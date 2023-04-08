Restaurant header imageView gallery

2020 Market Scratch Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 1100

GEORGETOWN, TX 78628

For Starters

Blackened Shrimp Fondue

$16.00

Blend of melted cheeses, chorizo, spicy gulf shrimp, pickled red onions, grilled flour tortillas

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fire Roasted Brussels

$14.00

Brussels, Pecans, sea salt, fresno peppers, apples, shaved paremsan, Texas-bourbon molasses, hickory bacon

Fried Jalapeno Grits

Fried Jalapeno Grits

$12.00

With smoked bacon jam & chives

Guacamole Classico

$12.00

Chunky hass avocado, garlic, onion, sea salt, lime, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Hatch Chile Queso

$12.00

Creamy white American cheese, hatch chiles, roasted garlic, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Hatch Chile Queso w/Angus Steak

$15.00

Creamy white American cheese, hatch chiles, roasted garlic, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Angus steak

Market Spuds

Market Spuds

$14.00

Skin-on crispy Texas taters, hatch chile queso, hickory bacon, sour cream, chives

Ponzu Ribs

$17.00

Oven braised pork ribs lightly fried to a crisp, sweet-soy ponzu drizzle, toasted sesame seeds, Market slaw

Popeye's Art

Popeye's Art

$12.00

Farm fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, hickory bacon, chablis garlic cream, red pepper flakes, shaved parmesan, herb crostinis

Red Chile Pork Skillet

Red Chile Pork Skillet

$16.00

New Mexico style pork slow braised in a guajillo & ancho pepper sauce, pickled red onions, grilled flour tortillas

Shrimp Ravioli

Shrimp Ravioli

$16.00

Spinach & buffalo ricotta stuffed ravioli, blackened shrimp, lemon basil alfredo, shaved paremsan, herb crostinis

Steak Nachotes

Steak Nachotes

$16.00

Angus steak, refried black beans, cheddar jack cheese, hatch chile queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, side of pickled jalapenos

Tri-R-Meatballs

$14.00

Garlic basil pomodoro sauce, shaved parmesan

Scratch Soups & Salads

BLT Wedge Salad

BLT Wedge Salad

$10.00

Crisp wedge of iceberg, chunky bleu cheese dressing, hickory bacon, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, chives

Chef's Market Salad

Chef's Market Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese

Chef's Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Ask your Server for details

Chef's Soup of the Day Cup

$7.00

Ask your Server for details

Citrus Salmon & Fresno Salad

Citrus Salmon & Fresno Salad

$19.00

Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, citrus mojo dressing, fresno peppers, watermelon radishes, orange supremes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, avocado

Farmers Chicken Cobb Salad

Farmers Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled achiote chicken, mixed greens, smoky chipotle ranch dressing, cheddar jack, avocado, grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, boiled egg, hickory bacon

Roasted Beet & Kale Salad

Roasted Beet & Kale Salad

$12.00

Fire roasted red & golden beets, kale, chapagne vinaigrette, goat cheese, granny smith apples, spicy walnuts, basamic glaze

Steak & Arugula Salad

Steak & Arugula Salad

$18.00

Grilled Angus steak, arugula, blueberry balsamic dressing, granny smith apples, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, watermelon radishes, grape tomatoes

Texas Pecan Salad

Texas Pecan Salad

$18.00

Pan seared pecan crusted chicken, mixed greens, apple cider vinaigrette, apples, bleu cheese, cranberries, avocado

Texas Two Handers

2020 Club

2020 Club

$15.00

Grilled achiote chicken, hickory bacon, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, leafy greens, tomatoes, pesto mayo, poppy seed bun

BB'Qued Burger

BB'Qued Burger

$15.00

Hickory bacon, hickory barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, red onions, pickles, sweet bistro bun

Big Poppy Burger

Big Poppy Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, leafy greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, spicy remoulade, poppy seed bun

Big Tex

$17.00

Chicken fried steak, fried egg, hickory bacon, leafy greens, tomatoes, cracked peppercorn gravy, sweet bistro bun

Fiery Fowl

Fiery Fowl

$15.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in a spicy habanero sauce, pickles, Market Slaw, sweet bistro bun (super spicy)

Manny Melt Burger

$15.00

Hickory bacon, swiss cheese, smoked gouda cheese, caramlized onions, spicy remoulade, butter toasted marble rye

Plain Burger

$13.50
Sea Sammy

Sea Sammy

$18.00

Crispy fried Atlantic cod, leafy greens, tomatoes, pickled red onions, citrus tarter, sweet bistro bun

Shroomin' Burger

$15.00

Hickory bacon, swiss chese, caramilzed onions, button mushrooms, creamy horseradish, sweet bistro bun

Vegged Out Hippie

Vegged Out Hippie

$15.00

Zuchinni, squash, red bell peppers, button mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, swiss cheese, pesto mayo, multigrain hoagie

Market Features

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

$19.00

Hatch Chiles, elbow pasta, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese, grated parmesan & romano topped with a 7oz. Bacon cheeseburger and fried onion rings

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Coastal Seafood Enchiladas

$20.00

Blackened salmon, Atlantic cod and shrimp, red pepper cream, cheddar jack cheese, cumin lime crema, refried black beans, herb rice

Country Fried Chicken

$19.00

Country fried chicken, cracked peppercorn gravy, garlic mashers, seasonal market veggies

Country Fried Meatloaf

$19.00

Country fried meatloaf, cracked peppercorn gravy, garlic mashers, seasonal market veggies

Country Fried Steak

$19.00

Country fried steak, cracked peppercorn gravy, garlic mashers, seasonal market veggies

Filet Oscar

Filet Oscar

$38.00

6 oz. Certified Angus beef tenderloin center-cut filet, lump crab, chipotle hollandaise, garlic mashers, red pepper asparagus

Flaco's Steak Enchiladas

Flaco's Steak Enchiladas

$18.00

Angus steak layered enchiladas topped with chile con carne, cheddar jack cheese, herb rice, refried black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Half Rack O' Ribs

$26.00

Hickory smoked dry rubbed St. Louis style ribs, hickory BBQ sauce, Market Slaw, sweet potato fries

Hatch Chile Chicken Mac

Hatch Chile Chicken Mac

$18.00

Fried chicken breast, hatch chiles, elbow pasta, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese, grated parmesan & romano

Hill Country Strip

Hill Country Strip

$36.00

14 oz. Certified Angus beef strip steak, cilantro chimichurri, garlic mashers, red pepper asparagus

Johnnys M's Salmon

Johnnys M's Salmon

$28.00

Glazed grilled salmon, micro-green crab salad, herb rice, broccoli

Porky's Chop

$28.00

Double bone-in pork chop, Texas bourbon-molasses, apple bacon chutney, garlic mashers, carleized onions

Shrimp N' Grits

Shrimp N' Grits

$20.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, cheddar jack grits, hickory smoked pork belly, red pepper cream, pickled red onions

Shrimp Portofino

Shrimp Portofino

$20.00

Sauteed Gulf shrimp, angel hair pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, pine nuts, charred lemon butter

Stuffed Trout

Stuffed Trout

$28.00

Pan seared blackened ruby trout,shrimp & lump crab, citrus caper mojo, garlic mashers, sauteed spinach

Texas Ribeye

Texas Ribeye

$32.00

12 oz. Certified Angus beef ribeye, tender and full of flavor, bleu cheese bacon butter, garlic mashers, red pepper asparagus

Chef's Lunch Feature

$16.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Burrito

$8.99

Bean and cheese burrito on flour tortilla

Kids' Chz Burger

$8.99

Plain cheeseburger

Kids' Grilled Chz

$8.99

Melted White American cheese on Texas Toast

Kids' Macaroni

$8.99

Elbow noodles in cheese sauce

Kids Nachos

$8.99

Nachos covered with refries black beans, jack/cheddar cheese and queso

Kids' Tenders

$8.99

Crispy fried chicken breast tenders

Brunch Entrees

BR 3 Little Pigs

$18.00

Grilled country ham, hickory bacon, jalapeno sausage, two eggs, a biscuit, jam & butter

BR Eggs Florentine

$16.00

Open-faced buttermilk biscuit, farm fresh spinach, grilled tomatoes, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, chives

BR Garden Omelet

$16.00

Grilled mixed peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, zucchini, squash, spinach, hatch chile queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco

BR Humble Rooster

$17.00

Open-faced buttermilk biscuit, spicy fried chicken breast, fried egg, cracker peppercorn gravy, spicy habanero sauce (super spicy)

BR Steak & Eggs

$24.00

10 oz. Strip steak, two eggs cooked to order, a biscuit, jam & butter

BR SW Omelet

$17.00

Grilled country ham, hickory bacon, onions, peppers, hatch chile queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco

BR Texas Benny

$19.00

Open-faced buttermilk biscuit, grilled tenderloin steak, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, chives

Confectionary to Share

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Graham cracker crust, lime custard, house-made whipped topping, liberry drizzle, lime garnish

Round Rock Donut Bread Pudding

Round Rock Donut Bread Pudding

$12.00

Bread pudding made with Round Rock Donuts, Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, tequila cream anglaise, mint garnish

Valrhona Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Served warm and topped with Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and a strawberry garnish

To Go Canned Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Shiner IPA

$6.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Michelob Lime

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

To Go Margaritas

TG Frozen Margarita

$14.00

A double portion of our great house-made frozen margarita.

TG Mango Margarita

$15.00

A double portion of our great house-made frozen mango margarita.

TG Peach Margarita

$15.00

TG Prickly Pear Margarita

$15.00

A double portion of our great house-made prickly pear margarita.

TG Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

A double portion of our great house-made frozen strawberry margarita.

TG JD's Fav Margarita

$8.00

Our great house-made margarita in a mason.

To Go Masons With A Twist

TG San Gabriel Splash

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Basil, Lemon, Pomegranate, Soda.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 1100, GEORGETOWN, TX 78628

Directions

