Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

18th Street Brewery Indianapolis

review star

No reviews yet

2829 E 10th St

Indianapolis, IN 46201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To go Beer

Case Deal

Case Deal

$65.00

Choose any SIX of our core 4-packs for your mixed case

Black Jubilee Dry Stout

Black Jubilee Dry Stout

$12.00
Candi Crushable

Candi Crushable

$12.00

5.5% Pale Ale with Lactose

Eavesdrop

Eavesdrop

$11.00
Helles Lager

Helles Lager

$11.00
Temporal Purgatory

Temporal Purgatory

$12.00

American Pale Ale 5.9% Brewed with Chinook and Mosaic hops

Best Patio Pils

Best Patio Pils

$12.00

4.9% Pilsner

Simply Mexican Lager With Lime

Simply Mexican Lager With Lime

$12.00

4.6% Mexican Lager

Strawberry Marshmallow

Strawberry Marshmallow

$18.00
Deal with the Devil

Deal with the Devil

$14.00

8.4% Pale Ale

Here Comes The Reaper

Here Comes The Reaper

$12.00

6.3% IPA

Hunter

Hunter

$13.00

8.5% Double Milk Stout

Rise of the Angels

Rise of the Angels

$13.00

7.5% DIPA w/Grapefruit

Psychedelic Lines

Psychedelic Lines

$12.00

7.5% English IPA

Vienna Lager

$11.00
King Dough

King Dough

$11.00

6.8% IPA

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for carryout!

Location

2829 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Directions

Gallery
18th Street Brewery image
18th Street Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Metazoa Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - Indianapolis
orange star4.1 • 709
1127 PROSPECT ST Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
310 South Delaware Street - Taxman CityWay
orange starNo Reviews
310 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Upland College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4842 North College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Half Liter BBQ | Broad Ripple
orange star4.5 • 730
5301 winthrop Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora - Nora
orange star4.7 • 769
1435 E 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston