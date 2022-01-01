- Home
19 SOUTH MAIN Wilmington
No reviews yet
19 South Main st Po box 1858
Wilmington, VT 05363
Appetizers
Aranchini
$12.00
Bbq Chicken Wings
$15.00
Bread Extra
$4.00
Bruschetta
$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wings
$15.00
Poutine With Shortrib
$15.00
Truffle Fries Cheese sauce
$10.00
Meatballs
$14.00
Plain Chicken Wings No Sauce
$15.00
Popcorn Cauliflower
$12.00
Bowl Soup
$8.00
Catering
Side Broccoli
$4.00
Garlic Cheesy Bread
$13.00
PEI Mussels
$16.00
Chili
$9.00
Brussels Sprouts
$12.00
Honey Chip Wings
$15.00
Short Rib Pontine
$15.00
Maui Fingers
$15.00
Beet Salad
$14.00
Salmon Cake
$14.00
Mac N Cheese Bites Plain
$12.00
Gouda Bacon Bites
$12.00
Salads
Sandwiches
Burger
$14.00
Veggie Burger
$16.00
Philly Beef Steak
$16.00
Philly Chicken
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sub
$15.00
Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Meatball Parm
$15.00
Spinach Caprese Sub
$16.00
Add Cheese
$2.00
Upcharge Salad
$2.50
Upgrade To Tots
$1.50
Lunch Special
$14.00
Burger Special
$20.00
Fish Filet Sandwich
$17.00
Wagyu Burger
$14.00
Primerib Sandwich
$16.00
Meatloaf Sandwich
$16.00
Pizza
French Onion Soup
$8.00
Large Garlic Cheese
$18.00
12 In Garlic Cheese
$15.00
Taco Pizza 12
$18.00
Taco Pizza 16
$24.00
Kids Pizza
$8.00
16" Plain Cheese
$17.00
16" Margherita
$24.00
16" Sausage Maple Jalepeno
$24.00
16" Veggie
$24.00
16" Wild Mushroom
$24.00
16" BBQ Chicken
$25.00
16" Meat Lovers
$26.00
Four Cheese 16 "
$24.00
Buffalo Chicken 16"
$25.00
2 for 22 Large Cheese
$22.00
White Margherita Chicken
$25.00
White Wild Mushroom 16
$25.00
Meat Lover 16"
$27.00
Garlic Cheesy Pie
$17.00
12" Wild Mushroom
$18.00
12" Margherita
$18.00
12" Plain Cheese
$14.00
12" Sausage Maple Jalapeno
$18.00
12" Vegetarian
$18.00
Bbq Chicken 12"
$19.00
Buffalo Chicken 12"
$19.00
Four cheese 12"
$18.00
Special 12"
$24.00
White Marg Chicken 12
$19.00
Wild Mush white 12
$19.00
Meat Lover 12"
$20.00
Shortrib pizza special 12"
$20.00
Garlic Cheesy Pie 12"
$13.00
Sides
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
$23.00
Chicken Parm
$24.00
Meatball And Spaghetti
$19.00
New York Strip 14 Oz
$34.00Out of stock
Salmon Picatta
$32.00
Short Ribs
$32.00
Egg Plant Parm
$20.00
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$23.00
Filet Mignon
$40.00
Party Trays To Go
$70.00
Pasta Primavera
$24.00
Stuffed Acorn Squash
$23.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi
$21.00
Short Rib Penne
$26.00
Ravioli of the day
$24.00
Mac and Cheese
$18.00
Butcher Block Select Filet
$40.00
Rigatoni Bolognese
$18.00
Brussle sprouts
$6.00
Chicken Caprese
$24.00
Fresh Pasta of day
$24.00
Pork Tenderloin
$29.00
Broccoli Alfredo
$18.00
Rigatoni Meatballs
$19.00
Desserts
Kids Meals
Daily Specials
Add Chicken
$6.00
Add Shrimp
$8.00
Mussels Appetizer
$16.00
Filet Mignon
$40.00
Party 30
$30.00
Ravioli Special
$24.00
Bolognese
$24.00
Meatloaf
$16.00
Prime Rib
$30.00
Fish N Chips
$18.00
Manager Special
Fried Chicken
$21.00
Rigatoni N Meatball
$21.00
Pot Roast
$21.00
Roasted Cauliflowerr
$12.00
Cheese Sauce for Vegetables
$4.00
NA Beverage
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Bottled Soda
$3.00
Bottled Water 16oz
$1.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Glass of Milk
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.50
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Root Beer
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Free Wave IPA
$6.00
Beck's
$5.00
Large Pelagrino
$8.00
Cider
$4.00
Hot Tea
$2.50
Apple Juice
$4.00
Goslings Ginger Beer
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Root Beer Float
$5.00
Beer
Becks NA
$5.00
Freewave IPA
$5.50
Cider Rose
$6.00
Down East Cider
$7.00
Weissbeir
$7.00
Woodchuck Sangria
$6.00
June Shine Kombucha
$7.00
Pearsecco
$6.00
Party Jam Blackberry
$7.00
Down East Straw
$7.00
Woodchuck Rose
$6.00
Flying Embers
$7.00
Freewave Cervasa
$5.50
JuneShine Mango
$7.00
Von Trapp
$8.00
Fiddlehead
$7.00
Switchback
$7.00
Sam Adams
$8.00
BBCO Draft Light House
$7.50
Allagash Draft
$7.00
Frost Starchild
$8.00
BBCO Beekeeper Dipa
$11.00
Blackberry Sour Party Jam
$12.50
Alchemist Focal Banger
$12.50
Allagash
$6.00
BBC Creatures of Magic
$12.00
Be Hoppy
$9.00
Carlsberg Pils
$6.00
Citizen Cider
$9.00
Elaborate Metaphor BBC
$11.00
Foley Session IPA
$9.00
Founders Octoberfest
$7.00
Frost Lush
$11.50
Green State
$9.00
Heady Topper
$12.50
Party Jam Blueberry Sour
$12.50
Gunner Milk Stout
$9.00
Mountain Mac Cider
$12.00
Otter Creek
$5.00
Pearsecco
$6.00
Pigman
$12.00
Rutland Red
$9.75
Seadog Blue Paw
$5.50
Tipping Point
$10.00
Shed Brown Ale
$8.00
UFO
$7.50
Upper Pass First Drop
$10.50
Folk Metal
$9.75
Blackberry Cider
$7.00
Coffee Porter
$9.50
Nitro Pumpkin
$10.00
14th Star Maple
$11.00
Ufo Blueberry
$6.00
Nite Life Light
$6.00
Radical Candor
$11.00
Strawberry Cider
$7.00
Madison Blueberry
$8.00
Prawpah GFruit
$9.50
Moove on up Stout
$9.50
Coors Bottle
$4.50
Heineken Bottle
$5.00
Guinness Bottle
$6.00
Corona Bottle
$5.00
Bud Light Bottle
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$6.00
Crabbies Alcoholic GB
$8.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Stella
$6.50
Modelo
$5.50
Amstel Light
$5.00
Shipyard Pumpkin
$7.00
Guinness
$6.00
Truly
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Ginger Beer Goslings NA
$5.00
PBR
$3.25
Tipping P
$10.00
Weissbeir
$7.00
Vontrappe Vienna
$6.00
Ginger Beer Non- Al
$5.00
Free Wave Non - Al
$6.00
Becks Non -Al
$5.00
Wine
Angelo Nebbiola
$12.00
Aviary Napa Valley Chardonnay
$12.00
Blueberry
$13.00
Ercole Moscato
$10.00
Grayson Cab
$12.00
HB Picpoul de Pinet
$12.00
House Red Chianti
$8.00
House Pinot Grigiot
$8.00
Mount Riley Sav Blanc
$12.00
Moziak Sauv
$6.00
Prosecco Split
$12.00
Rose All Day
$10.00
Triennes Rose
$10.00
Malbec
$9.00
Noah Pinot Noir
$12.00
Sangria
$7.00
Special
$7.00
2/ 15
$7.00
Merlot
$7.00
La Luca Prosecco BT
$30.00
Rose All Day BT
$32.00
Alverdi Pinot Grigio BT
$30.00
Mount Riley Sav Blanc BT
$36.00
HB Picpoul de Pinet BT
$44.00
Aviary Napa Valley Chardonnay BT
$44.00
Guiliano Chianti Bottle
$21.00
Grayson Cab Sauvignon BT
$36.00
Manifesto Zinfandel BT
$36.00
Torresella Pinot Grigio BT
$36.00
Marques de Carceres Rioja BT
$36.00
The Fog Pinot Noir BT
$42.00
Christopher Michael Chardonnay BT
$45.00
Ercole Moscato BT
$36.00
Louis Guntrum Riesling BT
$36.00
House Chardonnay BT
$30.00
House Guiliano Pinot Grigio BT
$28.00
Urban Riesling
$30.00
Noah Pinot Noir
$36.00
Simi Bottle
$44.00
14 Hands Merlot
$36.00
Angelo Nebioolo
$36.00
Montesa Rioja Bottle
$55.00
Etincelle Sauv Blanc Bottle
$48.00
Pasquale Dolcetto
$45.00
Golden
$28.00
Foral Alvarinho Bottle
$44.00
Montepulciano Bt
$36.00
Liquor
Dollar Special
$1.00
Tall/pint Up Charge
$2.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.50
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00
Cuervo
$9.50
Well Tequila
$9.00
Espalone
$10.00
Casamigos Repasado
$13.00
Casamigos Mezcale
$13.50
Tito's
$10.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Orange
$9.00
Absolut Plain
$11.00
Absolut Citron
$9.00
Smirnoff
$9.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$9.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Well
$8.00
Stoli
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Seagrams VO
$8.50
Crown Royal
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jamison
$11.00
Well
$8.50
Glen Single Malt
$13.00
Canadian Club
$8.50
Courvosier
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Makers
$11.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Goslings
$8.00
Well
$7.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
DiSaronno
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Metcalf Blueberry
$10.00
Metcalf Peach
$10.00
Metcalf Raspberry
$10.00
Well
$9.00
Sambucca Well
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
misc.
