Bars & Lounges
Southern
American

219 Food and Spirits

163 Reviews

$$

5167 GA-219

Fortson, GA 31808

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
River Burger
Chicken Finger Basket

Appetizers

Brussels & Pork Belly

$12.99

Lightly Fried Brussel Sprouts & Pork Belly Tossed in Sweet Asian Glaze. Topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Scallions.

White Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.95

Fried Crispy. Served w/ Marinara & Balsamic Reduction.

Mussels

$15.95

1 lb. of Fresh Mussels w/ Sun Dried Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic, White Wine & Basil Butter. Served w/ Toasted Baguettes.

Sweet Corn Bread

$6.50

Served warm! Choice of Cinnamon Ginger or Whipped Butter.

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$6.95

Asiago, Truffle Balsamic, Toasted Baguette.

Tuna Tataki

$14.99

Blackened Ahi Tuna w/ Pickled Cucumber, & Onion Medley. Served w/ Sriracha Aioli & Lemon Soy Reduction.

Pork And Potatoes

$13.99

Fried Potato Skins Stuffed w/ Smoked Pulled Pork & Gouda Cheese. Complete w/ a Sweet & Spicy BBQ Drizzle.

Handhelds

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.99

Hand Battered Chicken Strips Served w/ Seasoned Fries & Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ Pickled De Gallo

$15.99

Hand Battered Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Signature Nashville Hot Sauce. Topped w/ Pickle De Gallo & Hot Honey. Served on a Brioche Bun

River Burger

$15.50

An 8oz Ground Brisket Patty w/ Smoked Provolone, American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Bun. *Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Upon Request

River Chicken

$16.50

Same Toppings As Our River Burger. Made w/ a Seasoned & Grilled Chicken Breast. Brioche Bun. *Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Upon Request

Mushroom & Provolone Burger

$16.99

An 8oz Ground Brisket Patty Topped w/ Caramelized Onions, Smoked Provolone Cheese & Sauteed Mushrooms. Served on a Brioche Bun. *Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Upon Request

Wicked Pimento Cheeseburger

$16.50

An 8oz Ground Brisket Patty Topped w/ Melted Wicked Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crumbles. Served on a Brioche Bun. *Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Upon Request

Wings

$10.00+

Traditional or Boneless Choose Your Amount & Flavor Served w/ Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese & Celery

$1 Wings (Saturday's Only)

$6.00+

Chicken Tendies

$13.14+Out of stock

Need Some Hand Battered Tenders for a Party? Choose Your Amount & Dipping Sauce! We Won't Tell Anyone You Didn't Cook Them.

Entrées

Wild Mushroom & Chive Alfredo

$26.95

Your Choice of Blackened Chicken OR Sauteed Shrimp, Fettuccine & Made-from-Scratch Alfredo Sauce. Wild Mushrooms & Chives. Topped w/ Fresh Parmesan & Truffle Balsamic. Served w/ 1 Side Choice

Roasted Tomato Basil Risotto

$19.99

Your Choice of Blackened Chicken OR Sauteed Shrimp on a Bed of Risotto w/ Crispy Prosciutto & Truffle Balsamic

Beef Burgandy

$22.99

Braised Beef w/ Baby Carrots, Shallots & Red Wine. Served on a Bed of Mashed Potatoes.

Brisket & Sesame Fried Rice

$19.99

Shredded Brisket, Edamame, Shiitake Mushrooms & Shallots. Finished w/ Citrus & Soy Sauce. Topped w/ Scallions

Mediterranean Pasta

$22.95

Your Choice of Blackened Chicken OR Sauteed Shrimp, Angel Hair Pasta, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Chiles & Garlic. Topped w/ Feta Cheese

Honey Peppercorn Pork Chop

$26.99

A 10oz Prime Bone In Pork Chop w/ Our Honey Peppercorn Glaze. Served w/ 2 Side Choices *Add an Additional 10oz Chop for $5.99!

Red Snapper

$25.99

An 8oz Grilled Red Snapper Topped w/ Basil & Garlic Butter. Served w/ 2 Side Choices

18 oz. Ribeye

$39.99

An 18oz Bone In Ribeye Hand Cut, Seasoned & Grilled to Perfection! Served w/ 2 Side Choices *Add Garlic & Herb Butter to Melt on Your Steak for $2

8oz. Sixty South Salmon

$24.95

Hand Cut 8oz Salmon. Top it w/ Our Signature Sweet Asian Chili Glaze or Enjoy it Simply Grilled. Served w/ 2 Side Choices

Shellfish Trio

$27.95

Mussels, Clams & Shrimp in a Spicy Roasted Tomato & Garlic Broth. Served w/ 1 Side Choice & Grilled Bread

10oz. Sirloin

$18.95

A 10oz Hand Cut, Seasoned & Grilled Just The Way You Like. Chef Sam Can Make a Sirloin Delicious! Served w/ 2 Side Choices

Filet

$34.99Out of stock

Tacos

$12.95

Taco Tuesday Happens Every Week! Usually Served w/ Chips & Salsa We Change Them Often So Give Us a Call to See What We Have This Tuesday!

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.75+

Apple, Bacon, Caramelized Onion Pizza

$12.95+

Fig Balsamic Sauce, Cheddar Jack & Mozzarella, Fresh Apple, Bacon, Carmelized Onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.75+

Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, Buffalo Ranch Drizzle

Meat Lover's Pizza

$12.95+

Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Supreme Pizza

$12.95+

Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives

Flatbread Build-Your-Own

$8.75

Large Build-Your-Own

$18.00

Salads

Entree House Salad

$9.75

Entree Ceasar Salad

$9.75

Entree Iceberg Wedge

$10.95

Smoked Caesar Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.95

Handcut Fries

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Parm Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Mushrooms

$4.95

Housemade Risotto

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Side Wedge Salad

$5.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Extras

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Balsamic

$0.75

Side Of Caesar

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Honey Peppercorn

$0.75

Side Of Lem Pep Wet

$0.75

Side Of Papa Coots

$0.75

Side of Mild

$0.75

Side of Hot

$0.75

Side Of Asian Chili

$0.99

Side Of Nashville Hot

$0.75

Side Of Parm & Herb

$0.99

Side Of Marinara

$0.75

Side Of Salsa

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Fried Chicken

$5.95

Sauteed Shrimp

$6.75

Fried Shrimp

$6.75

Add Scallops

$13.95Out of stock

Piece Of Salmon

$15.95

Burger Patty

$8.20

Sirloin Steak

$10.95

Side Of Toast

$2.00

FRIED Lobster Tail

$18.95

GRILLED Lobster Tail

$18.95

Side Of Celery

$0.75

Kids Meals

Kids FRIED Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids GRILLED Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cookies And Cream Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Dippin Dots

$4.75

Double Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$6.25

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Swiss Roll Slice

$9.99Out of stock

Triple Choc Cake

$12.99Out of stock

WHOLE Peanut Butter Pie

$50.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Items

219 SHIRTS

$20.00

219 HOODIE

$30.00

219 GLASS

$4.50

Robin's Tervis

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markBuffet
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Harris County, Georgia on Highway 219 near Lake Harding in Fortson. Our passion for delicious food, cold beer and great music runs deep. 219 Food and Spirits’ mission is to prepare exceptional food in a laid-back atmosphere.

Website

Location

5167 GA-219, Fortson, GA 31808

Directions

Gallery
219 Food and Spirits image
219 Food and Spirits image

Map
