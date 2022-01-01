Restaurant header imageView gallery

Randevou Caribbean Bar and Grill 7403 103rd St

review star

No reviews yet

7403 103rd St

Jacksonville, FL 32210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Caribbean Fritters ( Marinad)

$5.99

8 deep-fried fritters made with in-house spiced batter. Served with Caribbean spicy slaw ( pikliz)

Johnny's fried Shrimp

$8.00

(6) Jumbo shrimp deep fried in Chef Johnny's seasoned batter.

Crispy Haitian Akra

$6.99Out of stock

(8)Pureed malanga, garlic, scallions, pepper, and herbs fried to golden perfection, Served with Freshly made spicy Caribbean slaw ( pikliz)

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of Spicy, Sweet and Spicy, or cajun chicken wings (6). Served with celery sticks

Special Fritay

$16.99

4 Akra, 4 fried plantains, choice of meat ( chicken , fried pork,or turkey) served with Caribbean spicy slaw ( pikliz).

Entrees

Baked Salmon

$18.00

served with choice of rice and green beans or steamed veggies

Caribbean Goat Stew

$21.00

Served with choice of white or yellow rice

Chicken alfredo

$15.00

Classic meatloaf dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and baked beans.

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Served with a side of choice or Rice and Beans

Griot ( Fried Pork)

$16.00

Fried pork served with Pilkliz and choice of rice and beans, or fried plantains

Oxtail stew

$23.00

Okay...this is the Bomb! Haitian style oxtail seasoned with bold Haitian spices served with White rice, fried plantains, and steamed cabbage.

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Steak

$20.00

12 0z Ribeye

The randevou signature burger

$11.00

Not your typical burger! beef patties seasoned creole style, lots of flavors. served with fries or plantain chips. Feel brave? add another patty.

The Randevou Barbecue Platter

choice of Ribs or Chicken served with collard greens mac & cheese and cornbread

Fried Turkey

$16.00

Red Snapper

$25.00+

Chicken Stew

$13.00

Legumes

$21.00

Tasso Cabrit

$25.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Soups & Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

French fries

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Rice

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Corn bread

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

6

Akra

$6.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Extra Pikliz

$1.00

Baked Macaroni au Gratin

$5.00

Large Cabbage

$6.00

Sauce Pois

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake

$5.00

ice cream

$3.00

Lunch

Chicken

$8.99

Fish fry

$8.99

curry

$8.99

tenders

$8.99

Cold beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Hi C

$1.99

Jupina

$1.99

Watermelon

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Mistic

$3.00Out of stock

Splash

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Sport Shake

$3.99

Water Btl

$0.99

Ragaman

$3.99

Sport Shake

$3.99

toro

$3.99

R S

$11.00

R Punch

$10.00

Water

$1.00

Rc

$10.00

Ts

$11.00

Kola Kouron

$2.50

Malta

$2.99

Mag

$11.00

Kevin

Tab

$24.25

Lunch

Served with choice of French Fries, fried plantains, or Mac & cheese

Hamburger

$5.49

Grilled cheese

$3.50

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Griot

Small

$40.00

Chicken

Small

$40.00

Appetizers

Crispy Caribbean Fritters ( Marinad)

$5.74

8 deep-fried fritters made with in-house spiced batter. Served with Caribbean spicy slaw ( pikliz)

Johnny's fried Shrimp

$9.19

(6) Jumbo shrimp deep fried in Chef Johnny's seasoned batter.

Crispy Haitian Akra

$6.89Out of stock

(8)Pureed malanga, garlic, scallions, pepper, and herbs fried to golden perfection, Served with Freshly made spicy Caribbean slaw ( pikliz)

Chicken Wings

$12.64

Choice of Spicy, Sweet and Spicy, or cajun chicken wings (6). Served with celery sticks

Special Fritay

$18.39

4 Akra, 4 fried plantains, choice of meat ( chicken , fried pork,or turkey) served with Caribbean spicy slaw ( pikliz).

Entrees

Baked Salmon

$21.84

served with choice of rice and green beans or steamed veggies

Caribbean Goat Stew

$22.99

Served with choice of white or yellow rice

Chicken alfredo

$18.39

Classic meatloaf dinner

$17.24Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and baked beans.

Curry Chicken

$16.09

Served with a side of choice or Rice and Beans

Griot ( Fried Pork)

$18.39

Fried pork served with Pilkliz and choice of rice and beans, or fried plantains

Oxtail stew

$25.29

Okay...this is the Bomb! Haitian style oxtail seasoned with bold Haitian spices served with White rice, fried plantains, and steamed cabbage.

Shrimp Pasta

$20.69

Steak

$22.99

12 0z Ribeye

The randevou signature burger

$11.49

Not your typical burger! beef patties seasoned creole style, lots of flavors. served with fries or plantain chips. Feel brave? add another patty.

The Randevou Barbecue Platter

choice of Ribs or Chicken served with collard greens mac & cheese and cornbread

Fried Turkey

$19.54

Red Snapper

$25.00+

Chicken Stew

$16.09

Legumes

$24.15

Soups & Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.44

French fries

$3.44

Steamed Veggies

$4.59

Rice

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.59

Corn bread

$3.44

Akra

$6.89

Cabbage

$1.73

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.89

Chocolate cake

$4.59

Cold beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Water Btl

$1.14

Coke

$2.29

Diet coke

$2.29

Fanta

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Hi C

$2.29

Jupina

$2.29

Watermelon

$2.29

Malta

$3.44

Coconut Water

$3.44

Passion Fruit

$4.59

Pineapple Juice

$4.59

Mango

$4.59

Mistic

$3.44Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean Flavors, Beer & Wine, Island Vibes

Location

7403 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.
orange starNo Reviews
6655 Blanding Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside - 5310 Lenox Ave suite 1
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Lenox Ave suite 1 Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
orange starNo Reviews
6055 Youngerman Circle Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16 Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Slice - Oakleaf Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
9725 crosshill blvd #112 jacksonville, FL 32222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston