1905 Jazz Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The 1905 is a destination of the senses, perfect for those who enjoy a modern twist on the classic idea of a Jazz club. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening with your partner, a special hang with an old friend, or celebrating a very special occasion, you’ll find it when you arrive at The 1905.
Location
830 North Shaver Street, Portland, OR 97227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Miss Delta - 3950 North Mississippi Avenue
No Reviews
3950 North Mississippi Avenue Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant
Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
No Reviews
3939 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant