203º Fahrenheit Coffee Northeast Village Plaza
11901 Northeast Village Plaza- B171
Kirkland, WA 98034
Drinks
Coffee
8oz Drip
Fitzroy(Medium/Dark Roast) Description: Central and South American Coffee. Profile of Sweet Chocolate & Sweet Molasses
12oz Drip
Fitzroy(Medium/Dark Roast) Description: Central and South American Coffee. Profile of Sweet Chocolate & Sweet Molasses
16oz Drip
Fitzroy(Medium/Dark Roast) Description: Central and South American Coffee. Profile of Sweet Chocolate & Sweet Molasses
Drip Refill
One Free Refill Per Day
Double Shot Espresso (Ristretto)
203ºF Blend(Medium Roast) "Description: -Blend of Central American, South American, and 10% Sumatran coffees. -Citrus, Milk Chocolate, Berries Iced/hot"
8oz Hot Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
12oz Hot Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
16oz Hot Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
8oz Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
12oz Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
16oz Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk (iced/hot)
8oz Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
12oz Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
16oz Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
8oz Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
12oz Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
16oz Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Vanilla syrup: Creamy and bourbony tasting. Iced/Hot
8oz Hot Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
12oz Hot Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
16oz Hot Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
8oz Iced Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
12oz Iced Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
16oz Iced Fabio's Cocoa Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made chocolate syrup: A rich dark chocolate imported from Italy. Iced/hot
8oz Hot Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
12oz Hot Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
16oz Hot Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
8oz Iced Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
12oz Iced Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
16oz Iced Rachel's Lavender Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup Our house made Lavender syrup: Originated by one of our orignal baristas(Rachel). This take on the lavender syrup is more floral and has slight traces of honey. Iced/Hot
12oz Nitro Cold Brew
Rotates depending on the season, but we always use light roast for optimal taste and caffeine charge.Only iced
16oz Nitro Cold Brew
Rotates depending on the season, but we always use light roast for optimal taste and caffeine charge.Only iced
Guatemala(Light Roast)
Costa Rica(Light Roast)
8oz Hot Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
12oz Hot Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
16oz Hot Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
8oz Iced Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
12oz Iced Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
16oz Iced Dave's Hazelnut Latte
Espresso w/milk and syrup. Iced/Hot Our house made Hazelnut syrup: A combination of hazelnut extract with raw sugar. Made by one of our GMs David.
8oz Hot Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
12oz Hot Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
16oz Hot Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
8oz Iced Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
12oz Iced Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
16oz Iced Americano
2 shots of espresso over hot/iced water.
Macchiato
Espresso w/ 2 oz of milk and a dollop of foam on top.
6oz Flat White (Traditional)
8oz Flat White
12oz Flat White
Cappuccino
Espresso w/ 4oz of milk and foam.
Cortado
A 4oz drink with equal parts of espresso and milk, about 1oz of foam on top. A cortado (to cut) is a traditional drink derived from Spain.
Affogato
2 scoops of our creamy (Organic) Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream topped with 2 shots of espresso.
Tea
12oz Hot Tea
We get our tea from Hugo (based in Kansas City) Each gets 1 sachet.
16oz Hot Tea
We get our tea from Hugo (based in Kansas City) Each gets 1 sachet.
8oz Hot Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
12oz Hot Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
16oz Hot Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
8oz Iced Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
12oz Iced Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
16oz Iced Hugo Spicy Chai
Our chai latte is very well balanced. Its more spiced than spicy. With vibrant flavors of cardamom, peppercorn, cinnamon. Chai concentrate w/milk.
8oz Hot Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
12oz Hot Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
16oz Hot Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
8oz Iced Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
12oz Iced Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
16oz Iced Seattle Fog
Our take on a london fog. A more floral inspired drink. Made with our housemade Lavender syrup. Earl gray tea w steamed milk, water, and lavender.
8oz Hot London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
12oz Hot London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
16oz Hot London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
8oz Iced London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
12oz Iced London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
16oz Iced London Fog
Earl gray tea w steamed milk and our Madagascar Vanilla syrup.
12oz Iced Tea
Organic iced tea
16oz Iced Tea
Organic iced tea
8oz Hot Matcha Latte
12oz Hot Matcha Latte
16oz Hot Matcha Latte
8oz Iced Matcha Latte
12oz Iced Matcha Latte
16oz Iced Matcha Latte
Seasonal Drinks
8oz Hot Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
12oz Hot Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
16oz Hot Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
8oz Iced Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
12oz Iced Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
16oz Iced Fa La La Fabio Latte
Peppermint and chocolate latte to fill the void this holiday season!
8oz Hot Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
12oz Hot Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
16oz Hot Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
8oz Iced Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
12oz Iced Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
16oz Iced Campfire Latte
Cozy, smokey, fluffy. Great by itself or recommended to add a bit of our Fabios cocoa for a s'mores latte.
8oz Hot Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
12oz Hot Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
16oz Hot Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
8oz Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
12oz Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
16oz Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
Buttery and sweet sugar cookie inspired latte approved by Santa himself. Santa recommends sipping while roasting chestnuts by an open fire!
8oz Hot Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
12oz Hot Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
16oz Hot Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
8oz Iced Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
12oz Iced Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
16oz Iced Apple Cider
Fresh Apple Cider from Scotty's Juicetree. Iced/Hot
8oz Hot Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
12oz Hot Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
16oz Hot Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
8oz Iced Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
12oz Iced Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
16oz Iced Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte
Miscellaneous Drinks
12oz Lemonade
Scotty's Juice delivers fresh and cold pressed juice products with refreshingly caring & personalized business relationships, operating in the greater Seattle area.
16oz Lemonade
Scotty's Juice delivers fresh and cold pressed juice products with refreshingly caring & personalized business relationships, operating in the greater Seattle area.
12oz Orange Juice
Scotty's Juice delivers fresh and cold pressed juice products with refreshingly caring & personalized business relationships, operating in the greater Seattle area.
16oz Orange Juice
Scotty's Juice delivers fresh and cold pressed juice products with refreshingly caring & personalized business relationships, operating in the greater Seattle area.
Elderberry Mule Shen Zen Kombucha
Shen Zen Kombucha: Organic/Raw kombucha from Seattle. They are amongst a few American based tea companies that source local raw organic ingredients, process and dehydrate in house so that we can yield the results we seek that is not provided in the American Tea Industry.
Ginger Shen Zen Kombucha
Shen Zen Kombucha: Organic/Raw kombucha from Seattle. They are amongst a few American based tea companies that source local raw organic ingredients, process and dehydrate in house so that we can yield the results we seek that is not provided in the American Tea Industry.
8oz Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate made with our rich dark Fabios cocoa. Add vanilla as an option for more sweetness. Chocolate syrup with milk
12oz Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate made with our rich dark Fabios cocoa. Add vanilla as an option for more sweetness. Chocolate syrup with milk
16oz Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate made with our rich dark Fabios cocoa. Add vanilla as an option for more sweetness. Chocolate syrup with milk
8oz Steamer
Steamed milk with the option of syrup.
12oz Steamer
Steamed milk with the option of syrup.
16oz Steamer
Steamed milk with the option of syrup.
Original Vive Immunity Boost Shot
This immunity shot is power-packed with a blend of roots, fruits, and flowers for the ultimate immune system strengthener.
Topo Chico Bottles 12oz
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Iced Cup of Water
No Ice Cup of Water
Food
Food
Lemon Ellenos Yogurt
Single serving of high quality yogurt from Ellenos.
Marionberry Ellenos Yogurt
Single serving of high quality yogurt from Ellenos.
Brunch Burrito(Vegan)
Vegan burrito filled with scrambled tofu, roasted potatoes, spinach, and a vegan aioli. It comes with a side of Salsa on the side.
Pesto Mozz Melt
Toasted sandwich with mozzarella, roasted peppers, and a garlic pesto aioli.
Mama Mozz Omelet Melt
Toasted breakfast sandwich with egg, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and a garlic aioli.
Quiche(GF)(Vegan)
Cheesy Vegan and Gluten free Broccoli/Tofu Quiche from Plant Life Meals.
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Pastries
Chocolate Berry Muffin
From Macrina Bakery. Vegan and GF chocolate Muffin with a tasty raspberry filling.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
From Macrina Bakery. Standard Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Chocolate Orange Cake
From Macrina Bakery. Decadent cake slices made with orange juice and zest, chocolate chips, almonds, topped with chocolate drizzle. Per Slice.
