204 North Kitchen and Cocktails 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
204 North Kitchen & Cocktails, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery