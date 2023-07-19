Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Espresso

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortadito

$3.75

Cortado

$3.50

Cubano

$2.75

Espresso Doppio

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Red Eye/Shot n Dark

$4.00

Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Specialty Tea

Chamo-Mate

$4.00

Hibiscus & Berries

$4.00

Lemongrass Mint

$4.00

Orange & Green

$4.00

Royal Sweet

$4.00

Tea

Jasmine

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

Pastries

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.50

Scones

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Walnut Scone

$4.00

Danishes

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Almond

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Banana Coconut

$4.50

Monster M&M

$4.50

Buns

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50

Morning Buns

$5.00

Other

Banana Bread

$3.00

Pumpkin Bar

$6.00

London Fog Cake

$8.00

Kitchen

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Smashed Avocado

$10.00

Parfait

$5.00

Dipping Egg

$4.00

Lunch

Quesadilla

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Turkey and Swiss Panini

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Sides

Side of Hash Browns

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Add Toast to Soup

$1.50

Side of Brioche Toast

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Grab&Go

Snacks

1n6 Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Izze Sparkling Orange

$4.00

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$4.00

Bottled Watter

$3.00

Naked Green Machine

$5.00

Naked Blue Machine

$5.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Alcohol

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Miller

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wine

Avalon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Dreaming Tree Cab Sav

$9.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

Souverain Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Ecco Romani Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Uno Red Blend

$9.00