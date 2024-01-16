Restaurant info

In 1958, brothers Allan & Robert Larkin were commissioned by the US Government to build a Post Office for the Town of Medfield, Ma. Today, the husband and wife team of Garrett & Nikki Larkin have revitalized and reimagined the space into 21North, a new upscale casual restaurant, featuring American fare, in the heart of Medfield Center. A stunning 30 seat bar is surrounded by cozy lounge seating, traditional custom table tops and booths. 21North offers a warm and welcoming space for families and friends. Whether with your family, your book club, or just wanting to watch your favorite New England Sports Team, 21North offers tasty splashes and nibbles as well as a full menu for those looking for more hearty offerings. Come in and experience 21North, the newest gem in the heart of Medfield Center.