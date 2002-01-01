Main picView gallery

202 Social House 202 Market St SE

202 Market St SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee Reg

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer CAN

$3.16

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Pelegrino

$5.00

Food

Appetizers

Social House Signature Wings

$16.00

slowly braised, then fried to perfection, choice of sauce/rub

Loaded Tots

$14.00

topped with bacon, green onions and cheese sauce

Loaded Fries

$14.00

topped with house made chili, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos

Nachos

$13.00

layered with house made cheese sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos, and chives

Market Street Pretzel Sticks

$15.00

soft pretzel sticks served with house made cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and green onions. served with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, & bacon

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese black beans, corn, squash, zucchini, and peppers

Southern Philly Quesadilla

$15.00

steak, peppers, onions and pimento cheese stuffed inside a flour tortilla

Riblets

$18.00Out of stock

six fall off the bone riblets tossed in SH signature sauce and served with house made cole slaw

Philly Cheese Eggrolls

$13.00

fried eggrolls stuffed with steak, provolone and american cheese, served with house made cheese sauce and chipotle ranch

Italian Cheese Bread

$13.00

breadsticks with Italian cheese, served with marinara

Soups & Salads

Chili cup

$5.00

house made chili with beans topped with jalapenos & cheddar cheese

Chili bowl

$7.00

house made chili with beans topped with jalapenos & cheddar cheese

Tomato Basil cup

$4.00

house made tomato basil topped with grated parmesan & parsley

Tomato Basil bowl

$6.00

house made tomato basil topped with grated parmesan & parsley

Soup du Jour cup

$5.00

Soup du Jour bowl

$7.00

House salad-small

$5.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted almond slivers, & cheddar cheese

House salad-large

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted almond slivers, & cheddar cheese

Caesar salad-small

$6.00

romaine, parmesan cheese,croutons, & creamy caesar dressing

Caesar salad-large

$9.00

romaine, parmesan cheese,croutons, & creamy caesar dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

vine ripe tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction

BLT Wedge

$14.00

bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, & sweet onion vinaigrette dressing

Black & Blue Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, blackened shaved ribeye, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, & cucumbers

Blackened Tuna Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, black beans, corn, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers topped with blackened tuna

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, slivered almonds, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, topped with a 4 oz salmon filet

Christina Salad

$15.00

mixed greens tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette topped with roasted pecans, strawberries, dried cranberries, feta, & red onion

Nacho Salad

$16.00

tortilla bowl stuffed with mixed greens, seasoned ground beer, tomatoes, jalapenos, black bean, corn, roasted red peppers, green onions, & cheddar cheese served with salsa & sour cream

The Cobb

$15.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, southern corn, & blue cheese

Burgers/Sandwiches/More

Social House Burger

$14.00

bacon, american cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions & pickles, served with fries

Chop House Burger

$15.00

house blend brisket ground chuck mix topped with cheddar, bacon, pickles, fried onions, bbq sauce, & A1, served with fries

Sunrise Burger

$16.00

sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato, bacon, served on sourdough, served with fries

Mushroom Gorgonzola Burger

$14.00

gorgonzola cheese, house made bbq sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, & bacon, served with fries

A1 Patty Melt

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

house made black bean burger topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch, served with fries

Calypso Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, monterey jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet & spicy calypso

The Hokie Bird

$14.00

fried chicken tossed in SH sauce, honey, pickles, & coleslaw, served with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

roasted pulled pork topped with bacon and coleslaw, served with fries

The Philly

$15.00

shaved ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch sub roll, served with fries

The Chicken Philly

$15.00

grilled chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch subroll, served with fries

Social House BLT

$15.00

bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted sourdough, served with fries

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.00

grilled cheese on sourdough stuffed with bacon & mac n' cheese, served with a cup of tomato basil soup

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

hand breaded cod topped with american cheese, shredded lettuce & house made tartar sauce, served with hushpuppies and fries

Fish & Chi