Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

1 Stop Sushi Express 3731 GRAVOIS AVE

review star

No reviews yet

3731 GRAVOIS AVE

Saint Louis, MO 63116

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Crab Rangoon

Appetizer

Calamari Tempura Appetizer

$12.50

Assorted tempura vegetables and tempura calamari served with spicy mayo and tempura sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00

3 fried roll served with sweet and sour sauce. Vegetable or pork available

Dynamite Mussels 5pc

$12.50

baked with crab meat, spicy mayo, masago and green onions

Edamame

$5.50

Japanese soybeans

Gyoza (6 pc)

$8.00

Japanese style pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings.

Orange Chicken

$12.50

popcorn chicken with orange glaze served with steamed white rice

Sexy Jalapeno

$9.50

6 pieces of tempura fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo wasabi mayo and sriracha.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.50

Tempura shrimp and assorted tempura vegetables served with spicy mayo and tempura sauce

Soft-shell Crab

$10.50

tempura soft-shell crab served with tempura sauce

Vege Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

beans, kabocha, zucchini, mushroom, onion, sweet potato served with tempura sauce.

Yellowtail Collar

$12.50

grilled yellowtail collar topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$10.50

4 slices of yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha, sprouts, ponzu sauce

Basic Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Oshinko Roll

$5.50

Japanese pickled radish

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$6.50

crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.50

Eel Cucumber

$8.50

Fried Philly Roll

$10.00

cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallions

Futomaki Roll

$8.00

Crab, shrimp, cucumber, oshinko, sprouts, tamago, masago.

Golden California Roll (Fried)

$9.00

cream cheese, avocado, crab, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Philly Roll

$8.50

cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

crab, smoked salmon skin, cucumber, masago, scallions

Scallop Roll

$8.50

scallops, asparagus, mayo, masago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

(tempura shrimp, japanese mayo, avocado, masago, eel sauce.*masago are raw*

Spicy Octopus Roll

$8.50

octopus, sprouts, sriracha, spicy mayo and eel sauce, hot sesame oil

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

spicy salmon with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy tuna with pickled radish, sprouts and crunch

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy white tuna with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch

Spider Roll Special

$11.00

fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, japanese mayo, pickle radish, sprout, masago, eel sauce

St. Louis Roll

$8.50

Tuna, pickled radish, avocado, masago, scallions

Tempura Asparagus Roll

$7.00

cream cheese, tempura fried asparagus, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Tempura Calamari Roll

$8.50

fried calamari, avocado, masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

tempura fried sweet potato, Japanese mayo, eel sauce

Touchdown Roll (Fried)

$11.00

spicy yellowtail, cream cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

Tuna Avocado roll

$8.00

VEG-G Roll

$6.50

cucumber, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish, kampyo, sprouts, sesame seeds

Special Rolls

Celebration Roll

$14.00

wrapped in pink soy paper crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago, masago, sprout, oshinko, topped with honey wasbi mayo, sriracha

Exclusive Roll

$14.00

tempura seafood mix, onions and carrots with cream cheese, avocado, masago and eel sauce

Explosion Roll (Fried)

$11.00

spicy tuna, cream cheese, Jalapeno , served with spicy mayo, eel sauce

Golden Dragon Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, japanese mayo, topped with white tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, crunch

Heaven Roll (Fried)

$14.00

coated in cocunut flakes, salmon, cream cheese, served with pineaple mayo, scallions

Lobster Roll

$24.00

lobster tempura, crab, cream cheese, asparagus topped with masago, red tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Paradise Roll (Fried)

$13.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, spring mixed topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, masago

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

california roll topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, avocado, sprouts and masago

Red Dragon Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, japanese mayo, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, crunch, masago, sprouts

Tasty Roll (Fried)

$12.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fried sweet potato flakes, eel sauce

Tokyo Fantasy Roll (Fried)

$15.00

5 kinds of fish, asparagus, avocado, sprouts, pickled radish, masago, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko

Wet N' Wild Roll

$14.50

crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, honey wasabi mayo, sesame seeds

Yummie Roll

$13.00

crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, sprouts

Chef Special Rolls

Green Super Volcano Roll

$15.00

asparagus, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, baked seafood dynamite, masago, scallions

Spiderman Roll

$14.00

fried softshell crab, crab, shrimp, asparagus, sprouts, oshinko, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago

Steak Sushi Roll

$17.00

fried calamari, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, shrimp, sprouts, masago, topped with grilled steak, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions

Superb Roll

$15.00

crab, cream cheese, asparagus, coconut shrimp, topped with salmon, white tuna, avocado, scallions, wasabi mayo, red tobiko

Superman Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, crab, eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce, red tobiko

Supreme Roll (Baked)

$16.00

crab, eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, topped with seafood dynamite, eel sauce, black tobiko

Sweet Wonder Roll

$14.00

salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, masago, toppped with white fish, honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce, tempura crumbs

Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll

$14.00

grilled teriyaki chicken, cucumber, spring mixed, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Tiger Roll

$13.00

Crab, cream cheese, fried asparagus, tempura shrimp, topped with avocado, shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

Treasure Island Roll (Fried) no sushi rice),

$15.00

squid,salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab, asparagus, avocado, sprouts, pickled radish, fried in panko crumbs, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and black tobiko

Turnup Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, crunchy potato flakes, sriracha sacue, and eel sauce

White House Roll

$16.00

fried calamari, shrimp, asparagus, eel, avocado, topped with white tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, wasabi roe

Sushi Donburi

Chirashi Don

$24.00

12 pieces of fish, served on a bed of sushi rice. Comprised of 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 white tuna, and 2 red snapper, octopus and shrimp topped with masago, sesame seeds and sprouts

Sake Don

$16.00

8 slices of salmon served over steamed sushi rice. Garnished with tamago, oshinko, asparagus, sprouts

Tekka Don

$16.00

8 slices of tuna served over steamed sushi rice. Garnished with tamago, oshinko, asparagus and sprouts

Soups, Salads, Sauces, Sides

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Honey Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

House Salad

$3.99

Miso Soup

$2.99

Octopus Salad

$6.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Side Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

RAMEN

CHICKEN RAMEN

$18.00

Chicken and pork broth served with ramen noodle topped with chicken, bamboo shoots, woodear mushrooms, green onions and soft boiled egg

Miso Ramen

$18.00

Miso ramen broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.50

Spicy miso broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$18.00

Chicken and pork broth served with ramen noodle, pork belly, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green onions, soft boiled egg

Yasai Ramen

$17.00

vegetable broth served with ramen noodle topped with fried tofu, bamboo shoots, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, fresh herbs, roasted tomato and soft boiled egg.

Rice and Noodle

Beef Yaki-Soba

$20.00

Beef with yaki-soba noodles, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts

Beef Yaki-Udon

$20.00

Beef with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts.

Chicken Katsu Rice Plate

$18.00

Panko fried chicken served with veggies and steamed rice.

Lemongrass Salmon Rice Plate

$25.00

pan seared lemongrass salmon, served with veggies, steamed rice.

Pork Katsu Rice Plate

$18.00

Panko fried pork served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice.

Salmon Teriyaki Rice Plate

$22.00

Pan seared salmon served with veggies, steamed rice.

Shrimp Yaki-Udon

$20.00

Shrimp with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts

Steak teriyaki Rice Plate

$20.00

Grilled steak served with stir-fried veggies, steamed rice.

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Plate

$18.00

Grilled teriyaki chicken served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice.

Yaki-Soba Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken with yaki-soba noodles, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and and bean sprouts

Yaki-Soba Shrimp

$19.00

Yaki-Udon Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken with udon noodle, red bell peppers, napa cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and bean sprouts

Nigiri Sushi

Crab Stick

$5.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Eel

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Mackerel

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Nigiri Special

$19.50

10 pieces of assorted sushi. Comprised of 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 white tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, eel and crab.

Octopus

$8.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Salmon

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Salmon Roe

$10.00

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Scallop

$9.00

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Shrimp ( cooked )

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Smelt Roe

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Squid

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Sweet Shrimp (raw)

$15.00

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Tai

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Tamago (egg)

$5.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Tuna

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

White Tuna

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Yellowtail

$6.50

Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )

Crab Meat

$6.50

Spicy Crab

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi ( 6 pc )

$12.50

Salmon Sashimi (6pc )

$11.00

Sashimi Deluxe (21 pc )

$30.00

(3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 red snapper, 3 octopus, 1 crab, 1 tamago, 1 shrimp)

Sashimi Special ( 12 pc)

$17.00

3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 yellowtail

Tai Sashimi (6 pc )

$10.50

Tuna Salmon Sashimi (6 pc )

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi (6pc)

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi ( 6 pc )

$12.00

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts & scallions

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts & scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts and scallions.

Veg-g Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried with tofu, onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, mushroom, broccoli, bean sprouts & scallions

Can Soda

Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

7 Up

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Mtn Dew

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Redbull Energy Drink

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Lemon Brisk Iced Tea

$1.25

Strawberry Soda

$1.25

SIERRA MIST

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

Peach Soda

$1.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take-Out Only. No dine-in. Please Online order Online. Thanks.

Website

Location

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63116

Directions

Gallery
1 Stop Sushi Express image
Banner pic

