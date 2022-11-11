Bars & Lounges
Southern
American
219 Food and Spirits
163 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Harris County, Georgia on Highway 219 near Lake Harding in Fortson. Our passion for delicious food, cold beer and great music runs deep. 219 Food and Spirits’ mission is to prepare exceptional food in a laid-back atmosphere.
Location
5167 GA-219, Fortson, GA 31808
Gallery