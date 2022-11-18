Restaurant header imageView gallery

1907 Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2 West Dawes Avenue

Bixby, OK 74008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

House made chips and salsa. 6 oz portion

Chips and Queso

$6.00

House made chips, white house queso

Salsa Flight

$6.00

House made chips, all 3 of our made in house salsas.

Kaseadilla

$5.00

Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, peppers, avocado crema, pico de Gallo

Tacos

Chorizo y Papa

$4.75Out of stock

House made chorizo, herb roasted potatoes, shredded cheese

Barbacoa

$4.25Out of stock

Smoked and braised beef finely chopped, topped with salsa verde, onions and cilantro.

Pork Verde

$4.50

Smoked pork braised in verde salsa

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.25

Griddled chicken, bacon house made ranch sauce

Smoked Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese crusted tortilla, seared smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage, candied jalapeno, jalapeno aioli

Brisket

$4.75

Smoked brisket, pico de Gallo, quesa fresca, house crema

Carne

$4.75Out of stock

Seared tritip, herb potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, pico, quesa fresca,

Carne Guisada

$4.50

Braised and smoked brisket tips, served with braising gravy.

Arroz Con Pollo

$4.25

Smoked marinated chicken, cantina rice, grilled onions, chipotle love aioli, lime crema

Pork Belly

$4.75

Thick sliced smoked pork belly, jalapeno aioli, candied jalapeno, pico

Mushroom

$4.00

Marinated portobello mushroom, griddled onions and peppers, avocado aioli

Sides

Elote

$4.00

Whole kernel corn, lime crema, cotija cheese, seasoning

Cantina Rice

$4.00

Blend of onions, garlic, tomato, spices white rice

Cantina Beans

$4.00

Pinto beans, chunks of beef, onions, tomato, garlic and spices

Desserts

Churro Bites

$4.00

Fried fresh to order, served with cojeta (Mexican caramel sauce) on the side.

Bar Snack

Cantina Tots

$6.00

Chopped marinated steak, chipotle love aioli, avocado crema, pico de Gallo, pickled onion

Chicharron

$4.00

House made pork rinds, chili lime seasoning, and fresh lime wedge

NA Beverages

Can Sda

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Big Red

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lem

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

1907 Cantina located in downtown Bixby, OK serves cantina style tacos, nachos and more. A full bar with an emphasis on craft tequila and bourbon, we have something for everyone.

Website

Location

2 West Dawes Avenue, Bixby, OK 74008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Brothers Pizza - 2 West Dawes Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2 West Dawes Avenue Bixby, OK 74008
View restaurantnext
ah-Sigh-e at 124th & Memorial
orange starNo Reviews
12345 S Memorial Dr #117 Bixby, OK 74008
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze Bixby
orange starNo Reviews
12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A Bixby, OK 74008
View restaurantnext
Inheritance Juicery
orange starNo Reviews
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E Tulsa, OK 74137
View restaurantnext
Savastano's
orange starNo Reviews
8211 East Regal Pl Suite 109 Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - S Memorial
orange star4.4 • 941
10461 S Memorial Dr Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bixby
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston