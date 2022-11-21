Restaurant header imageView gallery

Root & Sprig Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

1 CONVENTION AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

TC Club
Chicken Goodness
Cheddar Melt

Sandwiches

Ultimate Steak

$12.60

Grilled flank steak, white cheddar cheese, sauteed kale, roasted red peppers, garlic dressing on pressed ciabatta

Pacific Garden

$12.08

Marinated tuna, fennel, olive tapenade, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Cubano

$12.60

Pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, green goodness dressing on pressed ciabatta

Spicy Pork

$12.60

Pork shoulder, pickled jalapeños, spicy slaw, green goodness dressing, arugula on toasted ciabatta

TC Club

$12.08

Roasted turkey, bacon, balsamic onion relish, smashed avocado, aioli on toasted ciabatta

Grandma's Chicken Salad

$11.55

Chicken, aioli, diced red onion, diced celery, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on toasted honey wheat

Chicken Goodness

$11.55

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, green goodness dressing, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Caliente

$11.55

Chicken, spicy slaw, smashed avocado, crema on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Torta

$11.55

Chicken, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Avocado Torta

$10.50

Sliced avocado, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Mediterranean

$11.03

Marinated chopped chickpea, olive tapenade, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta V

Farmer's Harvest

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, sautéed kale, roasted red peppers, almonds, lemon vinaigrette, garlic dressing on toasted honey wheat VG/NUT

Dynamite Tofu

$10.50

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, cucumbers, spicy slaw, kale, black sesame seeds, aioli in flour tortilla

Cheddar Melt

$8.40

White cheddar cheese on pressed ciabatta

Salads

Cow Bell

$12.60

Grilled flank steak, marinated chopped chickpea, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, kale, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise

$11.55

Marinated tuna, arugula, quinoa, fennel, sliced avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Southern Border

$12.08

Chicken, romaine, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing

The Soy Joy

$12.08

Teriyaki chicken, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, roasted red peppers, black sesame seeds

Bird's Nest

$12.08

Chicken, aioli, diced red onions, diced celery, kale, sliced tomato, almonds, lemon vinaigrette

Tofu Twist

$11.55

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, romaine, red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, black aesame seeds, carott ginger dressing

Nature's Gift

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, fennel, lemon vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato Basil 8oz

$6.00

Tomato Basil 16oz

$9.00

Chicken Vegetable 8oz

$6.50

Chicken Vegetable 16oz

$9.00

Butternut Squash 8oz

$6.50

Butternut Squash 16oz

$9.00

Sides

Arugula Side Salad

$6.30

Arugula, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette VG

Charred Broccoli

$6.30

Broccoli, quinoa, green goodness dressing VG

Black Beans

$6.30

Black beans, pickled red onions, crema

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.30

Roasted mushrooms, quinoa, almonds, garlic dressing

Spicy Slaw

$6.30

Red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet chili sambal, lemon vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

$6.30

Assorted seasonal fruits

Marinated Chickpea

$6.30

Marinated chopped chickpea, roasted red peppers

Berry Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola (VG)

Honey Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, honey, banana, granola (VG)

Toast

Avocado Toast (R)

$6.30

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Avocado Toast (HR)

$10.50

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (R)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sweetest Thing (R)

$7.20

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat

Sweetest Thing (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat

Beverages

Americano 12oz

$2.89

Americano 20 oz

$3.94

Au Lait 12oz

$2.63

Au Lait 20oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.46

Coffee 12oz

$2.36

Coffee 20 oz

$3.41

Espresso Single

$2.89

Espresso Double

$3.94

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.15

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.41

Latte 12oz

$3.68

Latte 20oz

$4.46

Macchiato Single

$3.15

Macchiato Double

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Hibiscus)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Hibiscus)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Black)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Black)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Green)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Green)

$3.68

Iced Americano 16oz

$2.89

Iced Americano 24oz

$3.94

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.46

Iced Cappuccino 24oz

$4.99

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.36

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.41

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.46

Iced Latte 24oz

$4.99

Iced Tea Black 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Black 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Green 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Green 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Hibiscus 24oz

$3.94

Lemonade 16oz

$4.20

Lemonade 24oz

$4.99

Still Water

$1.58

Sparkling Water

$1.58

Coca Cola

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Spindrift Lemon

$2.63

Spindrift 'Red'

$2.63

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Acai Bowls

Berry Delight

$11.55

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, chia seeds, honey

Chocolate PB&B

$13.20

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, chocolate syrup . Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs.

Snacks

Made Good Mini: Red Velvet

$1.58

Made Good Mini: Snickerdoodle

$1.58

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$1.58

Miss Vickies: BBQ

$1.58

Popcorn

$1.58

Made Good Granola Bar: Cookies & Creme

$1.58

Made Good Granola: Mixed Berry

$1.58

Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip

$1.58

Made Good Crispy: Vanilla

$1.58
