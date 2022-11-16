1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen Austin

695 Reviews

$

507 1st St Nw

Austin, MN 55912

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Burrito
Barbacoa Tacos

Taco Kit

All you need to build your own tacos. You get 1 choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Choose (2) Lg corn tortillas or (2) Lg flour tortillas.
Taco Kit

Taco Kit

All you need to build your own tacos. You get your choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Choose (4) Lg corn tortillas or (2) Lg flour tortillas.

Fish & Shrimp Tacos

Fish or Shrimp fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, with cabbage, carrots, avocado salsa and thousand island dressing.

Fish Taco

$4.25

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

2 Fish Taco Meal

$10.99

2 fish strips fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.

2 Shrimp Taco Meal

$10.99

Shrimps fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Barbacoa Tacos

3 Crunchy Tacos with Slow Cooked Beef with Seasonings, Melted Cheese and cup of Broth to Dip In. Cilantro, Onions and your choice of salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$10.99

3 Crunchy Tacos with Slow Cooked Beef with Seasonings, Melted Cheese and cup of Broth to Dip In. Cilantro, Onions and your choice of salsa on the side.

5 Taco Box

Taco Deal! 5 Tacos Served With Cilantro, Onions and your Choice of Salsa on the Side.
5 Taco Box

5 Taco Box

5 Tacos of your choice, Cilantro, Onions, and Salsa

Burritos

1 Lb Burrito Filled With your Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese.
Burrito

Burrito

1 Lb Burrito Filled with your choice of meat, Rice, Beans, Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese.

Bowls

Your Choice of Meat Over a Bed of Delicious Spanish Style Rice and Whole Beans. Topped With Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Shredded Cheese.
Bowl

Bowl

Your choice of Meat Over a Bed of Delicious Spanish Style Rice and Whole Beans. Topped With Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Shredded Cheese.

$5 Menu

Little Burrito

Little Burrito

$5.00

Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef With Refried Beans, Rice, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa on the Side.

Nachitos

Nachitos

$5.00

Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef House Made Chips Covered With Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Your Choice of Salsa.

Mini Bowl

Mini Bowl

$5.00

Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef Served With Rice, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Salsa.

Nachos

Crunchy House Made Chips topped with Your Choice of Meat, Re fried Beans, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Nachos

Nachos

Crunchy House Made Chips topped with Your Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Quesadillas

A 10" Flour Tortilla Filled with a Ton of Melted Cheese and Your Choice of Meat, Served with Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Pico de Gallo on the side.
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

A 10" Flour Tortilla Filled with a Ton of Melted Cheese and Your Choice of Meat, Served with Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Pico de Gallo on the side.

Loaded Fries

French Fries Covered With Your Choice of Meat, Re-fried Beans, Cheese Sauce, Cilantro Aioli, and Sour cream.
Chicken Chipotle Fries

Chicken Chipotle Fries

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$10.49

Grilled Steak, Cilantro Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side

Beef Fries

$9.49

Ground Beef, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side

Steak Fajitas Fries

Steak Fajitas Fries

$10.49

Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers, Cilantro Crema, Pico de Gallo, Your Choice of Salsa on the Side

Family Meal

A stack of tortillas, rice, beans, 2 choices of meat, onions, cilantro, 4 oz salsa of your choice, chips and Salsa Fresh.
Meal Pack for 4

Meal Pack for 4

$34.99

A stack of tortillas, rice, beans, 2 choices of meat, onions, cilantro, 4 oz salsa of your choice, chips and Salsa Fresh.

Sides & Salsas

Salsa Fresh

Salsa Fresh

Salsa Avocado

Salsa Avocado

Salsa Taquera (Mild)

Salsa Taquera (Mild)

Salsa Brava (Hot)

Salsa Brava (Hot)

4 Corn Tortillas

4 Corn Tortillas
$1.00

$1.00
4 Flour tortillas

4 Flour tortillas
$1.00

$1.00
Rice And Beans

Rice And Beans
$2.99

$2.99
Rice

Rice

$1.99
Beans

Beans

$1.99
Chips

Chips

$1.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa
$3.49

$3.49
Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips
$5.39

$5.39
Lg Guacamole & Chips

Lg Guacamole & Chips
$5.59

$5.59
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99+
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$3.79+
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.39
Shredded Cheese

Shredded Cheese
$1.29

$1.29
Pico De Gallo 4 oz

Pico De Gallo 4 oz
$0.59

$0.59
Onions

Onions

$0.25
Cilantro

Cilantro

$0.25

BEVERAGES

Lg Pop

Lg Pop

$2.20
Water Bottle

Water Bottle
$1.39

$1.39
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.25
Mango Blaze (Mangonada)

Mango Blaze (Mangonada)

$4.25+

Natural Fruit Sorbet topped with real fruit, Chamoy, Tajin, a Tamarind Stick and a splash of Lime Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Mexican Food

Website

Location

507 1st St Nw, Austin, MN 55912

Directions

Gallery
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen image
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen image

