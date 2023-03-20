Restaurant info

19 GOLD is Taiwanese Restaurant serving authentic MalaTang, Bubble Tea, Braised Duck, Taiwanese Beer and comfort food in Seattle. We started as a online caterer in 2016, serving Taiwanese MalaTang and Bubble Tea. It quickly gained popularity within the Asian community. The owner, who was originally from Taiwan recreated the MalaTang from her hometown "Taichung" and bring the original flavor to Seattle. The name 19 GOLD comes from the MalaTang broth, which consists of 19 different spices. From a small online caterer, 19 GOLD quickly doubled in revenue in just 8 months. With the encouragement from its beloved customers, the owner decides to open its first location at Fremont to share its delicacy to the public.

