206 Burger Company & Bar Capitol Hill
1401 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
BURGERS
- Hamburger$9.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!
- Cheeseburger$9.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- Bacon Cheese$10.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- Hawaiian$10.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 slices of grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss$10.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, sliced portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- Bacon & Blue$11.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 3 strips of bacon, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- Double Cheese$12.49
Two 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
- (206) Burger$11.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche Bun.
- Supersonics$12.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 strips of bacon, fried egg, american cheese topped w/ onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche bun.
- Mariners$12.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche bun.
- Sounders$12.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 strips of bacon, pickled jalapenos, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house Sauce with spread of cream cheese on brioche bun.
- Seahawks$13.99
Two, 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 american cheese, 4 strips of bacon w/ house sauce on a brioche bun. ( no Veggies on this burger)
- Storm$12.49
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fried egg, 2 strips of bacon, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house HOT Sauce on a brioche bun.
- Kraken$11.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, crumbled blue cheese, bacons, blackening seasoning, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato and house Sauce on a brioche bun.
- Seawolves$12.49
1/4 lb of fresh natural beef, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles with house sauce on brioche bun.
- Reign$13.99
6 Oz Zesty fried chicken, car. onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle with house sauce on brioche bun.
- Redhawks$11.49
Bacon, american cheese, caramelized onions with spicy BBQ sauce on brioche bun
- Burger on the hill$13.99
2 beef patties, cheddar cheese, onion jalapenos bacon JAM with house Aioli on brioche bun.
OTHER STUFFS
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Combination of 2 american cheese and 2 tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.
- (206) Grilled Cheese$11.49
Combination of 2 american cheese and 2 tillamook cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon on sourdough bread.
- BLT$8.49
3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce on brioche bun.
- Avocado BLT$10.49
fresh avocado, 3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce on brioche bun.
- Mushroom BLT$7.99
Grilled Portobello mushrooms, bacon, lettuce ,tomatoes with house sauce on brioche bun.
- Salmon Burger$12.99
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
- Chicken Burger$9.99
5 oz of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles with house sauce on a brioche bun. ( NO CHEESE)
- Chicken Club$11.49
5 oz of grilled chicken breast, 2 strips of bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on a brioche bun.
- Masala Chicken$11.99
5 oz of grilled chicken marinated on indian spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on a brioche bun.
- Spicy Chicken Burger$11.99
- Fried Chicken$11.99
6 Oz of deep fried Zesty chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
- Chicken Wings$11.99
6 pcs chicken wings with your choice of sauce ( BBQ, buffalo, Hot house)
- Veggie burger$8.99
Homemade veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on sesame bun.
- 206 Veggie Burger$11.49
Homemade veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado, caramelized onions, lettuce tomatoes, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
- Veggie Hawaiian$9.99
Homemade veggie patty, 2 slices of grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, topped with teriyaki sauce, lettuce tomatoes, onions and house sauce on sesame bun.
- Spicy Veggie Burger$10.49
homemade veggie patty, jalapenos, car. onions and pepper jack cheese with hot sauce.
- House Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, bacon, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
- Blue Masala Chicken Salad$13.99
chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)
- Cali Cobb Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber with choice of dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese W/ Caesar dressing.
- Masala Chicken Wrap$12.99Out of stock
grilled masala chicken, romaine lettuce, dried organic cranberries, tomatoes, onions with house aioli on tortilla.
SIDES
- French Fries$4.99
- Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.49
- Tator Tots$5.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
- Onion Rings$5.49
- Side Salad$4.75
Chopped romaine, spinach, grape tomatoes, onions and parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Tender$9.49
- Chicken Bites$8.99
Taiwanese-style salt and pepper popcorn chicken
- House Sauce$0.50
- House Aioli Sauce$0.75
- Ranch Sauce$0.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- House Hot Sauce$0.50
- Honey Mustard Sauce$0.50
SHAKES & TREATS
- Oreo Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with crumbled Oreo cookies & milk.
- Chocolate Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 2 pumps of Hersey's chocolate syrup & milk.
- Peanut Butter Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with real creamy peanut butter & milk.
- Vanilla Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of vanilla syrup & milk.
- Blackberry Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of blackberry syrup & milk.
- Coconut Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of coconut syrup & milk.
- Banana Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of banana syrup & milk.
- Strawberry Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of strawberry syrup & milk.
- Salted Caramel Shake$6.99
Old Fashioned vanilla ice cream mixed with 3 pumps of Salted caramel syrup & milk.
MALTS
LOCAL, SIMPLE, DELICIOUS !
1401 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122