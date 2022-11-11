Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

#1 Brothers Pizza Surprise

550 Reviews

$$

16995 W Greenway Rd

Surprise, AZ 85388

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
Large Cheese

Dinner Special

Every Day Dinner Specials
1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

$29.00

1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.

2-XL Cheese Pizza

2-XL Cheese Pizza

$28.00

2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas

2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings

$39.00

2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings

Pizza

New York Style Hand-Tossed Pizza

Large Cheese

$14.00

Large New York Style Cheese Pizza Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Large Meat

$20.00

Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Metballs Extra Cheese

Large Supreme

$20.00

Large New York Style with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, and Extra Cheese

Large Vegetarian

$20.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

XL Cheese

$15.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Meat

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Supreme

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

XL Vegetarian

$22.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

Sicilian Cheese

$17.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with delicious home made pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Meat

$25.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Sicilian Supreme

$25.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion & Extra Cheese

Sicilian Vegetarian

$25.00

Sicilian Deep Dish Thick Crust with Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives & Extra Cheese

Large White

$20.00

Large New York Style with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato

XL White

$22.00

X-Large New York Style Thin Crust Hand-Tossed

Appetizers

Finger Licking Munchies

10 Wings

$10.00

Chicken Wings

20 Wings

$20.00

Chicken Wings

40 Wings

$40.00

Chicken Wings

EXTRA Ranch

$0.25

15 Zucchinis

$8.00

Fried Zuchinni

15 Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Mushrroms

6 PC Cheese Stix

$8.00

Fried Cheese Stix

1 Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.00

Garlic Cheese Breads

25 Zucchinis

$12.00

Fried Zuchinni

25 Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Mushrroms

12 PC Cheese Stix

$12.00

Fried Cheese Stix

2 Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Breads

15 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini)

$8.00

Fried Zuchinni

25 Combo ( Mushroom + Zucchini) (Copy)

$12.00

Fried Zuchinni

Extra Sauce

EXTRA Ranch

$0.25

EXTRA Marinera Sauce

$0.25

Side Italian Dressing

$0.25

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Calzone

Made-To-Order Delicious Pizza Pocket

Calzone Cheese

$10.00

Calzone Cheese with Riccotta Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce

Calzone 1-Topping

$11.00

Cazone with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Marinera Sauce and a topping of your choice.

Calzone Supreme

$14.00

Calzone Supreme with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Marinera Sauce Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Meatballs

Calzone Veggetarian

$14.00

Calzone Veggetarian with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushroom, Marinera Sauce

Calzone Meatlovers

$14.00

Calzone Meatlovers with Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Marinera Sauce

Calzone Hawaiian

$13.00

Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple ( No Sauce on the Hawaiian)

Salads

Made-To-Order Delicious Salads

Medium Salad

$6.00

House Salad

Medium Antipasti Salad

$7.00

Antipasti Salad

Medium Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

Large Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

Large Salad

$7.00

House Salad

Larger Antipasti Salad

$8.00

Antipasti Salad

Pasta

Spaghetti Sauce

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Spaghetti Mushroom

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Lasagna

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Baked Zitti

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Baked Zitti & Meatballs

$10.00

Hot Plates Italian Pasta

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Salami & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Philly Steak Specials Sub

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Marinara Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hot Sandwhich

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick service modest & authentic family-owned Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant. Established in 1999, we have been a staple in the valley by offering affordable prices and fantastic food!

Location

16995 W Greenway Rd, Surprise, AZ 85388

Directions

Gallery
#1 Brothers Pizza image
#1 Brothers Pizza image
#1 Brothers Pizza image
#1 Brothers Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats - At 99th & Beardsley
orange starNo Reviews
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
AZ Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104 Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
#1 Brothers Pizza - Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110 Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,159
9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
orange star4.6 • 1,315
901 N. First St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Surprise

Saigon Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,258
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101 Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001456 - Surprise Towne Center
orange star4.6 • 728
13732 W Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
Spencer's Place
orange star5.0 • 377
15341 W Waddell Rd Surprise, AZ 85379
View restaurantnext
Venue Taproom - Surprise
orange star4.3 • 124
13699 N Litchfield Rd Surprise, AZ 85379
View restaurantnext
State 48 Brewery - Suprise
orange star4.1 • 1
13823 West Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Surprise
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston