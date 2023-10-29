1UP Arcade & Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where everyone is allowed to be a kid again...
Location
22 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar - 6 Grant St Apt A
No Reviews
Lake Shore Road West Chazy, NY 12992
View restaurant
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
No Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurant