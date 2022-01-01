Restaurant header imageView gallery

20th Street Pizza

247 Reviews

$$

108 South 20th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Popular Items

Appetizers and Sides

$12.00

Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette

$6.00

Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce

Beverages

$3.00

$4.00

$3.00

$3.50

Desserts

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

ROUND PIES (18")

$24.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil

$27.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Lemon Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan, Parsley

$28.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale

$31.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Red Onion, Organic Tomato Sauce, Oregano

$31.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Lemon Cashew Ricotta, Vegan Sausage, Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Olive Oil, Chili Flakes

SQUARE PIES (14" x 14")

$24.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil

$22.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, California Olive Oil, Vegan Parmesan, Oregano

$33.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms

$28.00

Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley

$33.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Local Mushrooms, Red Onions, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan

T-Shirts

$20.00

$20.00

$20.00

$20.00

$20.00

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Naturally leavened vegan pizza

Website

Location

108 South 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

