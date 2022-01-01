Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

2 Home Cooks

405 Reviews

$

40 chestnut st

dover, NH 03825

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH
IRISH BREAKFAST BOWL
LINDA'S BISCUITS AND GRAVY

UNTENSILS

UTENSILS

NO UNTENSILS

CONDIMENTS

KETCHUP

GRAPE JELLY

STRAWBERRY JELLY

ORANGE MARMALADE

BUTTER

HONEY

MAYO

MUSTARD

BREAKFAST ITEMS

TRICK OR TREAT PANCAKES

$12.99

3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with heath bar in cakes, topped with rich salted caramel sauce and halloween confetti mix (mini white chocolate chips, chocolate cookies pieces, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles).

PUMPKIN SPICE PANCAKES

$13.99

3 of our homemade buttermilk pancakes with a swirl of pumpkin pie filling cooked into the cakes, topped with fresh house made whipped cream, dusted with nutmeg.

FRANKENSTEIN FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

Our French toast made with thick sliced challah bread, topped with fresh sliced bananas, green white chocolate ganache, our fresh house made whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

MAINE-LY LOBSTA OMELET

MAINE-LY LOBSTA OMELET

$25.95

3 eggs, sweet Maine lobster, tomato, baby spinach, provolone cheese, drizzled with hollandaise. Served with home fries, and a grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit.

SINGLE PUMPKIN SPICE PANCAKE

$5.99

SINGLE TRICK OR TREAT PANCAKE

$4.99

CREPES

CHOCOLATE COVERED BANANA CREPES

$11.99

3 crepes with fresh sliced bananas, house made dark chocolate ganache, fresh house made whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, dusted in cocoa powder.

BERRIES AND CREAM CREPES

$11.99

3 crepes with macerated strawberries, fresh blueberries, house made whipped cream, powdered sugar

BANANA CREAM CREPES

$9.99

3 crepes topped with fresh sliced banana, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

LUNCH ITEMS

IRISH BEEF STEW

IRISH BEEF STEW

$8.99Out of stock

BOWL OF BEEF STEW MADE WITH GUINNESS STOUT BEER, CARROTS, ONION, POTATOES, FRESH HERBS AND OTHER SEASONINGS.

FALL HARVEST MELT

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, cranberry mayo, sliced gala apples, red onion, and Arcadian lettuce blend. Served with French fries.

DESSERTS

CANNOLI TRIO (3)

CANNOLI TRIO (3)

$4.99Out of stock

3 cannoli's made to order with traditional sweetened ricotta filling with a hint of citrus. One plain, one dipped in dark chocolate curls, one dipped in crushed pistachio's.

CANNOLI TRIO (6)

$8.99Out of stock

6 cannoli's made to order with traditional sweetened ricotta filling with a hint of citrus. 2 plain, 2 dipped in dark chocolate curls, 2 dipped in crushed pistachio's.

BOTTLED

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.89

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.89

APPLE JUICE

$3.89

MILK

MILK

$3.89

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.59

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.89

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.89

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.89

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.89

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS BOTTLED WATER

$0.99

KIDS ORGANIC MILK

$3.59

KIDS HONEST TEA ORGANIC DRINK

$1.29

24 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINKS

24 oz fountain beverage.

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

FRUIT PUNCH GATORADE

$2.99

PLAIN SODA WATER

$2.99

APPETIZERS

SEAN'S SPECIAL

$15.99

Sean's favorite meal consisting of 3 mozzarella sticks, 3 chicken fingers, French fries, marinara sauce, and Mom's homemade buttermilk biscuit grilled in butter.

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$9.99

6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce for dipping

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

5 chicken tenders with your choice of house made honey buffalo sauce or plain, served with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

DESSERTS

FRIED BISCUIT BITES

FRIED BISCUIT BITES

$11.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuit dough deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with dark chocolate ganache and house made whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$8.99

Large homemade buttermilk biscuit baked with a sugar crust, macerated strawberries, fresh strawberries, and house made whipped cream.

MUFFINS/PASTRIES/DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.99

Large homemade blueberry muffins

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$3.39

Our homemade buttermilk biscuit

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 4 PACK WITH HONEY BUTTER

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 4 PACK WITH HONEY BUTTER

$15.99

4 of our homemade buttermilk biscuits with a side of honey butter.

MUFFIN OF THE DAY

MUFFIN OF THE DAY

$3.99Out of stock

Large homemade muffins. Variety of different options depending on the day and ingredients available ranging from cookies and cream, birthday cake, banana chocolate chip, double chocolate, triple berry, ect. Please call to find out the offering of the day.

DONUT

DONUT

$2.99Out of stock

Fresh house made donuts coated with sugar.

CROWD PLEASERS

CHICKEN + WAFFLES

$16.99

Our homemade buttermilk Belgium style waffle topped with chicken tenders, our rich homemade sausage gravy and drizzled with 100% pure maple syrup.

LINDA'S BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$12.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuits and our homemade sausage gravy

CORNED BEEF HASH

$13.99

Our slow roasted corned beef mixed with lightly seasoned potatoes, served with 2 eggs any style.

HALF AND HALF

$15.99

A buttermilk biscuit with our own homemade sausage gravy, our slow roasted corned beef, and a side of lightly seasoned hash browns or home fries

CHX AND BISCUITS BENNY

$15.99

Our homemade buttermilk biscuit toped with fried chicken fingers, poached eggs, sausage gravy and drizzle of honey buffalo sauce.

BENEDICT YOUR WAY

$13.99

2 soft poached eggs, choice of regular bacon, ham, homemade sausage patties, or avocado slices. Served on your choice of one of our homemade buttermilk biscuits or an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce.

IRISH BENNY

$14.99

2 poached eggs, our slow roasted corned beef hash, choice of homemade buttermilk biscuit or English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce

MORNING BENNY

MORNING BENNY

$15.99

2 soft poached eggs, chopped bacon, baby spinach, sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado on one of our homemade buttermilk biscuits or an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce.

IRISH BREAKFAST BOWL

$15.99

3 Scrambled eggs, slow roasted corned beef, house potatoes, red onion, topped with a drizzle of house made hollandaise sauce.

ITALIAN BREAKFAST BOWL

$14.99

3 eggs scrambled, ground house made sausage, tomato, home fries and provolone cheese, .topped with basil pesto sauce

WEBSTER'S FARMERS COMBO

$16.99

3 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 slice of ham, 1 of our homemade sausage patties, choice of bread, served with house cut home fries.

CLASSIC COMBO

$9.59

2 eggs any style served with house potatoes and choice of bread.

ON THE SWEETER SIDE

WAFFLE

$7.99

Homemade buttermilk Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST

$9.49

2 slices of thick sliced challah bread dipped in our homemade mix consisting of eggs, milk, 100% pure vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon then topped with powdered sugar

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$8.49

3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes made from scratch

CHOCOLATE LOVERS PANCAKES

CHOCOLATE LOVERS PANCAKES

$14.99

3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes with dark chocolate chips. Served with dark chocolate ganache, house made whipped cream, and Ghirardelli triple chocolate bark.

BLUEBERRY MONSTER PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY MONSTER PANCAKES

$13.99

3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes cooked with wild Maine blueberries and topped with fresh blueberries. Served with blueberry butter and blueberry syrup.

OMLETTES/SCRAMBLERS/BURRITOS

SWEET HEAT

$15.99

Crispy honey buffalo chicken, red onion, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with a drizzle of honey buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch dressing.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onion, American cheese. Topped with dill pickles and siracha ketchup.

MEAT EATER

$15.99

Ham, bacon, and our homemade sausage with American cheese made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, , scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread

THE IRISHMAN

$15.99

Our own slow roasted corned beef hash with cheddar cheese made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread

MAMA MIA

$15.99

Our homemade sausage, fresh baby spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, basil pesto sauce and oregano made your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread.

VEGGIE MONSTER

$14.99

Fresh crimini mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, peppers, and swiss cheese served your way with 3 eggs in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Served with home fries and your choice of bread.

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE/SCRAMBLER/BURRITO

$8.99

3 eggs served your way in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Comes with house potatoes and choice of bread. Create your own custom dish from a variety of ingredients with endless possibilities

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH

$5.99

1 fried egg, American cheese and choice of bread.

CHESTNUT STREET

$14.99

Our own slow roasted corned beef hash, 2 eggs over hard, provolone cheese, marble rye bread, side of our homemade hollandaise for dipping

BREAKFAST SMASH BURGER

$14.99

5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib. Topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg over easy, 2 slices of bacon, fresh avocado slices, served on a grilled brioche bun.

SALADS

GREEK MEDITERREAN SALAD

GREEK MEDITERREAN SALAD

$13.99

Lettuce blend, tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, roasted red pepper hummus, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

LG CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Entree size salad, chopped romaine, shaved cheese, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing

LG HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

Lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, house made bacon garlic croutons, with the following dressing choices: balsamic vinaigrette, house made red wine vinaigrette, creamy Caesar, buttermilk ranch, or thousand island

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Chopped romaine, shaved cheese, croutons with creamy Caesar dressing

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers, red onion, house made bacon garlic croutons, with the following dressing choices: balsamic vinaigrette, house made red wine vinaigrette, creamy Caesar, buttermilk ranch, or thousand island

SANDWICHES

Ryan's favorite sandwich with crispy chicken tenders tossed in honey buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing then served on a grilled brioche bun.
THE RY GUY

THE RY GUY

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our house Buffalo sauce topped with shredded romaine lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing, served on a grilled brioche bun, served with chips.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a toasted country white bread.

CRISPY CHX SAND

CRISPY CHX SAND

$12.99

Crispy chicken, pickles, lettuce, mayo on a brioche roll.

MELTS

BRANDON'S FRISCO MELT

BRANDON'S FRISCO MELT

$15.99

Two 5 ounce (10 ounces total) premium beef blend consisting of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed on the grill to order and seasoned with coarse black pepper. The two patties are topped with American cheese, lettuce, thousand island on grilled sourdough

CHICKEN PARM MELT

CHICKEN PARM MELT

$15.99

Crispy chicken, provolone, shaved parmesan, marinara, basil pesto on a grilled country white bread

RUEBEN MELT

RUEBEN MELT

$16.99

Our house made corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on a dark rye bread

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Make it your way by adding tomato, ham or bacon

SMASH BURGERS

SMASH BURGER

$10.99

5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a grilled brioche bun.

MUSHROOM SWISS SMASH BURGER

MUSHROOM SWISS SMASH BURGER

$13.99

5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, served on a grilled brioche bun.

BURGER SPECIAL

$10.99

5 ounce premium beef blend consisting of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Smashed to order and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a grilled brioche bun. COMES WITH FRIES AND 24 OZ SODA.

WRAPS

BLT WRAP

$11.99

Smoked applewood bacon, Arcadian lettuce blend, tomato, maple aioli

CALIFORNIA GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Arcadian lettuce blend, buttermilk ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.

MEDITERRANEAN GREEK WRAP

$15.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, green peppers, red onion, roasted red pepper hummus, feta, red wine vinaigrette. Make it Vegan-we will leave off the feta and add extra hummus!

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.99

Crispy chicken coated in honey buffalo sauce, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch rolled up in a tortilla served with Cape Cod potato chips.

CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$15.99

Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, homemade garlic croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing rolled up in a tortilla. Served with Cape Cod potato chips.

KID BREAKFAST

All kid breakfast meals are served with a side of apple slices

KID COMBO

$5.19

2 eggs any style, 1 slice of toast, served with apple slices

KID PANCAKE

$4.99

Homemade buttermilk pancake, served with apple slices

KID WAFFLE

$4.99

A half portion of our Belgian buttermilk waffle, served with apple slices

KID BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$5.39

Homemade buttermilk pancake with blueberries, served with apple slices

KID CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE

$6.49

Homemade buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, served with apple slices

KID LUNCH

All kid lunch meals are served with apple slices or you can choose to upgrade to french fries for $0.99

KID MOZZ STICK

$7.49

Three lightly breaded cheese sticks, marinara sauce and a side of apple slices

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

White bread and American cheese grilled with butter and served with a side of apple slices

KID CHEESE BURGER

KID CHEESE BURGER

$11.49

5 oz smash burger with American cheese served on a brioche roll with a side of apple slices

KID CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Chopped romaine, shaved cheese croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing with a side of apple slices

KID CHICKEN FINGER

$9.49

Three lightly breaded all white meat tenders served with sweet and sour sauce for dipping with a side of apple slices

SIDES

AVOCADO TOAST

$4.99

Slice of toast, smashed avocado, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

REGULAR BACON (2)

$2.79

HAM (2)

$2.79

HOMEMADE SAUSAGE PATTIES (2)

$3.29

SINGLE HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$3.89

HOUSE POTATOES

$3.99

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$3.39

JUMBO ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.19

TOAST (2)

$2.89

WHOLE FRESH APPLE

$1.69

WHOLE FRESH BANANA

$1.69

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$3.99

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.99

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.59

EXTRA'S

SINGLE EGG

$1.75

SIDE SWEETENED STRAWBERRIES

$1.99

SIDE HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.25

SIDE RANCH

$0.99

SIDE MAYO

$0.99

SIDE OF FRESH AVOCADO

$2.49

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.99

EXTRA SLICE OF CHEESE

$1.29

SIDE OF FETA

$2.50

SIDE OF 100% PURE MAPLE SYRUP (3OZ)

$2.99

ADD FRESH MADE WHIP

$1.75

CREAM CHEESE (1)

$0.89

BREAKFAST FAMILY MEALS

THE FAV

$37.99

8 scrambled eggs, 8 slices of bacon, and 4 of our homemade buttermilk biscuits with our homemade honey butter. Serves 4-5 people.

BREAKFAST COMBO

$49.99

You have your choice of 4 homemade buttermilk pancakes or 4 halves of our thick French toast made with challah bread, 8 scrambled eggs, 8 slices of bacon, and large portion of our house potatoes. Served with butter, pancake syrup, and ketchup. Serves 4-6 people.

THE CONTINENTAL

$37.99

A mix of baked goods and fresh fruit. Comes with 2 apples, 2 bananas, 2 bagels, 2 jumbo English muffins, 2 homemade buttermilk biscuits, and 2 blueberry muffins. Served with cream cheese, butter, jellies and jams. Serves 6-8 people.

THE ULTIMATE

$69.99

Massive meal including 4 pancakes, 4 halves of French toast, 8 slices of bacon, 4 sausage patties, large portion of house potatoes, 4 ounces of sweetened strawberries, 4 ounces of chocolate ganache, 4 ounces of caramel sauce, and a can of whipped cream. Butter, pancake syrup, and ketchup included. Serves 6-8 people.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch All Day Comfort food made with Love

Website

Location

40 chestnut st, dover, NH 03825

Directions

