21 burgers & wings

Burger Corner
The Classic Burger
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cheese
The Cowboy Burger
cheddar cheese, onion strings, smoked bacon, & BBQ sauce
The Thunder Burger
smoked pork belly bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, & homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
The Paradise Burger
seared Cajun spiced shrimp & Cajun spiced crab cake, colby jack cheese, & spicy sriracha mayo
The Smoked Mac & Cheese Burger
smoked gouda & bacon mac and cheese bites, smoked gouda cheese, smoked bacon, & homemade campfire sauce
The JD Burger
our homemade Jack Daniels whiskey infused BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, & sharp cheddar
The Godfather Burger
garlic butter toasted bun, fresh mozzare- lla, balsamic glazed sauteed mushrooms, & grilled pastrami
The New York Pizza Burger
garlic butter toasted bun, homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepero- ni, parmesan cheese, & fresh basil
The Crab Rangoon
warm crab cream cheese, fried wonton strips, sweet chili Thai sauce
El Gordo Mods
jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lime sour cream, battered and fried avocado slices, chipotle mayo, & homemade salsa
The Buffalo Bill Burger
buffalo seasoned burger, American cheese, blue cheese crumbles, & lettuce
The Breakfast Over-Easy Burger
thick-cut peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, American cheese & ketchup
The Mushroom, Onion, & Swiss Burger
sauteed mushroom, sauteed onions, & Swiss cheese
The Smoked Campfire Burger
house made campfi- re sauce, brown sugar glazed bacon, smoked gouda cheese, & fried onion strings
The Tex-Mex Burger
fried jalapenos, homemade salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, tom, & sriracha mayo
The Ghost Burger
fried spicy cheese curds, honey chili infused bacon, ghost chili jack cheese, our homemade ghost chili aioli, & Cajun style guacamole
The Philly Cheese Steak Burger
sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & sharp cheddar cheese
The Korean BBQ Burger
kimchi aioli, teriyaki glazed sautéed mushroom & cabbage, gochujang infused thick cut pork belly bacon, & toasted sesame seedse
The Big Catch
quality beer battered Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & tartar sauce
The Avocado Picante Burger
guacamole, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, & three colby jack cheese
21's Smash Burger
three 3 oz smashed patties, bacon, Am cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetarian Wings (8 Pcs)
Plant based protein, fully vegetarian nuggets. Can be tossed in any of our 21 different wing sauces.
Vegan Crispy Chicken Burger
Vegan option (chickpea based veggie patty, breaded and fried), lettuce, tomatoes & onion
Veggie Burger
Fried Cauliflower
Fried and battered cauliflower, tossed in any of our twenty-one different sauces.
Wing Corner
Virgin
No Sauce.
Hot Honey
sweet honey notes with a cayenne pepper & ancho chilies
Classic BBQ
The classic sweet and unmis- takable flavor of BBQ!
Jack Daniels BBQ
Our classic BBQ sauce infused with Jack Daniels Old No.7!
Smoked BBQ
Mesquite wood smoked & sweet, try this smokey BBQ!
Korean BBQ
Our twist on the classic teriyaki flavor!
Chipotle & Citrus BBQ
A sweet & citrus flavored sauce, with a kick!
Deviled Mangoes
Our insanely hot devil’s peppery sauce with mangoes!
Devil's Hot
Made with one of the hottest peppers on earth, "the ghost chili".
Chili Gochujang
Spicy Asian gochujang sauce with a hint of sweetness.
Nashville Hot
A peppery and smoky hot sauce!
Sweet Chili Thai
Asian inspired sauce with sweet & spicy flavors, making this the perfect wing sauce.
Caribbean Jerk (Dry Rub)
Mix of spices & sun-dried red peppers combined to create a savory flavor!
Ragin Cajun (Dry Rub)
This Louisiana seasoning has just the right amount of kick!
Bourbon & Spice
Blend of aged, sweetened bourbon & aged dry peppers!
Lemon & Pepper (Dry Rub)
A blend of citrus and black pepper!
Buttery Garlic Parmesan
A blend of roasted garlic, parmesan cheese with melted butter!
Stinging Honey Garlic
Classic honey garlic flavor kicked up a notch with red cayenne peppers.
Carolina Gold BBQ
Original South Carolina gold sauce. Tangy, sweet, & a light amount of heat, with a hit of a smoky flavor!
Hot
Traditional buffalo wings, just the right amount of heat!
Mild
Our Traditional buffalo wings, with half the heat
Mexican Hot
Made with green chilies and aged cayenne peppers
Large Mixed Wings
Salads
Crispy BLT
spring mix blend, crispy bacon bits, tomatoes, fried avocado slices, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles, & side of blue cheese dressing
Caprese Shrimp Salad
panko breaded & fried shrimp, spring mix blend, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsa- mic glaze drizzle & side of balsamic dressing
Cranberry Wlanut Salad
spring mix blend, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, dried cranberries, walnuts, toasted sesame seeds, & side of raspbe- rry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Italian style breaded chicken breast, spring mix blend, crispy bacon bits, Caesar dressing, & shaved parmesan
Appetizers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Choice of Double Cheddar or Smoked Gouda & Bacon
Mozzerella Sticks
Served with our house-made marinara
Western Cowboy Corn Bites
Sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cream cheese, & bacon – served with a chipotle aioli
Fried Pickle Fries
Kosher dill coated in a tempura batter – served with a cucumber wasabi dressing
Duck Drumette Wings (4 pcs)
Perfectly crispy and tender, tossed in a honey & chili infused teriyaki sauce
Chicken Tenders
Classic American staple, crispy and golden fried. Served with ff
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips (2 pcs)
quality beer battered Alaskan cod, served with fries and tartar sauce
Crab Cakes (2 pcs)
Quality crab cakes served with a lemon tartar sauce and a sriracha mayo
Basket of Fries
Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
Seared beef, onion, green peppers, and a three-cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken Rangoon Bites
Buffalo style chicken breast, mozzarella, cream cheese, & Roquefort cheese
Buffalo Chicken stuffed Tater Tot (6 pcs)
Potato tater stuffed with buffalo chicken, topped with fresh blue cheese crumbles, crumble bacon, fresh chives, & drizzled with a cucumber wasabi dressing.
Potato Gratin (2 pcs)
Broccoli & Potato souffle, topped with shredded cheddar, citrus sour cream, bacon crumbles chives.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
House Salad
Desserts
Gourmet Turtle Cheesecake
Gourmet New York cheesecake, drizzled with a sea-salt caramel sauce, topped with candied pecans & a graham cracker crust
Sticky Toffee Cake
A unique cake made from butter, brown sugar, dates & white rum, then topped with an English style sticky toffee - served warm.
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
Vanilla genoise, lemon mousse, European raspberry preserves, lemon glaze & white chocolate curls.
Tiramisu
Layers of sponge cake soaked in rum and coffee sandwiched between layers of mascarpone mousse, dusted with light coffee and a dark chocolate drizzle.