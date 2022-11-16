- Home
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen Austin
695 Reviews
$
507 1st St Nw
Austin, MN 55912
Popular Items
Taco Kit
Fish & Shrimp Tacos
Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
2 Fish Taco Meal
2 fish strips fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.
2 Shrimp Taco Meal
Shrimps fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Barbacoa Tacos
5 Taco Box
Burritos
Bowls
$5 Menu
Little Burrito
Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef With Refried Beans, Rice, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa on the Side.
Nachitos
Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef House Made Chips Covered With Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Your Choice of Salsa.
Mini Bowl
Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef Served With Rice, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Nachos
Quesadillas
Loaded Fries
Chicken Chipotle Fries
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side
Asada Fries
Grilled Steak, Cilantro Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side
Beef Fries
Ground Beef, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side
Steak Fajitas Fries
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers, Cilantro Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side
Family Meal
Sides & Salsas
Salsa Fresh
Salsa Avocado
Salsa Taquera (Mild)
Salsa Brava (Hot)
4 Corn Tortillas
4 Flour tortillas
Rice And Beans
Rice
Beans
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip & Chips
Lg Guacamole & Chips
Guacamole
Queso Dip
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Pico De Gallo 4 oz
Onions
Cilantro
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
