American

200 Monroe

184 Reviews

$$

200 MONROE AVE

Frederick, MD 21701

check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
We are open for Carryout dinner on Thursdays until December 8 this Fall. 200 Monroe Restaurant is the capstone class for students at the Hospitality Culinary and Tourism Institute at Frederick Community College. Each semester, a new class of students operate this restaurant. Each week, you may order online for Thursday pick up as early as 6 days prior and up until 5:00 pm on Thursday. There are a limited number of orders available for pickup so order early. Orders cannot exceed 2 meals. Each order may have no duplicate entrees (This is very important to allow for even student learning on each station.) WE CANNOT ACCOMODATE FOOD ALLEGERIES. Dates: Thursdays only, October 6 - December 8, 2022, (Closed November 24, 2022) Times: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. Location: 200 Monroe Avenue, Frederick, MD. Pick-up at Host in restaurant. (Sorry, we are unable to offer drinks for carry-out orders)

Location

200 MONROE AVE, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

