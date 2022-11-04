Restaurant header imageView gallery

1910 Bar & Grille

300 Meetinghouse Road

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Popular Items

Popular Items

Erin Express Wrap
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Wings Small

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Slushee

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Fuel

$5.00

Sour Mix

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Small Plates

Daily Special

$9.95

Soup CUP

$3.00

Soup BOWL

$5.00
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

6 large shrimp dredged in flour, fried or grilled served with blue cheese dressing

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Shaved Ribeye, cooper sharp cheese, served with house spicy ketchup on the side

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$12.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Four chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, side of pico and sour cream

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

$15.00

Four fresh crab balls drizzled with our homemade roasted red pepper sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fried cod, shredded coleslaw, avocado aioli

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00

Our black bean burger and cooper sharp cheese served with house made roasted red pepper sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00

Assorted lightly grilled vegetables served with soy sauce on the side

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled vegetables, cheddar jack cheese, side of pico and sour cream

Wings Large

$35.00

Served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Wings Medium

$24.00

Served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Wings Small

$13.00

Served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Potato Goodies

Original Fries

$6.00

Basket of our crispy fries

Cheesesteak French Fries

Cheesesteak French Fries

$10.00

Topped with shaved ribeye steak and cooper sharp cheese sauce

Brisket French Fries

Brisket French Fries

$10.00

Topped with house smoked hickory brisket drizzled with cooper sharp cheese sauce

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Topped with cajun seasoning served with cooper sharp cheese sauce

1910 Fries

1910 Fries

$9.00

Topped with cheddar cheese sauce bacon bits and ranch dressing on side

Continental Fries

Continental Fries

$7.00

Topped with garlic and parmesan cheese

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.00

Lightly fried, topped with mozz cheese, bacon and baked. Scallion garnish with sour cream for dipping.

Main

Dinner Special

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

10z Shaved ribeye steak cooper sharp cheese served on liscio seeded roll. Served with fries - or substitute for a side salad.

Cheesesteak Pasta Bowl

$8.95Out of stock
Erin Express Wrap

Erin Express Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cooper sharp cheese, honey mustard, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a grilled flour wrap. Served with fries - or substitute for a side salad.

Grilled Cajun Chicken

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on a grilled flour wrap. Served with fries - or substitute for a side salad

House Smoked Brisket

House Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Cooper sharp cheese, onion marmalade, served on brioche bun. Served with fries - or substitute for a side salad.

Pizza

Pizza

$11.00

12 inch pie, gluten free crust available $1+

Salmon Wrap

$9.95

Shrimp Tacos

$8.95
The Abington Club

The Abington Club

$12.00

Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli on toasted rye. Served with fries - or substitute for a side salad, Gluten free buns available $1

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Heart of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house made croutons in a caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Black Bean Burger, Shrimp or Crab Cakes.

Greek

Greek

$12.00

Romaine, feta cheese, olives, red onions, served with greek vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken and Asparagus

$9.95Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie Egg Roll

Brownie Egg Roll

$8.00

Brownie wrapped in an eggroll, fried and served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Made fresh!

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

Vanilla or Chocolate

Sides

Side Salad

$2.00

Side FF

$2.00

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Hats

Hats

$30.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Corona's

$7.00

Lite

$6.00

Liquor

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Crown Royal/Apple

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

KLYR Rum

$11.00

Bluecoat Gin

$12.00

Food

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$13.00

Wings Small

$13.00

Wings Med

$24.00

Wings Lg

$35.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Continental Fries

$8.00

BEER

Coors Light Bucket

$14.00

Corona Bucket

$18.00

Yuengling Draft

$3.00

FOOD

Wings (6)

$5.00

Draft Beer

Domestic Draft

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

1910 is Jenkintown’s reinvigorated neighborhood bar and grille. Our bar is the perfect spot to grab a drink after work, dine with friends and family, host a party and so much more. Cozy up next to our large wood burning fire place during the winter months and soak up the sun during the spring and summer on the area’s largest outdoor deck. Our menu items are prepared fresh in house and are sure to please everyone in your party.

Location

300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Directions

Gallery
1910 Bar & Grille image
Banner pic
1910 Bar & Grille image

