American

1925 PubHouse

review star

No reviews yet

1905 West Northshore Ext

Anderson, IN 46011

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Tenderloin
Chicken Tender Dinner
Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$8.50

10 Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Chicken Adobo Nachos

Chicken Adobo Nachos

$12.75

Fried Tortilla Chips, Marinated Adobo Chicken, Red Beans, White Queso, Cilantro and Lime Garnish.

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

All-Natural Plump Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Fire Cracker Shrimp

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$12.50

Hand Breaded White Shrimp Tossed in Creamy Thai Chili Sauce, and Scallions

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Coated in Garlic Butter Breading, Deep Fried, and Served with a Side of Marinara

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.50

Crispy Potato Skins Topped With a Blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Green Onions, and a Side of Sour Cream

Wings

Wings

$12.75+

8 All-Natural Bone-In Chicken Wings. Tossed in Sauce or Rub. Served With Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ Sauce, Thai Chili, Cajun Rub

Pub Pretzel And Beer Cheese

Pub Pretzel And Beer Cheese

$10.75

Warm Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel Sticks With Coarse Salt and Served with Ale Beer Cheese

Handhelds

BLT

BLT

$11.75

Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, Romaine Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan Aioli

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$13.75

Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Buttermilk Brined Natural Chicken Breast, Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with Buffalo Sauce

Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap

Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, and Homemade Ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Buttermilk Brined Natural Chicken Breast, Hand Breaded and Deep Fried.

Fried Fish Taco

Fried Fish Taco

$13.75

A 1925 PubHouse Favorite! 2 Hand Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle and Cilantro Slaw, w/ Lime Wedge.

Fried Tenderloin

Fried Tenderloin

$12.25

A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled Version of our Original Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, and Ranch inside of a Large Tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Tender Grilled Chicken Breast with all the fixins.

Grilled Tenderloin

$12.25

Grilled Version of this 1925 PubHouse Favorite

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich, doused in a classic Nashville style hot sauce. With Mayo and Pickels

Lobster Melt

$21.75

Sautéed Cold Water Lobster, Garlic Herb Butter, Crumbled Bacon, Gruyere Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$14.75

Two Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, House Pico de Gallo, Romaine, and Avocado Lime Creama. Garnished with Fresh Cilantro

Cuban

$12.95

Craft Burgers

BBQ Western Burger

BBQ Western Burger

$12.75

½Lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Thick-Cut Bacon, An Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeños

Burgundy Mushroom and Gruyere

Burgundy Mushroom and Gruyere

$12.75

½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty Smothered in Sautéed Sliced Mushrooms in Chef’s Burgundy Wine Sauce, and Melted Gruyere Cheese.

BYOB

BYOB

$11.50

½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings

Candied Bacon Jam and Bleu

Candied Bacon Jam and Bleu

$12.75

½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty Topped with Homemade Bacon Jam, and Melty Bleu Cheese

PubMelt

PubMelt

$12.75

Our take on the classic patty melt, a 1/2lb patty on top of sourdough bread, caramelized onions, and house sauce.

Dax Style

$15.00

A Combination of our Two Most Popular Signature Burgers. This Burger is Topped With Both Gruyere&Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon Jam, and Burgundy Mushrooms.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$12.75

TOP SELLER! Two 4oz Black Angus Ground Beef Patties Smashed Thin and Crispy. Topped with American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, and House Sauce Served on a toasted bun.

Salads

Baja Fiesta

Baja Fiesta

$13.00

Iceberg, Romaine, Cabbage, Carrot, Roasted Corn, Cheese Blend, Fried Tortilla Strips, and Avocado Ranch

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$9.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, Homemade Croutons, and Royal Caesar Dressing. Please use Special Instruction Box for any Changes to the salad.

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.25

Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, Homemade Croutons, and Royal Caesar Dressing. Please use Special Instruction Box for any Changes to the salad.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.25

Iceberg, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Pit Ham, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, and Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing

House Salad Large

House Salad Large

$9.00

Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$6.25

Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Iceberg Wedge with Blue Cheese Dressing, Diced Tomato, and Bacon

Small Cobb

$8.00

Small Baja

$8.00

Steak

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$36.00

Our Certified Angus Beef Ribeye has excellent marbling for flavor & juiciness

6oz filet

6oz filet

$29.00

6OZ Hand Cut Beef Tenderloin, Chargrilled.

8oz filet

8oz filet

$35.00

8OZ Hand Cut Beef Tenderloin, Chargrilled.

