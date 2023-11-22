Restaurant info

"Taste it, love it!" 1929 Po-boy Kitchen serves up delicious NOLA inspired seafood, boils, oysters and some of the best gumbo around. Also lovingly known as the home of the "Oxtail Yakamein", a traditional Louisianian dish served our way. Additionally, we have a great bar with many wonderful options. 1929 Po-boy Kitchen honors the poor boy history as a casual dining restaurant featuring Louisiana style poor boys for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. But it doesn't stop there, we have some of the best and most flavorful seafood around served with a variety of options including seafood, non-seafood, veggie and “surf n turf”. Don't forget to have the Sweet Potato Bread Pudding!"