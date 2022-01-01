- Home
2 Home Cooks
405 Reviews
$
40 chestnut st
dover, NH 03825
BREAKFAST ITEMS
TRICK OR TREAT PANCAKES
3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with heath bar in cakes, topped with rich salted caramel sauce and halloween confetti mix (mini white chocolate chips, chocolate cookies pieces, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles).
PUMPKIN SPICE PANCAKES
3 of our homemade buttermilk pancakes with a swirl of pumpkin pie filling cooked into the cakes, topped with fresh house made whipped cream, dusted with nutmeg.
FRANKENSTEIN FRENCH TOAST
Our French toast made with thick sliced challah bread, topped with fresh sliced bananas, green white chocolate ganache, our fresh house made whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
MAINE-LY LOBSTA OMELET
3 eggs, sweet Maine lobster, tomato, baby spinach, provolone cheese, drizzled with hollandaise. Served with home fries, and a grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit.
SINGLE PUMPKIN SPICE PANCAKE
SINGLE TRICK OR TREAT PANCAKE
CREPES
CHOCOLATE COVERED BANANA CREPES
3 crepes with fresh sliced bananas, house made dark chocolate ganache, fresh house made whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, dusted in cocoa powder.
BERRIES AND CREAM CREPES
3 crepes with macerated strawberries, fresh blueberries, house made whipped cream, powdered sugar
BANANA CREAM CREPES
3 crepes topped with fresh sliced banana, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
LUNCH ITEMS
IRISH BEEF STEW
BOWL OF BEEF STEW MADE WITH GUINNESS STOUT BEER, CARROTS, ONION, POTATOES, FRESH HERBS AND OTHER SEASONINGS.
FALL HARVEST MELT
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, cranberry mayo, sliced gala apples, red onion, and Arcadian lettuce blend. Served with French fries.
DESSERTS
CANNOLI TRIO (3)
3 cannoli's made to order with traditional sweetened ricotta filling with a hint of citrus. One plain, one dipped in dark chocolate curls, one dipped in crushed pistachio's.
CANNOLI TRIO (6)
6 cannoli's made to order with traditional sweetened ricotta filling with a hint of citrus. 2 plain, 2 dipped in dark chocolate curls, 2 dipped in crushed pistachio's.
BOTTLED
MILK
HOT COFFEE
ICED COFFEE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
24 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINKS
APPETIZERS
SEAN'S SPECIAL
Sean's favorite meal consisting of 3 mozzarella sticks, 3 chicken fingers, French fries, marinara sauce, and Mom's homemade buttermilk biscuit grilled in butter.
MOZZERELLA STICKS
6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce for dipping
CHICKEN TENDERS
5 chicken tenders with your choice of house made honey buffalo sauce or plain, served with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
DESSERTS
FRIED BISCUIT BITES
Homemade buttermilk biscuit dough deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with dark chocolate ganache and house made whipped cream.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Large homemade buttermilk biscuit baked with a sugar crust, macerated strawberries, fresh strawberries, and house made whipped cream.
MUFFINS/PASTRIES/DESSERTS
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
Large homemade blueberry muffins
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 4 PACK WITH HONEY BUTTER
4 of our homemade buttermilk biscuits with a side of honey butter.
MUFFIN OF THE DAY
Large homemade muffins. Variety of different options depending on the day and ingredients available ranging from cookies and cream, birthday cake, banana chocolate chip, double chocolate, triple berry, ect. Please call to find out the offering of the day.
DONUT
Fresh house made donuts coated with sugar.
CROWD PLEASERS
CHICKEN + WAFFLES
Our homemade buttermilk Belgium style waffle topped with chicken tenders, our rich homemade sausage gravy and drizzled with 100% pure maple syrup.
LINDA'S BISCUITS AND GRAVY
Homemade buttermilk biscuits and our homemade sausage gravy
CORNED BEEF HASH
Our slow roasted corned beef mixed with lightly seasoned potatoes, served with 2 eggs any style.
