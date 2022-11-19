1911 Grill imageView gallery

1911 Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1067 N Main St

Speedway, IN 46224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PEPSI PRODUCTS

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.65

CLUB SODA

$2.50

DIET CHERRY PEPSI

$2.65

DIET MT DEW

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

MT DEW

$2.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.50Out of stock

PEACH LEMONADE

$3.00

PEPSI

$2.50

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$2.65

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$2.50

TEA PRODUCTS

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50Out of stock

KIDS DRINK (GOURMET)

$2.00

PEACH TEA

$3.00

STRAWBERRY TEA

$3.00

SWEETENED ICE TEA

$2.50

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$2.50

OTHERS

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET GINGER BEER

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

KIDS DRINK (NO REFILL)

$1.00

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SUGER FREE RED BULL

$4.00

FLAVORED RED BULL

$4.00Out of stock

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

$3.00

Cocktails

Candy Apple Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

The Crown Chata

$12.00Out of stock

The Pagoda Punch

$9.00Out of stock

The Pretty Pear

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$12.00Out of stock

Red Bull Crown Peachy

$9.00Out of stock

Long Island Special

$4.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$7.00

The Caution Flag

$7.00Out of stock

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

The Finish Lime

$7.00Out of stock

The Cherry Flag

$7.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Long Island

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.50

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00Out of stock

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequlia Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud LT

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors LT

$3.25

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0 NA

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller LT

$3.25

Yuengling Traditional

$4.50

Bell’s Best Brown

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Metazoa Puppy Slumber

$7.00

Metazoa Ruh Roh

$7.00

SK GFJ

$7.00

Bell’s Two Hearted DFT

$6.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Liquor

Hennessy

$9.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

8th Day

$7.00

Well/Bellows Gin

$5.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL 8th Day

$14.00

DBL Well/Bellows Gin

$10.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$7.00

Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Chambord

$9.00

Crème Banana Schnapps

$5.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

St Germain Elderflower

$7.00

Strawberry Schnapps

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Apple Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Bailey's Strawberries and Cream

$14.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$10.00

DBL Buttershots

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$18.00

DBL Creme Banana Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Disaronno

$14.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva White Chocolate

$14.00

DBL Goldschlager

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Long Island Tea Mix

$12.00

DBL Midori

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$10.00

DBL Rumchata

$14.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$10.00

DBL St Germain Elderflower

$14.00

DBL Strawberry Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Triple Sec

$10.00

Bacardi Superior Light

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Well/Bellows Rum

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Superior Light

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$14.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$10.00

DBL Myers Dark

$14.00

DBL 8th Day

$14.00

DBL Well/Bellows Rum

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$2.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Well/Bellows Bourbon

$5.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$4.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$22.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$22.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$18.00

DBL Basil Haydens

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Well/Bellows Bourbon

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Well/Juarez Gold

$5.00

Well/Juarez Silver

$5.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$18.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00Out of stock

DBL Well/Juarez Gold

$10.00

DBL Well/Juarez Silver

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$5.00

Grey Goose Pear

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$9.00

Ketel One Oranje

$9.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$9.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.00

Pinnacle Citrus

$5.00

Pinnacle Grape

$5.00

Pinnacle Grapefruit

$5.00

Pinnacle Orange

$5.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Tropical Punch

$5.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.00

Pinnacle Watermelon

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Well/Bellows Vodka

$5.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Big Machine Vodka

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Orange

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Peach

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$10.00

DBL Fuzzy's

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Pear

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Oranje

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$18.00

DBL Pinnacle Blueberry

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Citrus

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Grape

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Orange

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Tropical Punch

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Watermelon

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL Well/Bellows Vodka

$10.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well/Bellows Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Canadian Club

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels FIRE

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Skrewball

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Well/Bellows Whiskey

$10.00

Wine

Pinot Nior

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rosè

$9.00

Shots

All Day Breakfast

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pear-LEAF-Fall

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

The Nutty Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Turn Up Tropical

$5.00Out of stock

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Car Bomb

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Mary Jane Shot

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00Out of stock

Purple Hooter

$7.00Out of stock

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00Out of stock

Snake Bite

$7.00

SweetTart Shot

$6.00Out of stock

Tick Tack

$7.00Out of stock

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00Out of stock

Pickleback

$7.00

Mixers

Zing Zang

$4.00

Goslings

$4.00

Goslings Diet

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Orange Edition

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Red Edition

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Blue Edition

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut Edition

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Lime Juice

$0.50

Strawberry Puree

$0.50

Appetizers

10 Wings Traditional Bone-In

$12.00

10 Wings Boneless

$12.00

Backfire Shrimp

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Buffalo Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Chips and Guacamole

$5.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fried Marbles

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

$8.00Out of stock

Tater Kegs

$10.00

Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Chicken BLT

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

French Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Hamburger

$10.00

Indy Dog

$9.00

Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lunch Salads

Backfire Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Very Berry Salad

$10.00

Lunch Wraps

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Lime Shrimp Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Club Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Vegan & Vegetarian Options

Beyond Beef Burger

$12.00

Beyond Italian Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple Hummus Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Super Kale Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Honey Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Very Berry Salad

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kale Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Pizza 10”

Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$12.00

Meat Lovers Pizza 10"

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza 10"

$10.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Banana Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Specials

Monday Hamburger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Cheeseburger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Mushroom Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Pizza Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Tuesday 10oz Flat Iron Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Wednesday Bone-In Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Wednesday Boneless Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Thursday Breaded Tenderloin

$8.00

Thursday Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Thursday Cajun Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Friday Fish Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Extras/Add-Ons

Aujus

$1.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam

$1.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$1.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Hummus

$4.00Out of stock

LTOP

$0.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Queso

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Guac

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad/Pizza Toppings

Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.00

Appetizers

10 Wings Traditional Bone-In

$12.00

10 Wings Boneless

$12.00

Backfire Shrimp

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Buffalo Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Chips and Guacamole

$5.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fried Marbles

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Main Street Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Potstickers

$10.00

Quesadillas

$8.00Out of stock

Tater Kegs

$10.00

Dinner Salads

Backfire Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Steak Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Very Berry Salad

$11.00

Dinner Entrees

Bone In Pork Chop

$18.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$24.00Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Rosemary Grilled Chicken

$16.00

New York Strip

$20.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon

$16.00

Sirloin

$16.00

Specialty Burgers

Bacon Bacon Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Black & Blue Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Cuban Burger

$14.00Out of stock

French Onion Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Grim Reaper Burger

$13.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.00

Nacho Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Turkey Burger

$12.00Out of stock

The Triple Double

$30.00Out of stock

Dinner Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Indy Dog

$9.00

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Dinner Pasta

Backfire Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Paresan

$14.00Out of stock

Dinner Pizza 16”

Cheese Pizza 16"

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza 16"

$14.00

Meat Lovers Pizza 16"

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$12.00

Dinner Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kale Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Vegan & Vegetarian Options

Beyond Beef Burger

$12.00

Beyond Italian Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple Hummus Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Super Kale Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Honey Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Very Berry Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Banana Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Specials

Monday Hamburger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Cheeseburger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Mushroom Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Monday Pizza Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Tuesday 10oz Flat Iron Stake

$12.00Out of stock

Wednesday Bone-In Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Wednesday Boneless Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Thursday Breaded Tenderloin

$8.00

Thursday Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Thursday Cajun Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Friday Fish Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Extras/Add-Ons

Aujus

$1.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam

$1.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$1.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Hummus

$4.00Out of stock

LTOP

$0.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Queso

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Guac

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad/Pizza Toppings

Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.00

COVID

Face Mask

$1.00

Events

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Slices

Slice Cheese

$6.00

Slice Pepperoni

$6.00

Slice 34 Street

$6.00

Slice Park Ave

$6.00

Slice Canal Street

$6.00

Slice Pep Sausage

$6.00

Sides

4 Garlic Knuckles

$4.00

8 Garlic Knuckles

$6.00

Pepperoni Breadstick

$2.00

6 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$12.00

Sauces

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Whole Pizza

Cheese

$25.00

Pepperoni

$25.00

Pepperoni & Sausage

$25.00

34 Street

$30.00

Park Ave

$30.00

Canal Street

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

COLD BEER AND GREAT FOOD!

Location

1067 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224

Directions

Gallery
1911 Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinny’s Drive Bar
orange starNo Reviews
707 N. Lynhurst Dr. Indianpolis, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
Artisan Bakery and Pastries - Rockville Rd
orange star4.4 • 307
7341 Rockville Rd Indianapolis, IN 46214
View restaurantnext
PB&J Factory - 1220 Waterway Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
CC Holdings - Coffee Zon - Riley Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
705 Riley Hospital Dr Indianapolos, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Waterway Fish Market - AMP - 1210 Waterway Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Chile y limón
orange starNo Reviews
6985 West 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Speedway

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Speedway
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet