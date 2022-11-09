Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

219 Taproom

126 Reviews

$

109 S 3rd St

Chesterton, IN 46304

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Jalapeno/Cheddar Sausage
Single Beef Brisket Taco
Sliders

Starters

Chip & Dip Flight

$6.50

Dill pickle dip Salsa cream cheese dip French onion dip Served w/sea salt olive oil kettle chips

Corn Bread

$6.50

Sweet, warm cornbread waffle, served with bourbon honey butter

Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

$7.50

Pretzel /w cheese sauce

$8.00

Salted Bavarian style soft pretzel twist, served with beer cheese sauce. (Ale mustard upon request)

Just Potato Chips

$4.00

Pork Tater Tots

$12.00

Brisket Chili w\cornbread

$8.50

Chunks of beef brisket, beer, beans and ancho chili goodness. Served with cornbread waffle.

Bruschetta

$8.00

Just Tortilla Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Soup - DuJour

$5.50Out of stock

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, roasted pepitas, croutons with side of your choice of dressing

Flatbreads

Pesto Flatbread

$10.50

Basil pesto, provolone, mozzarella and Asiago cheese, roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze baked on naan bread

Drunken Shrimp Flatbread

$11.00

Tequila soaked shrimp, garlic ranch base, cheese blend, guacamole, cilantro and lime baked on naan bread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Tomato sauce and cheese blend base, topped with fresh mozzarella and basil baked on naan bread

Spinach/Artichoke Flatbread

$11.00

Spinach/artichoke and cheese blend base with roasted tomoatoes baked on naan bread

Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread

$10.50

Tomato sauce, giant pepperoni and a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses baked to perfection!

Loaded Mashed Potato Flatbread

$11.50

Mashed potato base, bacon, cheddar cheese with a chive & sour cream glaze

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$11.00

Tomato base, mozzarella cheese, in-house smoked Italian sausage on naan bread

Sandwiches/Dinners/Mains

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled pork, smothered with John Tom's BBQ sauce, Smoking Goose applewood smoked bacon, topped with IPA slaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of chips or coleslaw and Nathan's horseradish pickles.

Brat

$11.00

In-house made brat using MashCraft Last Light served on golden bun with dark ale mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut. Served with chips or coleslaw and Nathan's sweet horseradish pickles

Extra Slider

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni tossed in a creamy sauce featuring sharp cheddar, smoked Gouda and Asiago cheeses topped with pinko crumbs

Single Beef Brisket Taco

$4.00

Shredded smoked beef brisket taco, topped with pickled red onion, avocado, crumbled cotija cheese and fresh cilantro in a house made flour tortilla

Single Pork Taco W\chipotle

$4.00

Single Pork Taco w/Bacon Jam

$4.00

Our vegan version of jerk taco, featuring Jamaican jerk seasoned jackfruit, mango salsa and fresh avocado in house made flour tortilla

Sliders

$12.50

Cheeseburger, brisket & pork sliders. Choose any combination. Served with your choice of chips or coleslaw and Nathan's horseradish pickles.

Taco Dinner

$12.00

1/4 Lb Hot Dog

$7.50

Jalapeno/Cheddar Sausage

$11.00

Italian Sausage

$11.00

Served with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Polish Sausage

$11.00

In-House made polish sausage served on golden bun with sauerkraut and chips

Thanksgiving Waffle Dinner

$12.50Out of stock

Turkey and gravy served over a savory sausage stuffing waffle. Served with mashed potato puffs and cranberry sauce.

Smoked Meat Platter

$21.00Out of stock

Portions of shredded smoked brisket, pulled pork and a Frankie's Bangers jalapeno and cheddar sausage w/parsley & chive potatoes, coleslaw, a cornbread waffle and freshly baked yeast rolls. John Tom's & Carolina BBQ Sauce

Single Pork Belly Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Roasted corn, garlic mayo, lime, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cotija cheese and cilantro, with chili seasoning.

Coleslaw

$2.50

Pub Cheese

$2.50

Side of Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side of Brisket

$7.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Street Corn

$2.00

Pickles

$0.75

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Cornbread Single

$1.00

Pickle Dip

$1.00

Salsa Dip

$1.00

Onion Dip

$1.00

Single Stuffing Waffle

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Kid's

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog-Kids (No Pickles)

$6.00

Cheese pizza

$7.00

Merch

Pink T-shirt

$5.00

Come Together - Single Ticket

$30.00Out of stock

Please enter your email address and phone number. Thank you.

Come Together - VIP Patio Ticket

$35.00Out of stock

Please enter you email address and phone number. Thank you.

Gift cards

$5 gift card

$5.00

$10 gift card

$10.00

$15 gift card

$15.00

$20 gift card

$20.00

$25 gift card

$25.00

Giving Thursday

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter

Giving Thursday $5

$5.00

Please leave name and email address

Giving Thursday $10

$10.00

Please leave name and email address

Giving Thursday $20

$20.00

Please leave name and email address

Giving Thursday $25

$25.00

Please leave name and email address

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

BISCUITS & GRAVY - BACON

Biscuits & Gravy - Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE STUFFING WAFFLE w/gravy

Stuffing waffle w/gravy

$7.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

Jordon Special

$10.50

Frankie's bangers jalapeno & cheddar sausage, w/cheesy scrambled eggs topped with sausage gravy & side of grits

Scrambled Eggs w/cheese

$4.50

Smoked Bacon (2)

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Breakfast Sausage (3)

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

BISCUITS & GRAVY - CHORIZO

BISCUITS & GRAVY - CHORIZO

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink good beer, do good deeds!

Website

Location

109 S 3rd St, Chesterton, IN 46304

Directions

Gallery
219 Taproom image
219 Taproom image

Search similar restaurants

