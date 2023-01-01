Starters

Bonless Wings

$15.00

Traditional Wings

$15.00

Salted Prezel

$12.00

218 Nachos

$17.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Poutine

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chips + Queso

$11.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$12.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$12.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Boom Boom

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

218 Sauce

$0.75

Honey Garlic

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

French

$0.75

Tangler

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salads

Steak Caesar

$17.00

Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Tangler Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Baskets

Steak Bite

$17.00

Chicken Strip

$13.00

Breaded Shrimp

$15.00

Walleye Bites

$16.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

California Burger

$14.00

Bacon Deluxe

$15.00

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

218's Sunny Side

$16.00

Mac Burger

$15.00

Ring of Fire

$15.00

The Tangler

$15.00

Mush Swiss

$15.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Southwest B.E.L.T

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

The Philly

$15.00

Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$15.00

OG Mac

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$18.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$26.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Bistro NY Strip

$28.00

Stockyard Coulotte

$34.00

Walleye Dinner

$27.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

All Meat Pizza

$21.00

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Taco Pizza

$23.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Fritter

$9.00

Kid's Menu

K Alfredo

$8.00

K Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

K Cheeseburger

$8.00

K (2) Chicken Strips

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K Mac & Cheese

$8.00

K (6) Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

K Walleye Bites (1/2 F)

$9.00

Sides

House Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Planks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Mac

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00