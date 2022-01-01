  • Home
204 North Kitchen and Cocktails 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

204 North Kitchen & Cocktails

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

STARTERS- LUNCH

Calamari

$11.00

Flash Fried Calamari & Peppers, Served with a Yuzu Aioli

Caramelized Pork Belly

$10.00

Hoisin Glaze, Pickled Carrot & Daikon Radish, Serrano Pepper

Combo Board- LUNCH

$18.00

Daily Selection Of Cheese & Meats, Lusty Monk Mustard, House Quick Pickles, Honey, Seasonal Fruit & Crostini.

Pan Roasted Crab Cake

$13.00

Roasted Corn & Tomatoes, Served with a Caper Remoulade

SALADS- LUNCH

House Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomato, Chevre, Honey Citrus Vinaigrette

ENTREES- LUNCH

204 Cheeseburger

$17.00

Two Grass Fed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, House Quick Pickles, & 204 Sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Radishes, Whole Wheat Wrap

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$14.00

Sourdough Bread Grilled with Cheddar, Fontina & Gouda Cheeses

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Nashville Chicken Breast, House Quick Pickles, Hot Aioli, On a Brioche Bun

Pan Seared Salmon**

$26.00

Green Pea Risotto, Citrus Dill Butter

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grass Fed Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Russian Dressing, Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted Pork, Napa Cabbage & Brussel Sprout Slaw, Quick Pickles, House BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Roasted Mushrooms & Peppers, Avocado Hummus, Spring Mix & Farmer's Tomatoes

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Salmon Burger with Green Goddess Dressing, Bibb Lettuce, Farmers Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Brioche Bun

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Two Tacos Served with Shrimp, Watermelon Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Serrano

SIDES- LUNCH

French Fries*

$5.00

Vegetable Succotash

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$5.00

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
204 North Kitchen & Cocktails, Charlotte, NC 28202