Chocolate Cornetto
From Macrina Bakery. Cornetto is like a croissant but contains more butter! Filled with chocolate.
Plain Cornetto
From Macrina Bakery. Cornetto is like a croissant but contains more butter!
Marionberry Biscuit
From Macrina Bakery. Gluten-free biscuit with marionberry jam filling.
Strawberry Banana Muffin
From Macrina Bakery. Gluten Free strawberry banana muffin
Orange Currant Scone
From Macrina Bakery. Gluten free orange currant scone.
Spinach and Cheese Bun
From Macrina Bakery. Soft, cheesy brioche bread, with a spinach and cheese filling.
Ginger Molasses Cookie
From Macrina Bakery.
Cinnamon Roll
From Macrina Bakery. Classic cinnamon roll with icing on top.
Nutella Brioche
From Macrina Bakery. Brioche bread filled with nutella topped with sugar.
Apple Cinnamon Brioche
From Macrina Bakery. Brioche bread filled with cinnamon covered apples and topped with icing.
Merchandise
Coffee
203ºF Espresso Blend 12oz Bag
Medium Roast. Our proprietary Espresso Blend: Blend of Central American, South American, and 10% Sumatran coffees. -Citrus, Milk Chocolate, Berries
Fitzroy Blend 12oz Bag
Medium/Dark Roast. Our Drip coffee blend: Blend of Central and South American Coffee . Taste notes of Bakers chocolate and Molasses.
Single Origin Blends 12oz Bag
Light Roast. Because coffee beans are from a crop, we cannot always serve the same single-origins. We will rotate depending on what coffee is in season. We use it here for our pour overs, nitro cold brew. We love light roasts because they have the most natural and unique flavors with the most caffeine content.
Tea
Hugo Grey (Earl Grey) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Rainier (Mint/Herbal) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Currant (Berry/Herbal) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Bouquet (Chamomile/Herbal) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Jasmine (Green) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Gao Wen (Chinese Breakfast/Black) Hugo Tea Box
14 sachets/box. Organic tea from Hugo Tea Company located in Kansas City. They have some of the best tasting and aromatic teas. We serve them in house as well.
Clothing, Hats & Bags
Essential T-Shirt
Available in light grey. 203 branded t-shirt with the phrase, "you are loved everyday" on the back side.
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Available in dark grey. 203 branded long sleeve t-shirt with the phrase, "you are loved everyday" on the back side.
Sand Heavy Weight Hoodie
203 branded sweatshirt hoodie with the phrase, "you are loved everyday" on the back side.
Natural Heavy Weight Hoodie
203 branded sweatshirt hoodie with the phrase, "you are loved everyday" on the back side.
Tote Bag
203 branded tote bag with the phrase, "you are loved everyday" on the back side.
Grey Dyed Hat
Embroidered 203 branded hat.
Tan Dyed Hat
Embroidered 203 branded hat.
Tumblers
12oz Light Pink To-Go Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
12oz Coyote To-Go Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
12oz Black To-Go Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
8oz Light Pink To-Go Tumber
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
8oz Coyote To-Go Tumbler
16oz White Traveler Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
16oz Black Traveler Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
16oz Khaki Traveler Tumbler
Kinto is known to be one of the bests Tumbler makers in the market to make sure your coffee stays hot/cold for up to 8 hours and taste fresh. Not dishwasher safe.
Syrups
Peppermint Homemade Syrup Bottle
Homemade syrups bottled in house. Retail bottles feature our limited edition seasonal syrup flavors.
Campfire Homemade Syrup Bottle
Homemade syrups bottled in house. Retail bottles feature our limited edition seasonal syrup flavors.
Sugar Cookie Homemade Syrup Bottle
Homemade syrups bottled in house. Retail bottles feature our limited edition seasonal syrup flavors.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Homemade Syrup Bottle
Homemade syrups bottled in house. Retail bottles feature our limited addition seasonal syrup flavors.
We put our heart and soul into sourcing and serving great coffee and we know that the story doesn’t end with us- we’re but humble custodians. We know that coffee is a daily ritual for many, and we’re focused on creating an outstanding experience for you, every day. We’ve got a small menu of beverages that we’ve honed to perfection and strive to serve it to you with a smile.
11901 Northeast Village Plaza- B171, Kirkland, WA 98034