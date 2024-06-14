- Home
1928 Cuban Bistro - St. Johns
160-30 Shops Boulevard
Saint Johns, FL 32259
Featured Items
- Cuban Empanadas
Chicken, beef, roasted pork, ham, and cheese. The 1928, banana-Nutella-guava, vegetarian, or seasonal$3.50
- The Cuban
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon mustard on Cuban bread$12.95
- Rice Plate
Choice of rice, choice of protein, choice of side, and a side salad with chimichurri dressing$15.95
Desayuno / Breakfast
- Cuban Tostada$2.50
- Ham & Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Grilled Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Tostada Dulce
Cream cheese and guava preserves on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- Mezclado Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese on Cuban bread$10.95
- Deluxe Mezclado
Scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, croquetas, and our spicy salsa roja on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Aly Babalu
Ham, Swiss or Cheddar cheese, and powdered sugar on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- La Flaca Open-Faced Toast
Hummus, avocado, tomato, feta, and fried eggs on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Gordita Open-Faced Toast
Croquetas, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, fried eggs, and our chimichurri sauce on Cuban bread$12.95
- Croquetas and Egg Sandwich
Croqueta, fried egg, and "Salsa Verde" on Cuban bread$7.95
- 1928 Completa
2 fried eggs, 2 croquetas, 2 ham slices, side salad, and Cuban tostada$12.95
- Desayuno Caballero
Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, side salad, and Cuban tostada$13.95
- El Animal
ROASTED PORK, ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, SALSA VERDE, & A FRIED EGG$12.95
Sopita / Soups
Para Picar / Appetizers
- Croquetas
Two ham, chicken, or seasonal croquetas$3.75
- Cuban Pastries
Beef, guava, cheese, guava-cheese, guava-coco, coco- cheese, strawberry, apple, or seasonal$2.50
- Pastelito Preparado
Beef pastry with ham, cheese, and topped with a pickle$2.95
- Papa Rellena
Fried and breaded potato ball filled with ground beef$3.25
- Yuca Rellena
Fried and breaded yuca ball filled with ground beef$3.25
- 3 Pieces Tequeños
Fried dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle$5.25
- 6 Pieces Tequeños
Fried dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle$8.25
- Yuca Bites
Fried yuca with a queso blanco center$7.95
- Queso Frito
Fried queso blanco bites with a guava sauce$7.95
- Sauce$0.50