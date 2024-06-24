- Home
Jacksonville
1928 Cuban Bistro
1928 Cuban Bistro
3928 Baymeadows Road
#9
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Desayuno / Breakfast
- Cuban Tostada$2.50
- Ham & Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Grilled Cheese Tostada$6.95
- Tostada Dulce
Cream cheese and guava preserves on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- Mezclado Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese on Cuban bread$10.95
- Deluxe Mezclado
Scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, croquetas, and our spicy salsa roja on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Aly Babalu
Ham, Swiss or Cheddar cheese, and powdered sugar on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$6.95
- La Flaca Open-Faced Toast
Hummus, avocado, tomato, feta, and fried eggs on Cuban bread$11.95OUT OF STOCK
- La Gordita Open-Faced Toast
Croquetas, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, fried eggs, and our chimichurri sauce on Cuban bread$12.95
- Croquetas and Egg Sandwich
Croqueta, fried egg, and "Salsa Verde" on Cuban bread$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- 1928 Completa
2 fried eggs, 2 croquetas, 2 ham slices, side salad, and Cuban tostada$12.95
- Desayuno Caballero
Palomilla steak, 2 fried eggs, side salad, and Cuban tostada$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- El Animal
ROASTED PORK, ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, SALSA VERDE, & A FRIED EGG$12.95
Sopita / Soups
Para Picar / Appetizers
- Croquetas
Two ham, chicken, or seasonal croquetas$3.75
- Cuban Pastries
Beef, guava, cheese, guava-cheese, guava-coco, coco- cheese, strawberry, apple, or seasonal$2.50
- Pastelito Preparado
Beef pastry with ham, cheese, and topped with a pickle$2.95
- Cuban Empanadas
Chicken, beef, roasted pork, ham, and cheese. The 1928, banana-Nutella-guava, vegetarian, or seasonal$3.50
- Papa Rellena
Fried and breaded potato ball filled with ground beef$3.25
- Yuca Rellena
Fried and breaded yuca ball filled with ground beef$3.25
- 3 Pieces Tequeños
Fried dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle$5.25
- 6 Pieces Tequeños
Fried dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle$8.25OUT OF STOCK
- Yuca Bites
Fried yuca with a queso blanco center$7.95
- Queso Frito
Fried queso blanco bites with a guava sauce$7.95
- Sauce$0.50
Café / Coffee
- Cafécito
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso$2.00
- Colada
Double shot of sweetened Cuban espresso (enough to share)$3.50
- Cortadito
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso with steamed milk$3.95
- Café Con Leche
Steamed milk with a shot of sweetened Cuban espresso$4.50
- Café Con Leche Grande
Steamed milk with a shot of sweetened Cuban espresso$5.50
- Americano
Shot of unsweetened Cuban espresso with water$3.95
- Café Bombón
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso over condensed milk$4.25
- Cappuccino
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso with milk foam and topped with cinnamon$4.95
- Dirty Chai Latte
Shot of sweetened Cuban espresso with Chai tea and steamed milk$5.95
- La Rebe
Steamed almond milk with sweetened Cuban espresso, brown sugar, and Becky's secret ingredient$4.95
- Iced Café Con Leche La Nani
2 shots of sweetened Cuban espresso over ice with milk and a caramel drizzle$6.95
- Mocha$4.95
- Chai Latte$3.95
- Dulce de Leche Latte$5.95
- Hot Chocolate$5.95
- Pumpkin Latte$5.95
Ninos / Kids Meals
- Kids Mini Sandwich
Choice of ham or turkey and Swiss or Cheddar cheese, on Cuban bread$5.95
- Kids Mini Aly Babalu
Ham, Swiss cheese, and powdered sugar on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$5.95
- Kids 3 Tequeños
Fried dough with queso blanco in the middle$6.95
- Kids Rice Plate
White rice, grilled chicken, and 1 sweet plantain$7.95
Drinks
Sandwiches
- The Cuban
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon mustard on Cuban bread$12.95
- Medianoche
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon mustard on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$12.95
- Pan Con Lechón
Roasted pork, onions, and our "Salsa Verde" on Cuban bread$12.25
- Piry's Croqueta Preparada
Ham, Swiss cheese, croquetas, pickles, and dijon mustard on Cuban bread$10.95
- Pan Con Bistec
USDA Angus steak palomilla, plantain sticks, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and our chimichurri sauce on Cuban bread$13.95
- Pollo a La Plancha
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and our "Salsa Verde" on Cuban bread$13.95
- The Elena Ruth
Turkey, cream cheese, bacon, and guava preserves on medianoche bread (sweet bread)$10.95
- El Guajiro
Cantimpalo, roasted pork, onions, sweet plantains, Swiss cheese, and our "Salsa Especial" on Cuban bread$12.95
- La Viejita
Ropa vieja (Cuban-style shredded beef), Swiss cheese, sweet plantains, our "Salsa Verde." and our chimichurri sauce on tostones (fried plantains) or a soft bun$12.95
- Mojo Pesto Turkey
Cantimpalo, turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, and our "Mojo-pesto" sauce on Cuban bread$12.95
- Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna salad, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on Cuban bread$11.95
- La Fina
Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and our chimi-balsamic glaze on Cuban bread$10.95
- The 904
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, Swiss cheese, and mayo on Cuban bread$10.95
- Cuban Sloppy Joe
Cuban-style ground beef, Swiss cheese, and sweet plantains on a soft bun$9.95
- Sloppy Pollo Sandwich
Shredded chicken, plantain sticks, and mayo on a soft bun$9.95
Platos Fuertas / Rice Plates
Salads
- La Havana
Romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garbanzo beans, plantain sticks, and mango-poppy dressing$12.95
- The Duval
Romaine, tomato, eggs, bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, plantain sticks, and ranch dressing$12.95
- The 1928 Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onions, tuna salad, lime wedge, 2 croquetas, and olive oil and vinegar$14.95
- Steak Salad
Palomilla steak, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, plantain sticks, and chimi-balsamic dressing$15.95