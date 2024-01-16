Restaurant info

Welcome to 2 Juicy, where wings and cookies collide to create an unforgettable dining experience! Situated in the heart of the city, 2 Juicy invites you to embark on a flavor-packed journey that combines the juiciest wings with the most delectable cookies in town. Step into our vibrant and welcoming space, where the aroma of sizzling wings and freshly baked cookies fills the air. Our menu showcases a mouthwatering selection of wings, each lovingly prepared and tossed in our signature sauces. But the indulgence doesn't stop there. Treat yourself to our irresistible assortment of cookies, baked to perfection and bursting with flavor.