HALF AND HALF
A buttermilk biscuit with our own homemade sausage gravy, our slow roasted corned beef, and a side of lightly seasoned hash browns or home fries
CHX AND BISCUITS BENNY
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit toped with fried chicken fingers, poached eggs, sausage gravy and drizzle of honey buffalo sauce.
BENEDICT YOUR WAY
2 soft poached eggs, choice of regular bacon, ham, homemade sausage patties, or avocado slices. Served on your choice of one of our homemade buttermilk biscuits or an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce.
IRISH BENNY
2 poached eggs, our slow roasted corned beef hash, choice of homemade buttermilk biscuit or English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce
MORNING BENNY
2 soft poached eggs, chopped bacon, baby spinach, sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado on one of our homemade buttermilk biscuits or an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce.
IRISH BREAKFAST BOWL
3 Scrambled eggs, slow roasted corned beef, house potatoes, red onion, topped with a drizzle of house made hollandaise sauce.
ITALIAN BREAKFAST BOWL
3 eggs scrambled, ground house made sausage, tomato, home fries and provolone cheese, .topped with basil pesto sauce
WEBSTER'S FARMERS COMBO
3 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 slice of ham, 1 of our homemade sausage patties, choice of bread, served with house cut home fries.
CLASSIC COMBO
2 eggs any style served with house potatoes and choice of bread.
ON THE SWEETER SIDE
WAFFLE
Homemade buttermilk Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST
2 slices of thick sliced challah bread dipped in our homemade mix consisting of eggs, milk, 100% pure vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon then topped with powdered sugar
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes made from scratch
CHOCOLATE LOVERS PANCAKES
3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes with dark chocolate chips. Served with dark chocolate ganache, house made whipped cream, and Ghirardelli triple chocolate bark.
BLUEBERRY MONSTER PANCAKES
3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes cooked with wild Maine blueberries and topped with fresh blueberries. Served with blueberry butter and blueberry syrup.
OMLETTES/SCRAMBLERS/BURRITOS
SWEET HEAT
Crispy honey buffalo chicken, red onion, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with a drizzle of honey buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch dressing.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Ground beef, bacon, red onion, American cheese. Topped with dill pickles and siracha ketchup.
MEAT EATER
Ham, bacon, and our homemade sausage with American cheese made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, , scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread
THE IRISHMAN
Our own slow roasted corned beef hash with cheddar cheese made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread
MAMA MIA
Our homemade sausage, fresh baby spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, basil pesto sauce and oregano made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread.
VEGGIE MONSTER
Fresh crimini mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, peppers, and swiss cheese served your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread.
CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE/SCRAMBLER/BURRITO
3 eggs served your way in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Comes with house potatoes and choice of bread. Create your own custom dish from a variety of ingredients with endless possibilities
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH
1 fried egg, American cheese and choice of bread.
CHESTNUT STREET
Our own slow roasted corned beef hash, 2 eggs over hard, provolone cheese, marble rye bread, side of our homemade hollandaise for dipping
BREAKFAST SMASH BURGER
5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib. Topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg over easy, 2 slices of bacon, fresh avocado slices, served on a grilled brioche bun.
SALADS
GREEK MEDITERREAN SALAD
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, roasted red pepper hummus, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
LG CAESAR SALAD
Entree size salad, chopped romaine, shaved cheese, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing
LG HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, house made bacon garlic croutons, with the following dressing choices: balsamic vinaigrette, house made red wine vinaigrette, creamy Caesar, buttermilk ranch, or thousand island
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine, shaved cheese, croutons with creamy Caesar dressing
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, house made bacon garlic croutons, with the following dressing choices: balsamic vinaigrette, house made red wine vinaigrette, creamy Caesar, buttermilk ranch, or thousand island
SANDWICHES
THE RY GUY
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our house Buffalo sauce topped with shredded romaine lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing, served on a grilled brioche bun, served with chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a toasted country white bread.
CRISPY CHX SAND
Crispy chicken, pickles, lettuce, mayo on a brioche roll.
MELTS
BRANDON'S FRISCO MELT
Two 5 ounce (10 ounces total) premium beef blend consisting of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed on the grill to order and seasoned with coarse black pepper. The two patties are topped with American cheese, lettuce, thousand island on grilled sourdough
CHICKEN PARM MELT
Crispy chicken, provolone, shaved parmesan, marinara, basil pesto on a grilled country white bread
RUEBEN MELT
Our house made corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on a dark rye bread
GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Make it your way by adding tomato, ham or bacon
SMASH BURGERS
SMASH BURGER
5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a grilled brioche bun.
MUSHROOM SWISS SMASH BURGER
5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, served on a grilled brioche bun.
BURGER SPECIAL
5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a grilled brioche bun. COMES WITH FRIES AND 24 OZ SODA.
WRAPS
BLT WRAP
Smoked applewood bacon, Arcadian lettuce blend, tomato, maple aioli
CALIFORNIA GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Arcadian lettuce blend, buttermilk ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.
MEDITERRANEAN GREEK WRAP
Mixed lettuce, tomato, green peppers, red onion, roasted red pepper hummus, feta, red wine vinaigrette. Make it Vegan-we will leave off the feta and add extra hummus!
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken coated in honey buffalo sauce, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch rolled up in a tortilla served with Cape Cod potato chips.
CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, homemade garlic croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing rolled up in a tortilla. Served with Cape Cod potato chips.
KID BREAKFAST
KID COMBO
2 eggs any style, 1 slice of toast, served with apple slices
KID PANCAKE
Homemade buttermilk pancake, served with apple slices
KID WAFFLE
A half portion of our Belgian buttermilk waffle, served with apple slices
KID BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Homemade buttermilk pancake with blueberries, served with apple slices
KID CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE
Homemade buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, served with apple slices
KID LUNCH
KID MOZZ STICK
Three lightly breaded cheese sticks, marinara sauce and a side of apple slices
KID GRILLED CHEESE
White bread and American cheese grilled with butter and served with a side of apple slices
KID CHEESE BURGER
5 oz smash burger with American cheese served on a brioche roll with a side of apple slices
KID CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine, shaved cheese croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing with a side of apple slices
KID CHICKEN FINGER
Three lightly breaded all white meat tenders served with sweet and sour sauce for dipping with a side of apple slices
SIDES
AVOCADO TOAST
Slice of toast, smashed avocado, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
REGULAR BACON (2)
HAM (2)
HOMEMADE SAUSAGE PATTIES (2)
SINGLE HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
HOUSE POTATOES
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
JUMBO ENGLISH MUFFIN
TOAST (2)
WHOLE FRESH APPLE
WHOLE FRESH BANANA
FRENCH FRIES
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE
SINGLE FRENCH TOAST
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
BAG OF CHIPS
EXTRA'S
BREAKFAST FAMILY MEALS
THE FAV
8 scrambled eggs, 8 slices of bacon, and 4 of our homemade buttermilk biscuits with our homemade honey butter. Serves 4-5 people.
BREAKFAST COMBO
You have your choice of 4 homemade buttermilk pancakes or 4 halves of our thick French toast made with challah bread, 8 scrambled eggs, 8 slices of bacon, and large portion of our house potatoes. Served with butter, pancake syrup, and ketchup. Serves 4-6 people.
THE CONTINENTAL
A mix of baked goods and fresh fruit. Comes with 2 apples, 2 bananas, 2 bagels, 2 jumbo English muffins, 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits, and 2 blueberry muffins. Served with cream cheese, butter, jellies and jams. Serves 6-8 people.
THE ULTIMATE
Massive meal including 4 pancakes, 4 halves of French toast, 8 slices of bacon, 4 sausage patties, large portion of house potatoes, 4 ounces of sweetened strawberries, 4 ounces of chocolate ganache, 4 ounces of caramel sauce, and a can of whipped cream. Butter, pancake syrup, and ketchup included. Serves 6-8 people.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Breakfast and Lunch All Day Comfort food made with Love
40 chestnut st, dover, NH 03825