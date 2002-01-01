202 Social House 202 Market St SE
202 Market St SE
Roanoke, VA 24011
N/A Beverages
Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee Reg
Coffee Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer CAN
Hot Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull SF
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sprite
Tea Sweet
Tea Unsweet
Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Pelegrino
Food
Appetizers
Social House Signature Wings
slowly braised, then fried to perfection, choice of sauce/rub
Loaded Tots
topped with bacon, green onions and cheese sauce
Loaded Fries
topped with house made chili, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos
Nachos
layered with house made cheese sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos, and chives
Market Street Pretzel Sticks
soft pretzel sticks served with house made cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and green onions. served with tortilla chips
Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, & bacon
Veggie Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese black beans, corn, squash, zucchini, and peppers
Southern Philly Quesadilla
steak, peppers, onions and pimento cheese stuffed inside a flour tortilla
Riblets
six fall off the bone riblets tossed in SH signature sauce and served with house made cole slaw
Philly Cheese Eggrolls
fried eggrolls stuffed with steak, provolone and american cheese, served with house made cheese sauce and chipotle ranch
Italian Cheese Bread
breadsticks with Italian cheese, served with marinara
Soups & Salads
Chili cup
house made chili with beans topped with jalapenos & cheddar cheese
Chili bowl
house made chili with beans topped with jalapenos & cheddar cheese
Tomato Basil cup
house made tomato basil topped with grated parmesan & parsley
Tomato Basil bowl
house made tomato basil topped with grated parmesan & parsley
Soup du Jour cup
Soup du Jour bowl
House salad-small
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted almond slivers, & cheddar cheese
House salad-large
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted almond slivers, & cheddar cheese
Caesar salad-small
romaine, parmesan cheese,croutons, & creamy caesar dressing
Caesar salad-large
romaine, parmesan cheese,croutons, & creamy caesar dressing
Soup & Salad Combo
vine ripe tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction
BLT Wedge
bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, & sweet onion vinaigrette dressing
Black & Blue Salad
mixed greens, blackened shaved ribeye, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers
Blackened Tuna Salad
mixed greens, black beans, corn, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers topped with blackened tuna
Grilled Salmon Salad
mixed greens, slivered almonds, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, topped with a 4 oz salmon filet
Christina Salad
mixed greens tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette topped with roasted pecans, strawberries, dried cranberries, feta, & red onion
Nacho Salad
tortilla bowl stuffed with mixed greens, seasoned ground beer, tomatoes, jalapenos, black bean, corn, roasted red peppers, green onions, & cheddar cheese served with salsa & sour cream
The Cobb
chopped romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, southern corn, & blue cheese
Burgers/Sandwiches/More
Social House Burger
bacon, american cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions & pickles, served with fries
Chop House Burger
house blend brisket ground chuck mix topped with cheddar, bacon, pickles, fried onions, bbq sauce, & A1, served with fries
Sunrise Burger
sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato, bacon, served on sourdough, served with fries
Mushroom Gorgonzola Burger
gorgonzola cheese, house made bbq sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, & bacon, served with fries
A1 Patty Melt
Black Bean Burger
house made black bean burger topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch, served with fries
Calypso Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, monterey jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet & spicy calypso
The Hokie Bird
fried chicken tossed in SH sauce, honey, pickles, & coleslaw, served with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
roasted pulled pork topped with bacon and coleslaw, served with fries
The Philly
shaved ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch sub roll, served with fries
The Chicken Philly
grilled chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch subroll, served with fries
Social House BLT
bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted sourdough, served with fries
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese on sourdough stuffed with bacon & mac n' cheese, served with a cup of tomato basil soup
Fried Fish Sandwich
hand breaded cod topped with american cheese, shredded lettuce & house made tartar sauce, served with hushpuppies and fries