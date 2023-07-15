Liquor

Vodka

1/2 VODKA

$4.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00+

Absolut Mango

$9.00+

Absolut Peach

$8.00+

Absolut Peppar

$8.00+

Absolut Raspberri

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Absolut Wild Berry

$8.00+

EG Lavender/Rosemary

$10.00+

EG Vodka

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Gin

1/2 GIN

$4.00

Bombay Bramble

$10.00+

Bombay Dry

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Broker's

$9.00+

Dark Door Spirit of Prohibition

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$11.00+

Monkey 47

$12.00+

Tanquerey

$10.00+

Rum

1/2 RUM

$4.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00+

Bacardi

$10.00+

Bacardi Mango Chile

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Don Q

$6.00+

Flor De Cana

$8.00+

Gasparilla Banana

$8.00+

Gasparilla Coconut

$8.00+

Gasparilla Key Lime

$8.00+

Gasparilla Silver

$8.00+

Gasparilla Spiced

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Santa Teresa

$9.00+

Tequila

1/2 TEQUILA

$4.00

21 Seeds Orange

$9.00+

Altos Plata

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00+

Codigo Blanco

$8.00+

Codigo Rosa

$9.00+

Corazon Blanco

$6.00+

Curamia

$7.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Espolon Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon Reposado

$9.00+

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00+

Milagro Blanco

$9.00+

Milagro Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Anejo

$13.00+

Patron Blanco

$11.00+

Patron Reposado

$12.00+

Whiskey / Bourbon

1/2 WHISKEY

$5.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$12.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Dark Door (FCLC)

$14.00+

Dickel Bourbon

$9.00+

Gentleman Jack

$12.00+

High West Bourbon

$11.00+

High West Double Rye

$11.00+

Jack Bonded

$12.00+

Jack Daniel's No. 7

$9.00+

Jack Daniel's Rye

$10.00+

Jack Single Barrel

$11.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$11.00+

Revel Stoke PB Whiskey

$8.00+

Russell's 10 year

$13.00+

Russell's 6 year

$12.00+

Tullamore Dew

$8.00+

Tullamore Dew 12

$10.00+

Tullamore Dew Caribbean

$9.00+

Widow Jane Apple Rye

$11.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$10.00+

Wiseman

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00+

Howler Head Whiskey

$9.00+

Kentucky Gent

$6.00

Scotch

JW Black Label

$10.00+

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00+

Auchentoshan

$10.00+

Congac

Hennessy

$12.00+

Martell Blue Swift

$13.00+

Liqueurs / Cordials

Aperol

$9.00+

Averna

$9.00+

Bitter Aperitivo

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$8.00+

Bols Pumpkin

$8.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Cynar

$8.00+

Domaine De Canton

$8.00+

Fernet

$9.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Green Chartreuse

$13.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Kahlua Blonde Roast

$8.00+

Lillet

$8.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00+

Peach Schnapps

$8.00+

Rumpleminze

$9.00+

Select

$9.00+

Triple Sec

$8.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00+

Jager

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00+

Beer

Draft Beers

1/2 Beer

$4.00

Beach Blonde

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pulp Friction

$7.00

Reef Donkey

$7.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Sun Runner

$7.00

Raspberry Cider by 3Daughters

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Corona Light BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Smirnoff BTL

$3.00

Stella N/A BTL

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

Canned Beers

Athletic Brewing N/A

$6.00

Florida Orange IPA

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Keel Farms

$6.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Nutrl BUCKET

$25.00

PBR

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Los Sundays

$6.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Beer & Shot

Bud Light/Tully

$8.00

PBR/Well Whiskey

$5.00

Modelo/Curamia

$7.00

N/A Beverages

COKE

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

REDBULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$2.50

Cocktails

Menu Items

Pink Drank

$12.00

1 oz Espolon, 1 oz Aperol, 1 oz lime juice, .5 oz coco real syrup Shake and strain over fresh ice in an old fashioned glass Garnish with a strawberry slice

Guava Collins

$12.00

1.5 ST1796, .5 guava, .5 lemon, Soda Shake, serve in highball glass Garnish

That's My Jam!

$12.00

2oz Bombay, 1 lemon, .75 simple syrup 1 bs of jam or preserves, rotating Shake, serve in coupe glass Garnish

Revolver

$12.00

1.5 Jack Rye, .75 kahlua, 2d orange bitters Stir, serve in rocks glass Garnish with twisted orange peel

Smokey Pear

$12.00

2 oz of mezcal, .5 anchero verde, 1.5 oz of lime, .75 agave, .5 prickly pear syrup Shake, served in a rocks glass and garnish with a dehydrated lime

Temperance

$12.00

2 oz EG Vodka, .5 lime, .75 honey simple, Bar Spoon of blackberry jam 1 sage leaf (shmacked) and throw in the tin before shaking Shake & strain in coupe glass and garnish with dehydrated lime

Specials

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Key Lime Daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

LAV LYNCHBURG LEMONADE

$7.00

JACK RYE OF

$10.00

GJ NY SOUR

$11.00

SHERO

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Wild Berry White Tea

$6.00

Shot Wheel

2-4-$6

Jim Beam

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mango WT

$6.00

Orange Creamsicle

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00

Wine

Champagne

Zonin

$8.00

Prosecco

Prosecco

$8.00

Retail

Shirts

Shirt

$20.00

2 Shirt special

$30.00