3601 Fremont Ave N STE 101

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers 炸物

APPETIZERS炸物

Deep Fried Taiwanese Fish Cake 炸甜不辣

$7.95Out of stock
Deep Fried Chicken Steak 豪大雞排

$8.95
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

$8.95
Deep Fried Golden Bun with Condensed Milk 炸銀絲卷

$7.95
Garlic String Beans 蒜香四季豆

$7.95
19 Gold Fries 招牌薯條

$11.95

(Fries with Popcorn Chicken and House Sauce)

Nori Fries 海苔薯条

$4.95
Fried Shrimp and chicken Spring Roll 鸡虾春卷

$5.95

Side小菜

Bean sprouts with Meat Sauce 燙豆芽菜

$6.95
Bok Choy with Meat Sauce tang 燙青江菜

$6.95
Broccoli with Meat Sauce 燙花椰菜

$6.95
Crispy Honey Pineapple Prawns 鳳梨蝦球

$11.95
Crispy Radish Cake 蘿蔔糕

$7.95
Crispy Red Bean Pancake 香酥紅豆煎餅

$8.95
Garlic Taiwanese Sausage 蒜容香腸

$7.95
Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅

$7.95
Steamed Pork Belly with Sweet Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉

$8.95
Taiwanese Style Braised Duck Wings 東山鴨翅

$8.95

marinated hard boiled egg 卤蛋

$1.50

Malatang 麻辣烫

MALATANG COMBO麻辣燙

House Special Malatang 麻辣燙經典套餐

$1.00

Meat of your choice, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Tofu, Tofu Skin, Enoki Mushroom, Quail Eggs, Kelp Knot, Potato, Corn, Crab Meat Stick, Lobster Ball, Fish Ball, Fish Tofu.肉片，大白菜，豆芽菜，花椰菜，蓮藕，豆腐，豆皮，金針菇，鳥蛋，海帶結，馬鈴薯片，玉米，蟹肉條，龍 蝦丸，魚丸，魚豆腐

Surf & Turf Malatang 海陸雙拼套餈

$21.85

Sliced Beef, Pork or Lamb, Fish Fillet, Squid, Shrimp, Clam, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Tofu, Tofu Skin, Enoki Mushroom, Quail Eggs, Kelp Knot, Potato, Corn, Crab Meat Stick, Lobster Ball, Fish Ball, Fish Tofu.牛/豬/羊三選一，魚片.魷魚，蝦. 蛤蠣，大白菜，豆芽菜.花椰菜，蓮藕，豆腐，豆皮，金針菇，鳥蛋，海帶結，馬鈴薯片，玉米，蟹肉條，龍蝦丸，魚丸，魚豆腐

Seafood Lover Malatang 海鮮套餐

$18.85

Fish Fillet, Squid, Shrimp, Clam, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Tofu, Tofu Skin, Enoki Mushroom, Quail Eggs, Kelp Knot, Potato, Corn, Crab Meat Stick, Lobster Ball, Fish Ball, Fish Tofu.魚片, 魷魚, 蝦, 蛤蠣,大白菜,豆芽菜, 花椰菜, 蓮藕, 豆 腐, 豆皮, 金針菇,鳥蛋,海帶結,馬鈴薯片,玉米,蟹肉條, 龍蝦丸,魚丸,魚豆腐

Veggie Malatang 今天不吃肉

$16.85

Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Bok Choy, String Bean, Tofu, Tofu Skin, Enoki Mushroom, Kelp Knot, Potato, Corn大白菜,豆芽菜, 花椰菜, 青江菜, 四季豆, 豆腐, 豆皮, 金針菇,海帶結,馬鈴薯片,玉米

Meat Lover Malatang 肉多多

$1.00

Meat of your choice, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Tofu, Tofu Skin, Enoki Mushroom, Quail Eggs, Kelp Knot, Potato, Corn, Crab Meat Stick, Lobster Ball. Fish Ball. Fish Tofu. 肉片，大白菜，豆芽菜，花椰菜，蓮藕，豆腐，豆皮，金針菇，鳥蛋，海帶結，馬鈴薯片，玉米，蟹肉條，龍蝦丸，魚丸，魚豆腐

Malatang Soup Dumplings 麻辣湯餃

$14.95

Pork Dumplings, Cabbage, Broccoli, Quail Eggs 豬肉湯餃，大白菜，花椰菜，鳥蛋

Mala Udon 麻辣烏龍麵

$14.95

Sliced Beef, Pork, or Chicken, Cabbage, Broccoli, Quail Eggs, Udon Noodles 牛/豬/雞 三選一，大白菜，花椰菜，鳥蛋，烏龍麵

Rice & Noodle 飯&面

RICE & NOODLE 飯&面

All rice dishes include an egg, Taiwanese style kimchi, and vegetables. 飯類均含蛋，台式泡菜，青菜
Minced Pork over Dry Noodle 肉燥乾麵

$9.95
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup 台灣牛肉麵

$14.95
DanZai Noodle 擔仔麵

$10.95
Deep Fried Chicken Steak over Rice 豪大雞排飯

$13.95
Minced Pork over Rice 経典滷肉飯

$8.95
Popcorn Chicken over Rice 鹹酥雞飯

$13.95
Pork Belly with Sweet Garlic Sauce over Rice 蒜泥白肉飯

$13.95
Taiwanese Sausage over Rice 台式香腸飯

$13.95

Rice 白饭

$1.50

Tea

原味茶 TEA

特調紅茶 House Black Tea

$4.50

茉香綠茶 Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

炭焙烏龍 Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50

白桃烏龍 Peach Oolong Tea

$4.75

台灣玫瑰鐵觀音Rose Iron Goddess Tea

$4.75

日式烤茶 Roasted Tea

$4.75

桂花烏龍 Sweet Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

玫瑰鹽奶蓋 ROSE SALT CREAMA

紅茶奶蓋 House Black Tea Creama

$4.95

茉香綠茶奶蓋 Jasmine Green Tea Creama

$4.95

炭培烏龍奶蓋 Roasted Oolong Tea Creama

$4.95

白桃烏龍奶蓋 Peach Oolong Tea Creama

$5.25

日式烤茶奶蓋 Japanese Twice- Roasted Creama

$5.25

玫瑰鐵觀音奶蓋 Rose Iron Goddess Creama

$5.25

百芒奶蓋 ★ Mango Passionfruit Green Tea Creama

$5.25

抹茶奶蓋 Matcha Creama

$5.25

Oreo 紅茶奶蓋★ Oreo Black Tea Creama

$5.25

桂花烏龍奶蓋★ Sweet Osmanthus Oolong Creama

$5.25

芝士奶蓋 CHEESE CREAMA

芝士紅茶 House Black Tea Cheese Creama

$4.95

芝士茉香綠茶 Jasmine Green Cheese Creama

$4.95

芝士炭培烏龍 Roasted Oolong Cheese Creama

$4.95

芝士白桃烏龍 Peach Oolong Cheese Creama

$5.25

芝士日式烤茶 Japanese Twice-Roasted Cheese Creama

$5.25

芝士玫瑰鐵觀音 Rose Iron Goddess Cheese Creama

$5.25

芝士桂花烏龍奶蓋 Sweet Osmanthus Oolong Cheese Creama

$5.25

調味茶 FLAVORED TEA

冬瓜茶 Winter Melon Juice

$4.25

冬瓜檸檬 Winter Melon Juice with Lemon

$4.75

冬瓜仙草 Winter Melon Juice w/ Grass Jelly

$4.75

蜂蜜檸檬蘆薈 Aloe Vera with Honey Lemon

$4.95

芒果綠茶 Mango Green Tea

$4.75

百香果綠茶 Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.75

水蜜桃綠茶★ Peach Green Tea

$4.75

金桔檸檬綠茶 Kumquat And Lemon Green Tea

$4.75

蜂蜜柚子綠茶 Yuzu Honey Green Tea

$4.95

金鑕鳳梨冰茶★ Pineapple Ice Tea

$4.95

養樂多綠茶 Yogurt Green Tea

$4.75

梅子綠茶 Green Tea with Dried Plum

$4.75

蜂蜜綠茶 Honey Green Tea

$4.75

鮮奶 MILK

虎紋黑糖鮮奶 Brown Sugar Milk Boba

$4.95

宇治抹茶鮮奶 Matcha Milk

$4.95

宇治抹茶紅豆 Red Bean Matcha Milk

$5.25

紅豆鮮奶 Red Bean Milk

$4.95

冬瓜鮮奶Wintermelon Milk

$4.95

特調奶茶 MILK TEA

特調奶茶House Milk Tea

$4.95

布丁奶茶 Pudding Milk Tea

$4.95

仙草凍奶茶 Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$4.95

茉香奶綠 Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.75

白桃鳥龍奶茶 Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

OO奶茶 QQ Milk Tea (Boba, Pudding, Lychee Jelly)

$5.50

炭焙烏龍奶茶 Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75

日式特調烤奶Japanese Twice-Roasted Milk Tea

$4.95

玫瑰鐵觀音奶茶 Rose Iron Goddess Milk Tea

$4.95

蜂蜜奶茶 Honey Milk Tea

$4.75

桂花烏龍奶茶 Sweet Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

Drinks

罐裝飲料 SODA

可樂 Coke

$1.50

雪碧Sprite

$1.50

健怡可樂 Diet Coke

$1.50

无糖可乐 coke zero

$1.50

Dessert 甜點

DESSERT甜點

Crispy Red Bean Pancake 香酥紅豆煎餅

$8.95

Utensils and Others

Utensils 餐具

No Utensils 不要餐具

Extra Napkins 额外的餐巾纸

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

19 GOLD is Taiwanese Restaurant serving authentic MalaTang, Bubble Tea, Braised Duck, Taiwanese Beer and comfort food in Seattle. We started as a online caterer in 2016, serving Taiwanese MalaTang and Bubble Tea. It quickly gained popularity within the Asian community. The owner, who was originally from Taiwan recreated the MalaTang from her hometown "Taichung" and bring the original flavor to Seattle. The name 19 GOLD comes from the MalaTang broth, which consists of 19 different spices. From a small online caterer, 19 GOLD quickly doubled in revenue in just 8 months. With the encouragement from its beloved customers, the owner decides to open its first location at Fremont to share its delicacy to the public.

Website

Location

3601 Fremont Ave N STE 101, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

