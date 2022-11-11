Restaurant header imageView gallery

18th Amendment Spirits Co.

350 West Western Avenue

Muskegon, MI 49440

Order Again

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.

350 West Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49440

