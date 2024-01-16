Mexican & Tex-Mex
1983 Mexi-Café Corpus Christi
545 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Offering authentic Mexican food, since 1983. Founded by Don Miguel Leon. Enjoy fast service and the freshest ingredients!
Location
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurant