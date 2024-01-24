2-1-DOUGH PIZZA CO. 1602 E Houston St #111
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
2-1-Dough Pizza Co. is a locally owned business founded by two childhood friends born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. We are showing our respects to the traditional style pizzas while adding our twist to the everyday pie.
Location
1602 E Houston St #111, San Antonio, TX 78202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio