1928 Cuban Bistro - Jacksonville Beach
1500 Beach Blvd # 218
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Cuban Empanadas
Chicken, beef, roasted pork, ham, and cheese. The 1928, banana-Nutella-guava, vegetarian, or seasonal$3.50
- Spinach Wrap
Choice of protein, choice of rice, sweet plantains or yuca fries, and choice of sauce, wrapped in a spinach wrap$12.25
- Café Bombón
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso over condensed milk$4.25
Desayuno / Breakfast
- Cuban Tostada$2.50
- Ham & Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Grilled Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Tostada Dulce
Cream cheese and guava preserves on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- Mezclado Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese on Cuban bread$10.95
- Deluxe Mezclado
Scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, croquetas, and our spicy salsa roja on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Aly Babalu
Ham, Swiss or Cheddar cheese, and powdered sugar on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- La Flaca Open-Faced Toast
Hummus, avocado, tomato, feta, and fried eggs on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Gordita Open-Faced Toast
Croquetas, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, fried eggs, and our chimichurri sauce on Cuban bread$12.95
- Croquetas and Egg Sandwich
Croqueta, fried egg, and "Salsa Verde" on Cuban bread$7.95