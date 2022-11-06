Restaurant header imageView gallery

212 Pizza Co. Ridge Road

1,519 Reviews

$$

848 N Ridge Road

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Pepperoni
14" Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00

Oven baked, garlic buttered breadsticks, served with our housemade marinara

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Thin cooked breadsticks made with garlic butter and our traditional mozzarella, served with housemade marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

housemade savory blend of spinach, select artichokes and diced jalapeños, blended with greek yogurt and cheese. Served hot, with our Freshly Baked Breadsticks

Wings- 6pc

$10.00

Free Range, Antibiotic free, Oven baked to crispy perfection choose from our house or local sauces

Wings- 9pc

$12.00

Free Range, Antibiotic free, Oven baked to crispy perfection choose from our house or local sauces

Wings- 12pc

$15.00

Free Range, Antibiotic free, Oven baked to crispy perfection choose from our house or local sauces

Cold Beverages

20 oz Craft Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kids Drinks

$1.50

Perrier Water

$2.95

2 liter Sprite

$4.00

2 liter Coke

$4.00

212 Signature Pizzas

Margherita

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil & drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggie Monster

Light basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Ohana

Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham, cinnamon & drizzled with local Colorado honey

Pepperoni

Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Supreme Leader

Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, 212 signature sausage, hand sliced mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh garlic, green peppers & black olives

All The Rage

Housemade garlic olive oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh sliced pear, caramelized red onions, topped with mixed field greens, shaved parmesan, topped with roasted walnuts and drizzled with balsamic reduction sauce

4-H

Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, prosciutto & 212 signature sausage

Dalai Lama

Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, hand sliced mushrooms, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions & fresh garlic

Wing'n It

Buffalo wing ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, scallions & red peppers

Avalanche

Housemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, hand sliced mushrooms, fresh garlic & caramelized red onions

Bar-B-Que

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, thick cut applewood bacon, red onions & fresh cilantro

Jalepeno Popper

Housemade Alfredo, mozzarella, jalapeños, thick cut applewood smoked bacon & cream cheese

Boundary Waters

Housemade garlic olive oil, mozzarella, wild Alaskan smoked salmon, caramelized red onions, capers, fresh dill & cream cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00

Serves 2-3 Adults. No Gluten Free Option.

14" Pizza

$14.00

Serves 3-4 Adults.

16" Pizza

$16.00

Serves 4-5 Adults. No Gluten Free Option.

Salads

Farmers Garden Salad

$4.00+

Mixed field greens, tomatoes & carrots, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

212 Salad

$6.00+

Mixed field greens, thinly sliced pear, candied walnuts, cranberries, red onions & feta crumbles. Served with white Balsamic Vinaigrette

Give Unto Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine & shaved parmesan served with a warm garlic bread stick and Caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, salami, prosciutto, ham, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini and shaved parmesan. Served with Italian dressing

Bacon Bleus

$6.00+

Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes and Scallions, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

House Salad

$4.00+

Romaine, Tomatoes and Carrots served with Ranch Dressing

Feed the Family - House Salad

$13.00

Family Sized Salad: Perfect for Pizza night! Feeds 4-6. -- Romaine, Tomatoes and Carrots served with Ranch Dressing --

Feed the Family - Caesar salad

$13.00

Family Sized Salad: Perfect for Pizza night! Feeds 4-6. -- Romaine & Shaved Parmesan served with Caesar Dressing --

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti & housemade marinara with locally sourced meatballs sprinkled with shaved parmesan

Penne Alfredo With Chicken

$13.00

Italian penne pasta & housemade Alfredo sprinkled with shaved parmesan with grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Delicious meatballs simmered in our housemade marinara and covered with mozzarella before it's baked to bubbly perfection

Italian Stallion

$11.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, covered with melted mozzarella, and mayo, & topped with mixed field greens, red onions, pepperoncini, & tomatoes. Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing and lightly toasted

Mango Pulled Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork smothered in a smokey BBQ sauce with coleslaw and fresh mangos on toasty bread

Pesto Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Basil pesto sauce, house mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, red pepper, and tomato

Desserts

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.00

Apple Pie Bar

$6.00Out of stock

A brown sugar crust with cinnamon apples and an oatmeal crumb topping.

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$7.00

Traditional cannoli shells filled with vanilla cream and chocolate chips.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$5.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local • Fresh • Organic

Website

Location

848 N Ridge Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

212 Pizza Co. image
212 Pizza Co. image
212 Pizza Co. image

