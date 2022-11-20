Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

1922 On The Square

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10 N. Park Place

Newark, OH 43055

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts
The Natoma
Lobster Bisque

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs

Calamari

$15.00

pine nuts, calabrian chili pesto, grana padano, pickled fresnos

Charcuterie

$17.00

sopressata, jamon serrano, humboldt fog, smoked gouda, cornichons

Fried Snap Peas

$12.00

ras el hanout, pumpkin butter

Salmon Rangoon

$14.00

cream cheese, feta, bang bang sauce, scallion curls

Seared Tuna

$18.00

sesame crusted, cucumber, cilantro, thai chiles

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

oishii shrimp, grapefruit cocktail sauce

Soup / Salad

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

creme fraise, chives

The Natoma

$10.00

romaine heart, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

romaine, grana padano, herbed breadcrumbs, caesar dressing

Spiced Apple Salad

$10.00

fennel, gorgonzola, pickled apple, pumpernickel crouton, cider vinaigrette

Entrees

8 oz Chef’s Cut Ribeye

$52.00

spinalis, port wine demi glaze, oyster mushrooms, wilted spinach, humboldt fog

Baby Beef Burger

$18.00

nueske's thick cut bacon, sharp cheddar, red wine onion jam, apple butter, split top bun

Beet Paprikash

$22.00

smoked red beets, spaetzle, mustard seed, fried shallots

Duck Breast

$30.00

mushroom veloute, butternut squash risotto

Grouper

$34.00

spiced barley, delicata squash, brown butter, balsamic reduction

Iberico Pork Steak

$35.00

chimichurri, achiote marinated, spanish pilaf, escabeche

Pappardelle Ragu

$25.00

house ground tenderloin slow simmered, herbed ricotta, fried capers

Prime Rib Ravioli

$28.00

gorgonzola cheese sauce, wilted spinach, fried crimini mushrooms

Salmon

$30.00

ginger pickled cabbage, frisee, leche de tigre, calabrian chili oil

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

oishii shrimp, andouille, jollof style grits, parmesan cheese

Steaks

8 oz Coulotte

$28.00

6 oz Baby Beef Tenderloin

$34.00

Our House Special

8 oz Baby Beef Tenderloin

$40.00

Our House Special

12 oz New York Strip Steak

$35.00

18 oz Bone in Ribeye

$46.00

16 oz Bone in Dry Aged Prime Strip

$58.00

Signature Parings

Sautéed Asparagus

$8.00

lemon aioli

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

gournay, white cheddar

Wild Mushrooms

$9.00

butter, herbs

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

sage butter

Cracked Yukons

$7.00

malt vinegar glaze, chives

Baked Potato

$4.00

sour cream, whipped butter

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

sour cream, whipped butter / white cheddar, bacon, chives

Dessert

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Toasted Coconut Brownie

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids 5 oz Sirloin

$16.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fritters

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Sauces and Toppers

Bearnaise

$5.00

Blue Cheese Brûlée

$5.00

Natoma Style

$3.00

Oscar Style

$15.00

Peppercorn Crusted

$3.00

Port Wine Demi

$5.00

Features

Airline chicken

$35.00

Pad Thai

$35.00

Wine Dinner

$100.00

Duck Leg

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 N. Park Place, Newark, OH 43055

1922 On The Square image
1922 On The Square image

