20/20 Bistro and Catering
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
We are a small bistro located inside the Student Center at KCC. The public is welcome to the bistro and we also specialize in Weddings/Funerals/Graduations/Company Meal Caterings.
450 North Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
