mex Street Corn

$11.50

SALADS

FRIED CHICKEN CEASAR

$13.50

PORTOBELLO "STEAK" SALAD

$12.50

STEAK SALAD

$14.50

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD

$12.50

SKINNY CAESAR (VEGAN)

$9.00

TACOS

MAMI'S BEEF TACOS

$9.00

MAMI'S CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

MAMI'S IMPOSSIBLE TACOS

$9.00

TUNA POKE TACOS

$9.00

VEGAN MUSHROOM TACOS

$9.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

BURGERS and SANDWICHES

Bin Burger

$15.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Bacon Tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Planted Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$15.50

HH Grilled Cheese (happy hour)

$6.00

WINGS TENDERS & FRIES

18bin WINGS

$12.50+

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.50

DIPPER FRIES

$7.00

CRISPY FRIES

$7.00

HH Tenders (happy hour)

$7.00

SIDES

SIDE - CARROT & CELERY STICKS

$4.50

SIDE - CAULIFLOWER

$6.50

SIDE - CAESAR SALD

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Cheesy Tots

$8.50

DESSERT

Cookie Fries

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Veg Choco-PB Ice Cream (2 scoop)

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoop)

$5.00Out of stock

TOASTS & BENES

BACON, EGG, & AVOCADO TOAST

$12.50

PHILLY BENEDICT

$15.50

VEGAN AVOCADO TOAST

$12.50

VEGAN STUFFED AVOCADO

$14.00

VEGGIE "LOX" CREAM CHEESE

$11.00Out of stock

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL PLATE

$17.00

TACOS & BURRITOS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

PHILLY BREAKFAST TACOS

$12.00

TUNA POKE TACOS

$9.00

VEGAN BREAKFAST TACOS

$14.00

VEGAN MUSHROOM TACOS

$9.00

VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

BRUNCH FAVORITES

WATERMELON TOWER

$12.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.00

STEAK & EGG SANDWICH

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.00

BANANA FOSTERS PANCAKES

$11.00

B.E.L.T.

$16.00

CINNAMON TOASTIES

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE - CARROT & CELERY STICKS

$4.50

DIPPER FRIES

$7.00

CRISPY FRIES

$7.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Vegan Sausage

$2.50

Side Toast

$1.50

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Waffle

$3.00

BEER

12oz 805

$3.00

12oz Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

12oz Cali Squeeze

$3.00

12oz WHITE CLAW

$7.00

19.2 oz CENTENNIAL IPA

$13.00

19.2 OZ KONA ISLAND SELTZER

$10.00

19.2 oz SPACE DUST

$13.00

24oz 805

$6.00

24oz Bud Light Seltzer

$10.00

24oz Cali Squeeze

$6.00

24oz TWISTED TEA

$11.00

25 0Z ULTRA

$11.00

25 OZ MANGO CART

$12.00

CORONA

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

COCKTAILS

OUTSIDE MARGARITA

$13.00

OUTSIDE OLD FASHION

$13.00

SPIRITS

BOMBAY GIN

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$15.00

BACARDI

$12.00

NA BEV

COKE CAN

$2.00

SPRITE CAN

$2.00

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

DRINK SPECIALS

$6 Casamigo Blanco

$6.00

DOG FOOD

BROOKLYN'S BEEF BOWL

$6.00

NUI'S NIBBLE KIBBLE

$6.00

JOE TEPE PARTY

FITNESS BEER

$4.00

FITNESS COCKTAIL

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

A Downtown Bar and Restaurant. Live Music, Good Drinks and Great Food.

Website

Location

107 E Charleston Blvd, Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
18bin image
18bin image
18bin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Letty's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
807 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern - LVB
orange starNo Reviews
725 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Gold Spike
orange starNo Reviews
217 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
707 CARSON AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Velveteen Rabbit - 1218 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 493
1218 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Able Baker Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 482
1510 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston