1911 Grill
No reviews yet
1067 N Main St
Speedway, IN 46224
PEPSI PRODUCTS
TEA PRODUCTS
OTHERS
Cocktails
Candy Apple Spritz
$8.00Out of stock
The Crown Chata
$12.00Out of stock
The Pagoda Punch
$9.00Out of stock
The Pretty Pear
$9.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
$12.00Out of stock
Red Bull Crown Peachy
$9.00Out of stock
Long Island Special
$4.00Out of stock
Bloody Mary
$7.00
The Caution Flag
$7.00Out of stock
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
The Finish Lime
$7.00Out of stock
The Cherry Flag
$7.00Out of stock
Irish Coffee
$9.00Out of stock
Lemon Drop Martini
$7.50
Long Island
$7.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$8.50
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita
$7.00
Mai Tai
$8.00Out of stock
Martini
$7.00
Mimosa
$7.00Out of stock
Mule
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Tequlia Sunrise
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
White Russian
$7.00Out of stock
Beer
Liquor
Hennessy
$9.00
DBL Hennessy
$18.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
8th Day
$7.00
Well/Bellows Gin
$5.00
DBL Beefeater
$14.00
DBL Bombay
$18.00
DBL Tanqueray
$18.00
DBL 8th Day
$14.00
DBL Well/Bellows Gin
$10.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Aperol
$7.00
Apple Schnapps
$5.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Buttershots
$5.00
Chambord
$9.00
Crème Banana Schnapps
$5.00
Disaronno
$7.00
Dry Vermouth
$5.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Midori
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Rumple Minze
$5.00
St Germain Elderflower
$7.00
Strawberry Schnapps
$5.00
Sweet Vermouth
$5.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
DBL Amaretto
$10.00
DBL Aperol
$14.00
DBL Apple Schnapps
$10.00
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
$14.00
DBL Bailey's Strawberries and Cream
$14.00
DBL Blue Curacao
$10.00
DBL Buttershots
$10.00
DBL Chambord
$18.00
DBL Creme Banana Schnapps
$10.00
DBL Disaronno
$14.00
DBL Dry Vermouth
$10.00
DBL Frangelico
$14.00
DBL Godiva White Chocolate
$14.00
DBL Goldschlager
$12.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$18.00
DBL Jagermeister
$14.00
DBL Kahlua
$14.00
DBL Long Island Tea Mix
$12.00
DBL Midori
$10.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$10.00
DBL Razzmatazz
$10.00
DBL Rumchata
$14.00
DBL Rumple Minze
$10.00
DBL St Germain Elderflower
$14.00
DBL Strawberry Schnapps
$10.00
DBL Sweet Vermouth
$10.00
DBL Triple Sec
$10.00
Bacardi Superior Light
$7.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$7.00
Malibu Coconut
$5.00
Myers Dark
$7.00
Well/Bellows Rum
$5.00
DBL Bacardi Superior Light
$14.00
DBL Captain Morgan Spiced
$14.00
DBL Malibu Coconut
$10.00
DBL Myers Dark
$14.00
DBL 8th Day
$14.00
DBL Well/Bellows Rum
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$2.00
Glenlivet 12
$11.00
Glenfiddich 12
$11.00
Basil Haydens
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Well/Bellows Bourbon
$5.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$4.00
DBL Glenlivet 12
$22.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12
$22.00
DBL Angel's Envy
$18.00
DBL Basil Haydens
$18.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$14.00
DBL Bulleit
$18.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$18.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$18.00
DBL Well/Bellows Bourbon
$10.00
1800 Coconut
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Well/Juarez Gold
$5.00
Well/Juarez Silver
$5.00
DBL 1800 Coconut
$18.00
DBL 1800 Reposado
$18.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$18.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$22.00Out of stock
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$10.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Silver
$10.00
DBL Patron Silver
$18.00Out of stock
DBL Well/Juarez Gold
$10.00
DBL Well/Juarez Silver
$10.00
Deep Eddy's Cranberry
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Lemon
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Orange
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Peach
$5.00
Deep Eddy's Ruby Red
$5.00
Grey Goose Pear
$9.00
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
$9.00
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
$9.00
Ketel One Oranje
$9.00
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom
$9.00
Pinnacle Blueberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Cherry
$5.00
Pinnacle Citrus
$5.00
Pinnacle Grape
$5.00
Pinnacle Grapefruit
$5.00
Pinnacle Orange
$5.00
Pinnacle Raspberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Tropical Punch
$5.00
Pinnacle Vanilla
$5.00
Pinnacle Watermelon
$5.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00
Well/Bellows Vodka
$5.00
DBL Absolut
$14.00Out of stock
DBL Big Machine Vodka
$10.00Out of stock
DBL Deep Eddy's Cranberry
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Lemon
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Orange
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Peach
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Ruby Red
$10.00
DBL Fuzzy's
$14.00
DBL Grey Goose
$18.00
DBL Grey Goose Pear
$18.00
DBL Ketel One
$18.00
DBL Ketel One Citroen
$18.00
DBL Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
$18.00
DBL Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
$18.00
DBL Ketel One Oranje
$18.00
DBL Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom
$18.00
DBL Pinnacle Blueberry
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Citrus
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Grape
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Grapefruit
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Orange
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Raspberry
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Tropical Punch
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Vanilla
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Watermelon
$10.00
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
$10.00
DBL Tito's
$14.00
DBL Well/Bellows Vodka
$10.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$9.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$7.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
$5.00
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Skrewball
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Well/Bellows Whiskey
$5.00
DBL Canadian Club
$14.00
DBL Crown Apple
$10.00
DBL Crown Peach
$10.00
DBL Crown Royal
$10.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$10.00
DBL Fireball
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$14.00
DBL Jack Daniels FIRE
$14.00
DBL Jameson
$10.00
DBL Jim Beam
$14.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$14.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$10.00
DBL Skrewball
$12.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$10.00
DBL Well/Bellows Whiskey
$10.00
Shots
All Day Breakfast
$5.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Pie
$5.00Out of stock
Pear-LEAF-Fall
$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
$5.00Out of stock
The Nutty Apple
$5.00Out of stock
Turn Up Tropical
$5.00Out of stock
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Car Bomb
$7.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Covered Pretzel
$7.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00Out of stock
Green Tea
$7.00
Irish Breakfast
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$7.00
Liquid Mary Jane Shot
$7.00Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.00Out of stock
Purple Hooter
$7.00Out of stock
Red Headed Slut
$7.00
Scooby Snack
$7.00Out of stock
Snake Bite
$7.00
SweetTart Shot
$6.00Out of stock
Tick Tack
$7.00Out of stock
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
White Gummy Bear
$7.00Out of stock
Pickleback
$7.00
Mixers
Zing Zang
$4.00
Goslings
$4.00
Goslings Diet
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.00
Red Bull Orange Edition
$4.00Out of stock
Red Bull Red Edition
$4.00Out of stock
Red Bull Blue Edition
$4.00
Red Bull Yellow Edition
$4.00
Red Bull Coconut Edition
$4.00
Employee Red Bull
$3.00
Lime Juice
$0.50
Strawberry Puree
$0.50
Appetizers
10 Wings Traditional Bone-In
$12.00
10 Wings Boneless
$12.00
Backfire Shrimp
$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
$8.00
Buffalo Dip
$9.00Out of stock
Chips and Guacamole
$5.00Out of stock
Chips and Queso
$5.00
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
Fried Marbles
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Meatballs
$8.00Out of stock
Nachos
$10.00Out of stock
Quesadillas
$8.00Out of stock
Tater Kegs
$10.00
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
Lunch Salads
Lunch Wraps
Vegan & Vegetarian Options
Sides
Pizza 10”
Specials
Monday Hamburger
$5.00Out of stock
Monday Cheeseburger
$5.00Out of stock
Monday Mushroom Burger
$5.00Out of stock
Monday Pizza Burger
$5.00Out of stock
Tuesday 10oz Flat Iron Steak
$12.00Out of stock
Wednesday Bone-In Wings
$8.00Out of stock
Wednesday Boneless Wings
$8.00Out of stock
Thursday Breaded Tenderloin
$8.00
Thursday Grilled Tenderloin
$8.00
Thursday Cajun Grilled Tenderloin
$8.00
Friday Fish Sandwich
$8.00Out of stock
Extras/Add-Ons
Slices
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
COLD BEER AND GREAT FOOD!
Location
1067 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224
Gallery
