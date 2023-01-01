1950 Originals (Westwood NJ) Westwood Storefront
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
325 Broadway, Westwood, NJ 07675
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fig & Tomato Italian European Eatery - 100 Park Avenue
No Reviews
100 Park Avenue Hillsdale, NJ 07642
View restaurant