12oz NY Strip

$35.00

Center Cut Certified Angus Beef steakhouse classic, known for its marbling, tenderness and flavor

Entrees

Chicken New Orleans

Chicken New Orleans

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Blackened Shrimp Over Red Beans and Rice, with Creole Sauce.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$18.00

Four Jumbo, All Natural Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Decadent Lobster Mac and Cheese

Decadent Lobster Mac and Cheese

$25.50

Cold Water Lobster in a House Made Cheese Sauce with Cavatappi Pasta topped with Toasted Panko, Fresh Italian Parsley. Served with a Side Salad. Enter Dressing type in Special Instructions.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.75

Two 4oz Cod Filets Hand Battered and Fried Until Golden

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Topped With Char-Grilled Chicken. Served with Side Salad

Pork Porterhouse

Pork Porterhouse

$21.00Out of stock

14oz Bone-In Pork Chop, Chargrilled Topped with a Peppercorn Sauce

Vancouver Island Salmon

Vancouver Island Salmon

$22.50

Vancouver Island Salmon Grilled, Fresh Salmon Cut In-House, Over House Rice With a Balsamic Glaze

8" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

8" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

$9.50

BBQ Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Cheddar Blend, Bacon, Seasoned Chicken, and Red Onion

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.50

Ranch Dressing, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce

8" BYO Pizza

$8.00

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and the Toppings of your choice- 8” add $.75 for each Topping / 12" add 1.50 16’’ add $2.00 for each topping (Gluten Free 12" 14.50 + $1.50 For Each) topping)

8" GrandView Supreme

8" GrandView Supreme

$9.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive, on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust

8"' Carnivore

8"' Carnivore

$9.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Pit Ham on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust.

8'' Veggie

$9.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Broccoli, Fresh Tomato on a thin, crispy Garlic Butter Crust

12" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

$16.75

BBQ Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Cheddar Blend, Bacon, Seasoned Chicken, and Red Onion

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Ranch Dressing, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce

12" Carnivore

12" Carnivore

$16.75

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Pit Ham on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust.

12" Grandview Supreme

12" Grandview Supreme

$16.75

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive, on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust

12" Pizza BYO

$13.75

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and the Toppings of your choice- 8” add $.75 for each Topping / 12" add 1.50 16’’ add $2.00 for each topping (Gluten Free 12" 14.50 + $1.50 For Each topping)

12" Veggie

$16.75

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Broccoli, Fresh Tomato on a thin, crispy Garlic Butter Crust

16" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Cheddar Blend, Bacon, Seasoned Chicken, and Red Onion

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Ranch Dressing, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce

16" Carnivore

16" Carnivore

$24.00

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Pit Ham on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust.

16" GrandView Supreme

16" GrandView Supreme

$24.00

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive, on a Thin, Crispy Garlic Butter Crust

16" Pizza BYO

$18.00

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and the Toppings of your choice- 8” add $.75 for each Topping / 12" add 1.50 16’’ add $2.00 for each topping (Gluten Free 12" 14.50 + $1.50 For Each) topping)

16" Veggie

$24.00

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Broccoli, Fresh Tomato on a thin, crispy Garlic Butter Crust

Gluten Free Pizza

BYO Gluten Free

$14.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and the Toppings of your choice on a Thin Cauliflower Crust. 8” add $.75 for each Topping / 12" add 1.50 16’’ add $2.00 for each topping (Gluten Free 12" 14.50 + $1.50 For Each) topping)

GF BBQ Bacon & Chicken Pizza

$16.50

BBQ Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Cheddar Blend, Bacon, Seasoned Chicken, and Red Onion

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Ranch Dressing, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce

GF Carnivore

$16.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Pit Ham on a Cauliflower Crust.

GF GrandView Supreme Gluten Free

$16.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive, on a Thin, Cauliflower Crust

GF Veggie

$16.50

Seasoned Fresh Packed Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Roasted Broccoli, Fresh Tomato on a thin, Cauliflower Crust.

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

$5.00

Kid Grilled cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Tender

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato after 4:30

$5.50

Broccoli

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Corn

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Mash Potato

$4.00

Desserts

This Moist Fudge Cake From The Cheesecake Factory is Layered with Rich Chocolate Fudge Icing, and Finished with Chocolate Cream Rosettes.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$7.95

This Incredible Dessert Includes a Chocolate Crust Topped with Peanut Butter Mousse with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Folded in and Placed on Top of a Chocolate Ganache with White Chocolate Drizzle.

Fudge Cake by Cheesecake Factory

Fudge Cake by Cheesecake Factory

$7.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Our Super Moist Flour Layer Carrot Cake Comes With A Rich Cream Cheese Icing and Walnuts. Pssst.. No Raisins Are In This Cake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.95

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.95
Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1925 PubHouse offers an Excellent American Dining Menu Available for Dine In, Carryout/Curbside or Delivery! Classic Favorites include our Breaded Tenderloins, Half Pound Burgers, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Loaded Potato Skins, Lobster Rolls, Porterhouse Pork Chop, Salmon, Fresh Salads and Homemade Pies!