$10.00
Midori
$10.00
Hendrick's
$10.00
Bombay
$9.00
Tanquaray
$9.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Well
$8.00
Knobb Creek
$11.00
Bulleit
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$11.00
Well
$8.50
Dewars
$9.00
Johnny Black
$10.00
Johnny Red
$9.00
Well
$7.50
Single Malt
$12.00
VG Espresso
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Blackberry Brandy
$5.00
Well
$7.00
Cocktails
Manhatten
$12.00
Mount Rocky
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Fuzzy Navel
$12.00
Arnold Palmer
$9.00
Baybreeze
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Roxy Special
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Virgin Margherita
$5.00
Vodka Lemonade
$8.00
Bloody Mary Well
$10.00
Blueberry Pom Lemonade
$11.00
Blueberry Martini
$13.00
Ginger Limeade
$11.00
Raspberry Martini
$14.00
Gin Fizz
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Sangria
$10.00
Maple Bourbon Smash
$10.00
Cocktail Upcharge
$3.00
Mule Upcharge
$3.00
Upcharge Cuervo
$3.00
Upcharge Smirnoff Orange
$3.00
Upcharge Smirnoff Blue
$3.00
Upcharge Smirnoff Plain
$3.00
Upcharge Seagrams 7
$3.00
Upcharge Seagrams VO
$3.00
Upcharge Jim Beam
$3.00
Upcharge Jack Daniels
$3.00
Upcharge Capt. Morgan
$3.00
Upcharge Malibu
$3.00
Upcharge Hornitos
$4.00
Upcharge Absolut Plain
$4.00
Upcharge Absolut Citron
$4.00
Upcharge Ketel One
$4.00
Upcharge Crown Royal
$4.00
Upcharge Jamison
$4.00
Upcharge Bacardi Silver
$4.00
Upcharge Goslings Black
$4.00
Upcharge Kahlua
$4.00
Upcharge Metcalf Blue
$4.00
Upcharge Metcalf Peach
$4.00
Upcharge Metcalf Raz
$4.00
Upcharge Hendricks
$4.00
Upcharge Bombay Saph
$4.00
Upcharge Bulliet
$4.00
Upcharge Maker's Mark
$4.00
Upcharge Dewars
$4.00
Upcharge Johnny Red
$4.00
Upcharge VG Espressoo
$4.00
Upcharge Casamingos
$5.00
Upcharge Grey Goose
$5.00
Upcharge DiSaronno
$5.00
Upcharge Tanqueray
$5.00
Upcharge Johnnie Black
$5.00
Upcharge Knob Creek
$5.00
Upcharge Bailey's
$5.00
Upcharge Chambord
$5.00
Cape Cod
$8.50
Iced Coffee
$9.00
Martini
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Manhatten
$12.00
White Russian
$9.00
Caramel Apple
$9.00
Amaretto Bourbon
$8.00
Rum Punch
$10.00
Drink Special
$8.00
Lime Rocky
$8.00
Martini Blood Orange
$13.00
Negroni
$12.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Peachy Lemonade
$13.00
Spiked Peach Ice T
$13.00
Drink Specials
Mojito
$9.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Flavored Martini
$12.00
Texas Lemonade
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Fresh Margarita
$12.00
Paloma
$10.00
Flavored Seltzer
$9.00
Blackberry Mint Julep
$10.00
Maple Old Fashion
$12.00
Flavored Tea
$9.00
Mojito
$10.00
Apple Pie OTR
$10.00
Rootbeer Float
$10.00
Amaretto Bourbon
$10.00
Italian 75
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Arnold Palmer
$9.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Lemonade Spirits Special
$9.00
Flavored Margarhita
$12.00
Summer Breeze
$14.00
Island Punch
$14.00
Flavored Shot
$10.00
Virgin Cocktail
$7.50
Blueberry Bramble
$14.00
Blueberry Fizz
$14.00
Vodka Flavors
$12.00
Mimosa
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19 South Main st Po box 1858, Wilmington, VT 05363
