  • 1933 Lounge - Fishers - 9707 District North Drive Suite 1120
1933 Lounge - Fishers 9707 District North Drive Suite 1120

No reviews yet

9707 District North Drive Suite 1120

Fishers, IN 46037

Starters

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

4 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy, signature cocktail sauce

Wagyu Beef Meatball

Wagyu Beef Meatball

$18.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, grilled polenta bread

Prince Edward Island Mussels

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$20.00

White wine curry cream sauce, grilled polenta bread

Sliced Beef Platter

Sliced Beef Platter

$65.00

French baguette, caramelized onions, tomatoes, creamy horseradish

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$22.00

Sesame crusted #1 grade ahi, ponzu glaze, Asian cucumber salad

Grilled Slab Bacon

Grilled Slab Bacon

$17.00

Locally sourced from Smoking Goose, root beer maple glaze

Spinach & Artichokes Dip

Spinach & Artichokes Dip

$15.00

Artisanal four cheese blend

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly hand-breaded, sweet chili sauce

Char-Grilled Artichokes

Char-Grilled Artichokes

$15.00

Herb butter, smoked sea salt, remoulade

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$30.00

Brandy, Pernod, baby spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fresh Shucked Oysters

Fresh Shucked Oysters

$24.00

Shallot mignonette, signature cocktail sauce

Asian Lollypop Wings

Asian Lollypop Wings

$22.00

French cut, sweet chili soy glaze, ginger, toasted sesame seeds.

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$48.00

French onion reduction, herb au jus, caramelized gruyere & parmesan

Herb Butter Baguette

Herb Butter Baguette

$5.00
Elmo Sushi Roll

Elmo Sushi Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried spicy shrimp, signature cocktail sauce, daikon

Izzy Sushi Roll

Izzy Sushi Roll

$25.00

Alaskan king crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

1902 Sushi Roll

1902 Sushi Roll

$19.00

#1 grade ahi tuna, avocado, ponzu glaze, spicy mayo

Small Seafood Tower

Small Seafood Tower

$80.00

Alaskan king crab, oysters, South African lobster tail, St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

Medium Seafood Tower

Medium Seafood Tower

$115.00

Alaskan king crab, oysters, South African lobster tail, St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

Large Seafood Tower

Large Seafood Tower

$150.00

Alaskan king crab, oysters, South African lobster tail, St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

Salads

House Wedge

House Wedge

$13.00

Peppered bacon locally sourced from Smoking Goose, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons

Heirloom Tomato Burrata

Heirloom Tomato Burrata

$18.00

Pickled red onions, aged balsamic, grilled polenta bread

Long Island Steak Salad

Long Island Steak Salad

$24.00

USDA Prime Strip, peppered bacon locally sourced from Smoking Goose, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, pickled red onions, deviled eggs, citrus horseradish vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons

Small Wedge

$6.00

Peppered bacon locally sourced from Smoking Goose, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola

Entrees

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$53.00

tender, center-cut

12oz Filet Mignon

12oz Filet Mignon

$69.00

tender, center-cut

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$55.00
14oz Dry-Aged Ribeye

14oz Dry-Aged Ribeye

$64.00
18oz Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye

18oz Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye

$70.00

18 oz. bone-in exceptional flavor, great balance of marbling.

12oz Prime Strip Steak

12oz Prime Strip Steak

$59.00
12oz Dry-Aged Strip Steak

12oz Dry-Aged Strip Steak

$76.00
12oz Prime Rib

12oz Prime Rib

$40.00
16oz Prime Rib

16oz Prime Rib

$49.00
Sashimi Yellowfin Tuna

Sashimi Yellowfin Tuna

$45.00

#1 grade ahi tuna, sushi rice, traditional accoutrements

Fresh Fish

$42.00

Seasonal selection, chef preparation

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Sourced from the Bay of Fundy, served with house-made remoulade and mashed potatoes

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$43.00

Shrimp, bay scallops, calamari, PEI mussels, tomatoes, pesto-cream sauce

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$70.00
Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$35.00

Airline-cut, heirloom rainbow carrots, asparagus, wild mushroom demi-glace

Sandwiches

Wagyu Steakburger

Wagyu Steakburger

$23.00

Triple cream brie, arugula, garlic aioli, brioche bun

French Dip

French Dip

$27.00

Thinly shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish, au jus served on a toasted french baguette

King Crab Grilled Cheese

King Crab Grilled Cheese

$30.00

Alaskan king crab, provolone and American, tomatoes

Crispy Grouper Sandwich

Crispy Grouper Sandwich

$28.00

Fresh grouper, coconut-infused panko breading, cole slaw, toasted brioche

Filet Slider

Filet Slider

$6.00
Fried Shrimp Slider

Fried Shrimp Slider

$6.00
Wagyu Beef Slider

Wagyu Beef Slider

$6.00

Soup

Navy Bean Soup

Navy Bean Soup

$7.00
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Rich and creamy with succulent lobster

Sides

King Crab Mac 'N Cheese

King Crab Mac 'N Cheese

$35.00
Creme Corn Brulee

Creme Corn Brulee

$13.00
Skillet Mushrooms

Skillet Mushrooms

$12.00
Heirloom Rainbow Carrots

Heirloom Rainbow Carrots

$11.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$6.00
Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

White Chocolate Blueberry Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Blueberry Bread Pudding

$15.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, Maker’s Mark bourbon anglaise

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$15.00

Whipped cream, toasted coconut

Chocolate Mousse Pie

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$15.00

Espresso crème anglaise & toffee crumbles

Boubon Butter Cake

Boubon Butter Cake

$15.00

Maker’s Mark bourbon anglaise, vanilla bean ice cream, bacon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy a cocktail, lunch or dinner in our speakeasy style lounge at The Yard at Fishers District. Our menu features steak, seafood, lunch combos, sandwiches, sliders and more.

9707 District North Drive Suite 1120, Fishers, IN 46037

