1 Stop Sushi Express 3731 GRAVOIS AVE
No reviews yet
3731 GRAVOIS AVE
Saint Louis, MO 63116
Popular Items
Appetizer
Calamari Tempura Appetizer
Assorted tempura vegetables and tempura calamari served with spicy mayo and tempura sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crispy Spring Rolls
3 fried roll served with sweet and sour sauce. Vegetable or pork available
Dynamite Mussels 5pc
baked with crab meat, spicy mayo, masago and green onions
Edamame
Japanese soybeans
Gyoza (6 pc)
Japanese style pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings.
Orange Chicken
popcorn chicken with orange glaze served with steamed white rice
Sexy Jalapeno
6 pieces of tempura fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo wasabi mayo and sriracha.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Tempura shrimp and assorted tempura vegetables served with spicy mayo and tempura sauce
Soft-shell Crab
tempura soft-shell crab served with tempura sauce
Vege Tempura Appetizer
beans, kabocha, zucchini, mushroom, onion, sweet potato served with tempura sauce.
Yellowtail Collar
grilled yellowtail collar topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno
4 slices of yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha, sprouts, ponzu sauce
Basic Rolls
Classic Rolls
California Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber
Fried Philly Roll
cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallions
Futomaki Roll
Crab, shrimp, cucumber, oshinko, sprouts, tamago, masago.
Golden California Roll (Fried)
cream cheese, avocado, crab, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Philly Roll
cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
crab, smoked salmon skin, cucumber, masago, scallions
Scallop Roll
scallops, asparagus, mayo, masago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
(tempura shrimp, japanese mayo, avocado, masago, eel sauce.*masago are raw*
Spicy Octopus Roll
octopus, sprouts, sriracha, spicy mayo and eel sauce, hot sesame oil
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna with pickled radish, sprouts and crunch
Spicy White Tuna Roll
spicy white tuna with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch
Spider Roll Special
fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, japanese mayo, pickle radish, sprout, masago, eel sauce
St. Louis Roll
Tuna, pickled radish, avocado, masago, scallions
Tempura Asparagus Roll
cream cheese, tempura fried asparagus, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Tempura Calamari Roll
fried calamari, avocado, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
tempura fried sweet potato, Japanese mayo, eel sauce
Touchdown Roll (Fried)
spicy yellowtail, cream cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
Tuna Avocado roll
VEG-G Roll
cucumber, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish, kampyo, sprouts, sesame seeds
Special Rolls
Celebration Roll
wrapped in pink soy paper crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago, masago, sprout, oshinko, topped with honey wasbi mayo, sriracha
Exclusive Roll
tempura seafood mix, onions and carrots with cream cheese, avocado, masago and eel sauce
Explosion Roll (Fried)
spicy tuna, cream cheese, Jalapeno , served with spicy mayo, eel sauce
Golden Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, asparagus, japanese mayo, topped with white tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, crunch
Heaven Roll (Fried)
coated in cocunut flakes, salmon, cream cheese, served with pineaple mayo, scallions
Lobster Roll
lobster tempura, crab, cream cheese, asparagus topped with masago, red tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Paradise Roll (Fried)
tuna, salmon, avocado, spring mixed topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, masago
Rainbow Roll
california roll topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, avocado, sprouts and masago
Red Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, asparagus, japanese mayo, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, crunch, masago, sprouts
Tasty Roll (Fried)
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fried sweet potato flakes, eel sauce
Tokyo Fantasy Roll (Fried)
5 kinds of fish, asparagus, avocado, sprouts, pickled radish, masago, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko
Wet N' Wild Roll
crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, honey wasabi mayo, sesame seeds
Yummie Roll
crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, sprouts
Chef Special Rolls
Green Super Volcano Roll
asparagus, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, baked seafood dynamite, masago, scallions
Spiderman Roll
fried softshell crab, crab, shrimp, asparagus, sprouts, oshinko, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago
Steak Sushi Roll
fried calamari, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, shrimp, sprouts, masago, topped with grilled steak, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions
Superb Roll
crab, cream cheese, asparagus, coconut shrimp, topped with salmon, white tuna, avocado, scallions, wasabi mayo, red tobiko
Superman Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, crab, eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce, red tobiko
Supreme Roll (Baked)
crab, eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, topped with seafood dynamite, eel sauce, black tobiko
Sweet Wonder Roll
salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, masago, toppped with white fish, honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce, tempura crumbs
Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll
grilled teriyaki chicken, cucumber, spring mixed, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Tiger Roll
Crab, cream cheese, fried asparagus, tempura shrimp, topped with avocado, shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Treasure Island Roll (Fried) no sushi rice),
squid,salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab, asparagus, avocado, sprouts, pickled radish, fried in panko crumbs, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and black tobiko
Turnup Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, crunchy potato flakes, sriracha sacue, and eel sauce
White House Roll
fried calamari, shrimp, asparagus, eel, avocado, topped with white tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, wasabi roe
Sushi Donburi
Chirashi Don
12 pieces of fish, served on a bed of sushi rice. Comprised of 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 white tuna, and 2 red snapper, octopus and shrimp topped with masago, sesame seeds and sprouts
Sake Don
8 slices of salmon served over steamed sushi rice. Garnished with tamago, oshinko, asparagus, sprouts
Tekka Don
8 slices of tuna served over steamed sushi rice. Garnished with tamago, oshinko, asparagus and sprouts
Soups, Salads, Sauces, Sides
RAMEN
CHICKEN RAMEN
Chicken and pork broth served with ramen noodle topped with chicken, bamboo shoots, woodear mushrooms, green onions and soft boiled egg
Miso Ramen
Miso ramen broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy miso broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg
TONKOTSU RAMEN
Chicken and pork broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg
Yasai Ramen
vegetable broth served with ramen noodle topped with fried tofu, bamboo shoots, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, fresh herbs, roasted tomato and soft boiled egg.
Rice and Noodle
Beef Yaki-Soba
Beef with yaki-soba noodles, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts
Beef Yaki-Udon
Beef with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts.
Chicken Katsu Rice Plate
Panko fried chicken served with veggies and steamed rice.
Lemongrass Salmon Rice Plate
pan seared lemongrass salmon, served with veggies, steamed rice.
Pork Katsu Rice Plate
Panko fried pork served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Plate
Pan seared salmon served with veggies, steamed rice.
Shrimp Yaki-Udon
Shrimp with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts
Steak teriyaki Rice Plate
Grilled steak served with stir-fried veggies, steamed rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Plate
Grilled teriyaki chicken served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice.
Yaki-Soba Chicken
grilled chicken with yaki-soba noodles, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and and bean sprouts
Yaki-Soba Shrimp
Yaki-Udon Chicken
grilled chicken with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts
Nigiri Sushi
Crab Stick
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Eel
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Mackerel
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Nigiri Special
10 pieces of assorted sushi. Comprised of 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 white tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, eel and crab.
Octopus
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Salmon
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Salmon Roe
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Scallop
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Shrimp ( cooked )
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Smelt Roe
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Smoked Salmon
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Spicy Salmon
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Spicy Scallop
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Spicy Tuna
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Squid
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Sweet Shrimp (raw)
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Tai
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Tamago (egg)
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Tuna
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
White Tuna
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Yellowtail
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
Crab Meat
Spicy Crab
Seaweed Salad
Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi ( 6 pc )
Salmon Sashimi (6pc )
Sashimi Deluxe (21 pc )
(3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 red snapper, 3 octopus, 1 crab, 1 tamago, 1 shrimp)
Sashimi Special ( 12 pc)
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 yellowtail
Tai Sashimi (6 pc )
Tuna Salmon Sashimi (6 pc )
Tuna Sashimi (6pc)
Yellowtail Sashimi ( 6 pc )
Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts & scallions
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts & scallions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts and scallions.
Veg-g Fried Rice
Stir-fried with tofu, onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, mushroom, broccoli, bean sprouts & scallions
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Take-Out Only. No dine-in. Please Online order Online. Thanks.
3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63116